State Parks Free This Saturday for Nevada Public Lands Week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Admission to any state park in Nevada is free this coming Saturday, as part of the first Nevada Public Lands Week - with a series of online and in-person events showcasing Nevada's natural heritage.
The events are listed online at 'NevadaPublicLandsDay.com.'
Will Pregman, communications director for the Institute for a Progressive Nevada, said public lands are the backbone of the outdoor economy, which generates $12.5 billion in economic activity every year.
"The outdoor recreation industry supports tens of thousands of jobs," said Pregman. "So it's both an economic incentive and an environmental incentive to protect these lands and make sure that they're preserved for generations to come."
On Tuesday night, the topic of an interactive town hall is the need to use funds from the American Rescue Plan on conservation projects, given the record-breaking heat, raging wildfires and a water shortage at Lake Mead.
And on Saturday, groups are hosting a trash pick-up at Mountain's Edge Regional Park in Las Vegas.
Gov. Steve Sisolak recently signed an executive order to prioritize wildlife corridors, and the Legislature passed a resolution supporting the Biden administration's goal of preserving 30% of the country's land by the year 2030.
Pregman said everyday Nevadans play a big part as well.
"These things are valuable and will continue to be preserved," said Pregman, "as long as there are people out there who know about it, and understand it and care about it."
Native American tribes and conservation groups are also pressing for the creation of a national monument at Spirit Mountain outside of Laughlin, known as Avi Kwa Ame.
Disclosure: Battle Born Progress - Institute for a Progressive Nevada contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Environment, Gun Violence Prevention, Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
PITTSBURGH, Pa. - The National Association of State Foresters was formed in 1920, with its first meeting in Harrisburg amid an increase in large wildfires throughout the country. One hundred and one years later, it met back in Pennsylvania to learn best practices to help fight forest-health issues similar to what they saw a century ago.
Because of the pandemic, last year's conference went virtual. State foresters just wrapped up their 2021 in-person meeting in Pittsburgh with the last 100 years on their mind.
In the late 1800s and early 1900s, the state battled many wildfires, reducing the extent of once common tree species. State forester Ellen Shultzabarger said the lessons of the past can help inform the future of how we maintain forests.
"So we were talking about forest health 100 years ago," said Shultzabarger. "Forests and these pests and these issues don't just stay within boundaries, and it's extremely important for us to work with our neighboring states and with our partners to really be effective in having good forest management moving forward."
Forests cover nearly 60% of Pennsylvania. The state recently released its once-a-decade Forest Action Plan that assessed forest conditions and long-term sustainability goals.
Connecticut State Forester Chris Martin said the collaboration between state foresters is critical for preparing for extreme weather events as they become more common.
Martin said foresters in the Northeast learned from those in the South about their Urban Forestry Strike Teams, which deploy arborists to evaluate trees hit by storms to help FEMA make decisions on whether damaged trees need to be removed or will recover on their own.
"That's a huge benefit financially to FEMA," said Martin. "Because when you take a tree down, it's far more expensive than if you have to take a couple limbs off and to make it safe and let the tree respond healthily. That's been something that's been working in southern states for several years, one of my takeaways that I wanna see happen in the Northeast."
Among the policy decisions made at the conference include the approval of genetically modified organisms, or GMOs, to protect forests from threatening invasive species.
JACKSON, Wyo. -- A report published today focuses on data-driven efforts to conserve big-game migration in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest.
Sportsmen organizations hope the findings can help guide decision-making as the U.S. Forest Service prepares to revise its 31-year-old management plan.
Bridger-Teton's 3.4 million acres of public land play an important role in seasonal migration for species such as elk, mule deer, moose, bighorn sheep and more.
Joy Bannon, field and policy director for the Wyoming Wildlife Federation, said GPS technology has made it easier to track animal migration patterns and make suggestions on improvements to habitat conservation.
"Is there a fence, for example, that isn't wildlife-friendly, that we can make wildlife-friendly?" Bannon proposed. "Timber harvesting is utilized as a benefit and certain breaks for these animals as well. There's a lot of interesting pieces to this assessment that will help not only the users of the land but also the land managers putting that management onto the ground."
Bridger-Teton, located in northwestern Wyoming, is part of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, the biggest, intact ecosystem in the lower 48 states. The Forest Service recently announced the management plan revision process will start in Fiscal Year 2023.
Another solution proposed in the report includes creating timing restrictions for vehicles to avoid disturbing migrating wildlife.
Nick Dobric, Wyoming field manager for the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, said migration is key to sustaining wildlife abundance, particularly for finding food along their route.
"If a species is able to migrate, they're able to take advantage of those different habitats in the summer, and the winter, and in those transitional times in the fall and the spring," Dobric explained. "Science has shown that if a herd migrates, it's going to have more numbers than one that does not and, generally, it's going to do better overall."
The report also suggested some prescribed burning could be helpful with enhancing forage production, along with concentrating recreational activities during migration periods.
DULUTH, Minn. -- With summer winding down, Minnesotans might be tempted by a last chance to soak up nature in the northern wilderness. But a growing wildfire in that area has authorities asking travelers to play it safe and smart.
The Greenwood fire in the Superior National Forest, which started August 15, has now grown to more than 25,000 acres.
Leanne Langeberg, public information officer for the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center, said wildfires are fairly common in the broader region, however, they do not usually become massive.
It has been an active fire season with an ongoing drought, and people can do their part to prevent more fires from starting up.
"The top priority for everyone is that firefighter and public safety," Langeberg explained. "And so, when we're talking about fire prevention, it's being in tune with, 'Are there current burning restrictions in place, and what does that mean for the activities I may want to engage in?'"
Before traveling, she recommended people visit the Department of Natural Resources website to see a list of current burning restrictions, and encouraged people to check ahead to see if campsites are closed.
The Greenwood Fire has already forced the temporary closure of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. The agency emphasized prevention will mean less stress on exhausted crews, while protecting parks, homes and cabins. Nearly a dozen dwellings have already been destroyed.
Langeberg cautioned people to be on the lookout for crews traveling in and out of affected areas, allowing them to press ahead without disruption.
"If you're in an area where there is active fire equipment moving, be mindful of that," Langeberg advised. "Watch your speed, slow down, move over and let those vehicles pass by."
The continued smoke from the Greenwood Fire prompted air-quality alerts from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for surrounding counties. Local residents are urged to close their windows and, if possible, stay indoors.