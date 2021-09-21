Wednesday, September 22, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 22, 2021
Play

Thousands of U.S. immigrants and allies rallied Tuesday to demand that Congress make a pathway to citizenship; oil and gas drilling bonds could go up in Pennsylvania.

2021Talks - September 22, 2021
Play

UN Secretary General calls for ban on drones; new book by Politico reports Hunter Biden emails to foreign business leaders; VP Harris condemns treatment of Haitian migrants; and Congress works to avoid a government shutdown.

The Yonder Report - September 16 2021
Play

Lawsuits stall debt relief for America's Black farmers; Idaho hospitals using "critical care" protocols; grant money boosts rural towns in Utah and more conservation acreage could protect the iconic sage grouse.

Social Issues  |  Hunger/Food/Nutrition    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Rural Groups Work to Boost Food Access, Help Farmers

Play

Tuesday, September 21, 2021   

RALEIGH, N.C. -- More than $1 million in COVID-19 relief grants are helping rural organizations increase their focus on locally sourced food relief.

Merry Davis, director of healthy food for the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation of North Carolina, explained the grants, issued in partnership with The Conservation Fund, focused on non-urban counties.

She said rural regions continue to face significant challenges.

"A lot of these rural communities are high-yield agricultural areas and a lot of these organizations are partnering with small and mid-sized farms to provide local food," Davis outlined. "So not only is it providing people food, but it's also supporting local farmers."

The need for food has increased in North Carolina as the pandemic drags on, with nearly 20% of all residents facing food insecurity, according to the group Feeding America.

Deborah Freeman, program director for the Good Shepherd Food Pantry of Bertie County, said the extra cash will help her organization support local farmers, bring more produce to families, and provide commercial refrigeration to extend the shelf life needed to distribute fresh produce.

"We were able to get a commercial freezer, a commercial refrigerator," Freeman recounted. "We were able to locate local farmers in the area, purchase food from them, that food went to the farmer's market."

Dru Zucchino, executive director of TRACTOR Food and Farms in Yancey County, said the support has helped his group expand services across western North Carolina, increasing access to community-grown foods to more than 11,000 food-insecure individuals.

"We were able to reach whoever needed it, so if we ran out in one place we could continue serving that constituency, or that population, without question," Zucchino pointed out. "It was super important to have that flexibility through a pandemic."

Federal data released earlier this month showed nationwide, food insecurity spiked among households with children, Black households and households in the South.

The food-insecurity gap between Black and white households widened, with 21.7% of Black households not knowing where their next meal would come from, compared with 7.1% of white households.


get more stories like this via email
Analysts say carbon capture facilities and underground pipelines would require hundreds of billions of dollars in investments, but are likely to fall short of emission-reduction goals. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Plans for Carbon Sequestration Pipeline for IA Questioned

DES MOINES, Iowa -- This fall, the Iowa Utilities Board is hosting meetings to inform the public about a proposed underground pipeline, which would …

Social Issues

ND Labor Group: Federal Plans Can Help With Job-Recruitment Barriers

MANDAN, N.D. -- North Dakota has had nearly 18,000 job openings in recent months, with roughly 1,000 in construction. A labor leader in the trades …

Health and Wellness

OH County Working to Treat Stressors that Lead to Youth Marijuana Use

DAYTON, Ohio -- An Ohio county is taking a trauma-informed approach to its work on preventing marijuana use in teens. As marijuana policy changes …

Advocates are calling on state and federal lawmakers to shift policies, such as replacing the term "playground" with "outdoor learning environment" in regulations to support the creation of more nature-based spaces. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Children's Advocates Urge Lawmakers to Expand Access to Outdoor Learning

DENVER -- As Congress considers making significant investments in the nation's child-care system, children's advocates say now is the time to make …

Environment

Groups Push for Progress During Sea Otter Awareness Week

MONTEREY BAY, Calif. - This week, conservation groups are celebrating Sea Otter Awareness Week with online and in-person events across the state…

More than 80% of Nevada is public land owned by the federal government, which is charged with managing it for the public's benefit. (Kurt Kuznicki)

Environment

State Parks Free This Saturday for Nevada Public Lands Week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Admission to any state park in Nevada is free this coming Saturday, as part of the first Nevada Public Lands Week - with a series …

Social Issues

PA Creates Redistricting Advisory Council to Help Prevent Gerrymandering

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A new Redistricting Advisory Council announced last week by Gov. Tom Wolf's office will focus on reducing gerrymandering as new …

Environment

Mapping Out Nature's Ability to Store Carbon with Pinpoint Accuracy

DULUTH, Minn. - As Minnesota looks to address the impact of climate change on the region, land managers and policymakers are reminded of the role …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021