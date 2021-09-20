Climate Week Follows Unprecedented "Code Red" Predictions

SANTA FE, N.M. - A nonpartisan group of mothers and climate scientists is on a nationwide education campaign to engage more people about the effects of climate change and actions they can take to make a difference.
get more stories like this via email
Colorado State University atmospheric science researcher Mellisa Burt co-founded the group "Science Moms." She said from the day they're born, parents want to protect their children, and the warming climate is now a direct threat to them.
"The goal of 'Science Moms' is to educate, inspire and empower moms," said Burt, "so that they have the climate change information and the resources that they need, so they can understand and feel comfortable sharing and having conversations around climate change."
During Climate Week, September 20 through 26, organizers will encourage businesses, governments and others to fulfill and increase their climate commitments.
An Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report earlier this year signaled a "code red" alert for humankind, from widespread extreme weather events, and cited controlling methane emissions as one solution.
In a survey by the Potential Energy Coalition, more than 60% of Americans describe themselves as "concerned" or "very concerned" about climate change, but only 14% say they regularly talk about it.
Coalition CEO John Marshall says his 17-year-old son convinced him to get more involved.
"A lot of these conversations happen around the kitchen table or the dining room table," said Marshall. "And a lot of us are experiencing the need to act on behalf of, and in response, to our kids."
Climate change is simple to understand according to Burt, and the effects are now difficult to avoid.
"The more that we burn fossil fuels, the more carbon pollution we're putting into the atmosphere," said Burt. "We're creating a thicker blanket of carbon pollution around our earth. And as that blanket continues to get thicker our planet is getting warmer and warmer. And as a result of that, we're seeing more wildfires, more floods, more hurricanes."
Last week, 10 New Mexico environmental groups and 62 others sent a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency calling for new regulations to limit emissions from fossil fuel development.
In addition, President Joe Biden has solicited a pledge from world leaders to cut methane emissions ahead of a climate change summit next month.
DULUTH, Minn. - As Minnesota looks to address the impact of climate change on the region, land managers and policymakers are reminded of the role nature can play. They're being urged to use a new tool that shows the range in which forests can capture and store carbon emissions.
In recent years, The Nature Conservancy has offered an interactive online map that shows which lands are more resilient to climate change. Now, that same tool can show which areas are well-suited to absorb carbon-dioxide floating through the atmosphere.
The Climate Change Director for The Nature Conservancy in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota - Meredith Cornett - said Minnesota's forests are capable of removing 487 million metric tons of C02 over the next 30 years.
"That's a number that may not mean a lot to a lot of us," said Cornett. "So we have something called a carbon dioxide - an emissions equivalency. So that is equivalent of 3.6 million cars. "
She said taking the equivalent of those gas-powered cars off the road each year can only happen if the forests remain in their current form.
The group says potential roadblocks include wildfires and forest management that doesn't prioritize ecological thinning and prescribed burning.
Minnesota's forest cover has gone from more than 30 million acres down to 17 million over the past 150 years. But the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' State Forest Action plan notes there's been an uptick in acreage over the past decade.
Cornett applauded some of the progress in planting seedlings in forests after they've been harvested, including climate-resilient species. But she said Minnesota can't afford to slow down.
"We will need to really ramp up nursery production and wild-seed collection in order to make that possible," said Cornett.
She referred to a specific goal from the group that calls for one million acres in reforestation in Minnesota by the year 2040.
As the for the carbon tool, the Nature Conservancy says it can measure "capture potential" on lands as small as one quarter of an acre, adding that could be helpful for policymakers as they develop conservation plans.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: The Nature Conservancy in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Environment, Sustainable Agriculture, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
MANCHESTER, N.H. - Three New Hampshire professors are among those who've signed a letter urging the United Nations General Assembly to adopt what's known as the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty.
get more stories like this via email
More than 2,000 scientists and academics say the treaty, which would be a binding agreement, could help move forward on the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change.
Professor Pam Jordan, who teaches politics and global affairs at Southern New Hampshire University, said that with the U.N. General Assembly now meeting, global leaders should take strong action.
"This treaty would seek to end the expansion of coal, oil and gas industries, phase out fossil fuels in an incremental way that can be measured, and then support a transition to renewable energy sources that would address the needs of people worldwide," she said.
Recent polling shows more than 60% of likely New Hampshire voters support clean-energy investments at the national level, such as those in the budget being negotiated in Congress. The letter noted that this global treaty would work to constrain the fossil-fuel supply.
Jordan added that with the recent U.N. report calling climate change a "Code Red for humanity," limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is crucial to stop the most catastrophic effeccts - which she notes would disproportionately fall on developing countries. She said the Paris Climate Accords set important goals, and it's time to take the next step.
"It's not just a voluntary kind of report the countries are putting out," she said, "but they're working with oil and gas companies to eliminate oil and gas and coal, and then start developing renewables in a more systematic way."
She said it's not clear whether the U.N. will take up the treaty, and if it does, there will be a process of officially adopting it and having nations ratify and sign it.
ALBANY, N.Y. - Clean-energy groups are touting new zero-emissions vehicle initiatives in New York, part of the state's ongoing effort to reduce the greenhouse gases that scientists say are primarily responsible for global warming.
The new act establishes that new passenger cars and light trucks sold in New York must be zero-emission by 2035. Medium and heavy-duty vehicles must follow suit by 2045.
While the goal is ambitious, Deb Peck Kelleher, director of policy analysis and operations for Alliance for Clean Energy New York, said it can be reached with added sale locations, among other initiatives.
"A lot of vehicles in those next 14 years will age out and need to be replaced," she said. "If we put in a number of pieces behind the goal, to make sure that consumers can go to the dealership and can purchase the vehicle that they want locally, I think that we'll get there a lot quicker."
A bill in the New York Legislature also would expand the number of retail locations that can sell all-electric vehicles. Other proposals would create incentives for school districts to purchase electric buses, and allow state sales-tax exemptions on the first 35,000 of a hybrid electric-vehicle purchase.
Gov. Kathy Hochul also has directed the state Department of Environmental Conservation to release a proposed regulation similar to California's law to reduce diesel pollution.
Peck Kelleher said this would most affect people who live in high-traffic areas.
"The zero-emission requirements in the Advanced Clean Truck Rule are crucial to public health and equity, and improving air quality in these neighborhoods and ensuring access to clean transportation," she said.
Studies show Black, Latino, and Asian American communities are disproportionately exposed to air pollution as a result of living near highways. And with more severe weather events affecting New York, Peck Kelleher added that there's been greater recognition that transitioning vehicle production from gas-powered to electric must happen.
"Change is hard," she said, "and I think people are just economically looking at it, to figure out where they will end up in the new electrified universe."
Under the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, statewide greenhouse-gas emissions must be reduced to 40% of their 1990 levels by 2030.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Alliance for Clean Energy New York, Inc. contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Environment. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.