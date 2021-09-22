Wednesday, September 22, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 23, 2021
States are poised to help resettle Afghan evacuees who fled their home country after the U.S. military exit; efforts emerge to help Native Americans gain more clean energy independence.

2021Talks - September 23, 2021
Sen. Mitch McConnell refuses to support raising the debt ceiling; Biden administration pledges $500 million of COVID vaccine doses globally; and U.S. military says it's taking steps to combat sexual assault.

The Yonder Report - September 23, 2021
A new Oklahoma museum honors tribal nations, while Iowa's history is back on the blacktop; mixed news on COVID-19 comes with a warning about unconventional drugs; and electric cars and buses are coming to rural America.

Report: Telecoms Slow to Install Mandated Robocall-Blocking Tech

Wednesday, September 22, 2021   

PHOENIX - They are irritating, they are unwanted - and now, robocalls are illegal. Consumer watchdog groups hope a looming deadline will finally force U.S. phone companies to take stopping robocalls seriously.

A new report from the Arizona Public Interest Research Group Education Fund found that only one-third of the largest mobile and home phone-service providers nationwide have installed the technology available to block unwanted marketing calls, which can arrive dozens of times a day.

Arizona PIRG executive director Diane Brown said the calls are not only frustrating - but can also be costly.

"In addition to being annoying," she said, "illegal robocalls cost Americans $3 billion annually in wasted time, and another $10 billion annually in fraud."

Brown said starting in June, all U.S.-based phone companies were required to install software that blocks so-called "spoof" calls, when the caller ID doesn't identify the actual caller. The report said many phone-service providers are dragging their feet.

However, Brown said another deadline is on the calendar this month - and it's aimed squarely at forcing the telemarketers perpetrating the scams to clean up their act.

"On Sept. 28, phone providers are required to block calls from companies that haven't at least reported their status to the Federal Communications Commission," she said.

Of the 3,000 telecommunications providers regulated by the FCC, the study found only 17% have completely implemented anti-robocall technology. Around 27% have partially applied it, and 56% said they're developing proprietary software to block illegal calls. Brown said if you are still receiving them, you can report calls directly to the FCC.

"If a consumer receives a robocall," she said, "they can register their phone number, and also issue a report at www.donotcall.gov."

The full report is online at ArizonaPIRGEdFund.org.

