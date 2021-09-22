Farm Bureaus Urge USDA to Back New Chesapeake Cleanup Plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The historic clean-energy bill signed into Illinois law yesterday includes measures from closing coal and natural gas plants by 2045 to funding for clean-energy opportunities for Black, brown and Indigenous workers.



It also sets the deadline for net-zero emissions by 2050, increases funding for wind and solar, and keeps three nuclear power plants open for five more years.



Dulce Ortiz, co-chair of Clean Power Lake County, said it is important the bill focuses on Black and brown residents and frontline communities.



"The climate and equitable-job section prioritizes Black and brown communities that have been disproportionately impacted and historically suffered due to exposure to toxic pollution," Ortiz explained.



Opponents of the law argued closing coal and natural-gas plants could raise electricity bills. State Democratic lawmakers noted consumers can expect to pay between $3.55 and $4 more per month.



Ortiz, who lives near a coal-fired power plant, argued the plants need to be closed to protect the health and wellness of surrounding communities.



Pat Devaney, secretary treasurer of the Illinois AFL-CIO, a member of Climate Jobs Illinois, said the bill sets some of the nation's strongest labor standards, such as requiring collective-bargaining agreements for all utility-scale wind and solar.



He added it also helps communities currently reliant on coal and natural gas transition to the clean economy.



"With these provisions, we can ensure the clean-energy grid of the future will be built and maintained right here in Illinois by highly trained union workers to the benefit of their families and their communities," Devaney asserted.



For people who live in work in communities where power plants are closing down, the bill establishes community grants, and a "Displaced Energy Worker Bill of Rights." Advance notice of any closures is required, as well as financial advice, employment assistance and career services.



TWIN FALLS, Idaho -- The public has an opportunity to weigh in on a large wind-energy project proposed in Idaho.



The Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project would be located about 25 miles northeast of Twin Falls and generate 1,000 megawatts of energy.



Ben Otto, energy associate for the Idaho Conservation League, said it would more than double the amount of wind energy currently generated in the state, but he pointed out the project could have local impacts.



One concern is for nearby national parks, including Craters of the Moon and the Minidoka National Historic Site, the location of a World War II internment camp for Japanese Americans.



"This project would be visible from both of those locations," Otto explained. "And, in fact, the Minidoka internment camp would be basically surrounded by this project. Those are big cultural impacts."



The Idaho Conservation League is also concerned about the project's impact on wildlife, such as birds of prey. Otto emphasized since the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) still is in the scoping phase, there is plenty of time for the agency to investigate and mitigate potential impacts.



The agency is holding a public meeting on the proposal online today at 6:00 p.m.



Otto also noted creating more renewable-energy sources and moving away from fossil fuels that harm the planet is important. He added the Idaho Conservation League wants to find a way to say yes to this project and respect local values at the same time.



"Adding wind displaces those fossil fuels and delivers a long-term benefit to our climate and public health," Otto contended. "We're really trying to find that balance between enabling the benefits of clean energy while addressing the impacts of specific projects."



The BLM must receive public comments by Sep. 20.



