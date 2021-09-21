OH County Working to Treat Stressors that Lead to Youth Marijuana Use

DAYTON, Ohio -- An Ohio county is taking a trauma-informed approach to its work on preventing marijuana use in teens.



As marijuana policy changes were enacted in Ohio over the last few years, families in Montgomery County grew concerned about the impact it would have on teenagers' perceived risk of substance use.



In response, the county's Alcohol Drug Addiction Mental Health Services (ADAMHS), provides prevention programming in all of its 16 public-school districts, as well as parochial and charter schools.



Tristyn Ball, director of prevention and early intervention services for Montgomery County ADAMHS, said it is important to get at the root cause of drug use.



"What we've shifted to is an approach that, rather than using punitive measures, really moving towards, if a young person is using, really identifying why are they using marijuana?" Ball explained. "And what can we do to give them the skills that they need to perhaps make healthier decisions?"



ADAMHS has partnered with Dayton Children's Hospital and its student resiliency coordinators, who work directly with young people who have endured trauma.



Local county data show that around 15% of young people have tried marijuana, which has decreased over the last few years. Many that do use are starting as young as 13 years old, which can have an impact on brain development.



Medical marijuana was legalized in Ohio in 2016. Many studies show that medicinal cannabis can be helpful for adults in treating chronic pain, as well as effects from certain diseases. Ball pointed out their prevention work is not about stigmatizing medical marijuana use, but about understanding the impact substances can have on teenagers.



"Medicine is medicine, you know, it's prescribed by a doctor," Ball emphasized. "When we look at opioids, or really any kind of controlled substance, we trust medical professionals to prescribe that. It's just about making sure that overall our goal is just the health and wellness of a young person."



Over the past year, Ball noted ADAMHS has screened more than 1,000 students in the county for behavioral-health indicators, including depression, anxiety and substance use.



COLUMBUS, Ohio - With new teachers, classmates and expectations, back to school is full of uncertainties and anxieties. Stressful transitions increase chances that a teen will turn to drugs or alcohol to cope.



Geena Crosby - prevention coordinator for youth and young adult services with the Prevention Action Alliance - said there are many ways to support teens during these times, starting with listening.



She said that means allowing their feelings and concerns to be heard, and not trying to fix the problem. And where possible, allow them to voice their own opinions and make decisions.



"Young people want to feel trusted and they want to feel like they have some autonomy over their choices and what they do," said Crosby. "And I think if we can have those open and honest conversations that's going to be the best option."



While it's easy to loosen discipline during trying times, Crosby said rules and boundaries actually build trust. She also noted that maintaining daily routines and ensuring everyone is eating well, exercising and getting enough sleep can help keep the family strong.



Parents also tend to feel anxieties and pressures at the start of the school year, however Crosby said those concerns should not be projected onto kids.



"There may be things that they're not even worrying about," said Crosby. "And you talking about your worries is only going to increase their worry on top of everything they're already concerned with."



Crosby recommended staying connected to the teachers, coaches and other adults at school, and asking for help and support when needed.



"If you're worrying about your student and how they're doing," said Crosby, "then seeking out professional help whether it's within the school or outside of the school, to maybe help your student navigate some of those challenges or help you navigate some of those challenges with your student is going to be really important."



According to the federal Monitoring the Future Survey from June, despite declines in availability, alcohol and marijuana use among eighth-, tenth- and 12th-grade students did not change significantly during the pandemic.







