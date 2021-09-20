Climate Week Follows Unprecedented "Code Red" Predictions

SANTA FE, N.M. - A nonpartisan group of mothers and climate scientists is on a nationwide education campaign to engage more people about the effects of climate change and actions they can take to make a difference.



Colorado State University atmospheric science researcher Mellisa Burt co-founded the group "Science Moms." She said from the day they're born, parents want to protect their children, and the warming climate is now a direct threat to them.



"The goal of 'Science Moms' is to educate, inspire and empower moms," said Burt, "so that they have the climate change information and the resources that they need, so they can understand and feel comfortable sharing and having conversations around climate change."



During Climate Week, September 20 through 26, organizers will encourage businesses, governments and others to fulfill and increase their climate commitments.



An Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report earlier this year signaled a "code red" alert for humankind, from widespread extreme weather events, and cited controlling methane emissions as one solution.



In a survey by the Potential Energy Coalition, more than 60% of Americans describe themselves as "concerned" or "very concerned" about climate change, but only 14% say they regularly talk about it.



Coalition CEO John Marshall says his 17-year-old son convinced him to get more involved.



"A lot of these conversations happen around the kitchen table or the dining room table," said Marshall. "And a lot of us are experiencing the need to act on behalf of, and in response, to our kids."



Climate change is simple to understand according to Burt, and the effects are now difficult to avoid.



"The more that we burn fossil fuels, the more carbon pollution we're putting into the atmosphere," said Burt. "We're creating a thicker blanket of carbon pollution around our earth. And as that blanket continues to get thicker our planet is getting warmer and warmer. And as a result of that, we're seeing more wildfires, more floods, more hurricanes."



Last week, 10 New Mexico environmental groups and 62 others sent a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency calling for new regulations to limit emissions from fossil fuel development.



In addition, President Joe Biden has solicited a pledge from world leaders to cut methane emissions ahead of a climate change summit next month.







MANCHESTER, N.H. - Three New Hampshire professors are among those who've signed a letter urging the United Nations General Assembly to adopt what's known as the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty.



More than 2,000 scientists and academics say the treaty, which would be a binding agreement, could help move forward on the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change.



Professor Pam Jordan, who teaches politics and global affairs at Southern New Hampshire University, said that with the U.N. General Assembly now meeting, global leaders should take strong action.



"This treaty would seek to end the expansion of coal, oil and gas industries, phase out fossil fuels in an incremental way that can be measured, and then support a transition to renewable energy sources that would address the needs of people worldwide," she said.



Recent polling shows more than 60% of likely New Hampshire voters support clean-energy investments at the national level, such as those in the budget being negotiated in Congress. The letter noted that this global treaty would work to constrain the fossil-fuel supply.



Jordan added that with the recent U.N. report calling climate change a "Code Red for humanity," limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is crucial to stop the most catastrophic effeccts - which she notes would disproportionately fall on developing countries. She said the Paris Climate Accords set important goals, and it's time to take the next step.



"It's not just a voluntary kind of report the countries are putting out," she said, "but they're working with oil and gas companies to eliminate oil and gas and coal, and then start developing renewables in a more systematic way."



She said it's not clear whether the U.N. will take up the treaty, and if it does, there will be a process of officially adopting it and having nations ratify and sign it.



