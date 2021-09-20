Monday, September 20, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 21, 2021
Play

The American Rescue Plan could provide essential training to boost jobs in construction, and we explore a trauma-informed approach to preventing marijuana use in teens.

2021Talks - September 21, 2021
Play

Pfizer says its vaccine is safe for children ages 5 to 11, travel restrictions soon will ease for vaccinated international visitors to the U.S., and a Texas doctor who performed an abortion under new restrictions is sued.

The Yonder Report - September 16 2021
Play

Lawsuits stall debt relief for America's Black farmers; Idaho hospitals using "critical care" protocols; grant money boosts rural towns in Utah and more conservation acreage could protect the iconic sage grouse.

Environment  |  Public Lands/Wilderness    News
State Parks Free This Saturday for Nevada Public Lands Week

Play

Monday, September 20, 2021   

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Admission to any state park in Nevada is free this coming Saturday, as part of the first Nevada Public Lands Week - with a series of online and in-person events showcasing Nevada's natural heritage.

The events are listed online at 'NevadaPublicLandsDay.com.'

Will Pregman, communications director for the Institute for a Progressive Nevada, said public lands are the backbone of the outdoor economy, which generates $12.5 billion in economic activity every year.

"The outdoor recreation industry supports tens of thousands of jobs," said Pregman. "So it's both an economic incentive and an environmental incentive to protect these lands and make sure that they're preserved for generations to come."

On Tuesday night, the topic of an interactive town hall is the need to use funds from the American Rescue Plan on conservation projects, given the record-breaking heat, raging wildfires and a water shortage at Lake Mead.

And on Saturday, groups are hosting a trash pick-up at Mountain's Edge Regional Park in Las Vegas.

Gov. Steve Sisolak recently signed an executive order to prioritize wildlife corridors, and the Legislature passed a resolution supporting the Biden administration's goal of preserving 30% of the country's land by the year 2030.

Pregman said everyday Nevadans play a big part as well.

"These things are valuable and will continue to be preserved," said Pregman, "as long as there are people out there who know about it, and understand it and care about it."

Native American tribes and conservation groups are also pressing for the creation of a national monument at Spirit Mountain outside of Laughlin, known as Avi Kwa Ame.



Disclosure: Battle Born Progress - Institute for a Progressive Nevada contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Environment, Gun Violence Prevention, Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


