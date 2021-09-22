Afghan Refugee Effort Prompts Reminders of Hmong Experience

PHILADELPHIA - Several hundred refugees from Afghanistan started to arrive at Philadelphia International Airport this weekend, only a few days after an explosion at the airport in Kabul resulted in the death of at least 170 people along with 13 U.S. service members.



It became the second airport in the country - after Dulles International Airport near Washington, DC - to welcome Afghan refugees after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban.



Cathryn Miller-Wilson - executive director of refugee resettlement organization HIAS Pennsylvania - said under normal circumstances, they receive between 10 days and two weeks notice from their national organization about upcoming refugee arrivals in the region.



"What has happened because of the crisis is about two weeks ago," said Miller-Wilson, "we started getting emails from our national saying, 'Hey, be prepared we're going to be sending you emails with just a few hours notice of people who are cleared to be resettled.'"



Afghan evacuees who don't have green card status or citizenship could end up at nearby Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey. The military base joins six others in the country housing refugees and has the capacity to hold 9,500 people.



After their arrival, Miller-Wilson said HIAS PA has 90 days to help them find housing, open a bank account, secure a job, and much more. HIAS PA is asking for monetary donations to help pay for hotel rooms and other temporary housing.



Miller-Wilson says they're also in need of volunteers.



"We are looking for volunteers for various aspects of resettlement," said Miller-Wilson, "things like going to the airport to pick them up, doing a housing setup, where we set up their new apartment with all the furniture, accompanying clients to their first medical appointment."



City officials have also put out a request for interpreters who speak Dari, Pashto, Urdu, or Farsi to join the Philadelphia Medical Reserve Corps, a group of more than 2,500 volunteers who assist during public health emergencies and large-scale events.







FRANKFORT, Ky. -- State Democratic leaders are urging Gov. Andy Beshear to offer a permanent home to Afghan refugees in Kentucky. At least a dozen other governors so far have pledged to help people leaving Afghanistan relocate to their states.



Rep. Joni Jenkins, D-Shively, said she and her colleagues have sent a formal letter to the governor and the congressional delegation, asking them to implement actions to help fleeing Afghans.



Jenkins noted many seeking asylum are at risk in their homeland because they served alongside American forces, or are women or members of the LGBTQ+ community.



"Leader Morgan McGarvey and I thought it was necessary to act immediately," Jenkins asserted. "The Legislature is not in session at this time, or we would have filed a resolution to be voted on by the entire General Assembly."



It's estimated around 88,000 individuals who worked for the U.S. in Afghanistan and their family members are seeking Special Immigrant Visas. A recent survey of 1,100 U.S. adults found more than 40% would support increasing the number of visas for Afghans, while 44% said the number should remain the same.



Jenkins noted groups like Kentucky Refugee Ministries and the Kentucky Council of Churches are standing by and ready to help.



"Given the events that have happened in the last week, and what all Kentuckians are watching unfold on the news, we thought it was important for us to communicate our support," Jenkins explained. "We want to be part of the solution. We want to welcome folks."



The Biden administration has allocated $500 million for unexpected and urgent refugee and migration needs, victims of conflict, and others at risk as a result of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.



The Pentagon said it is using facilities in Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin to house people applying for visas.



