NY Immigrants, Allies Push for Federal Investments in Citizenship

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Thousands of U.S. immigrants and their allies rallied Tuesday in Washington, D.C., to demand that Congress include a pathway to citizenship in the $3.5 trillion "Build Back Better" plan. The Senate parliamentarian advised against including immigration reform in the budget reconciliation bill - a decision that affects millions of immigrants, in New York and across the country.
Make the Road New York was among the many groups at the rally. Its media specialist, Yatziri Tovar, said a path to citizenship is essential to help communities recover - not only from COVID, but major weather events such as Hurricane Ida.
"Unfortunately, many of our community members - throughout Queens, throughout Brooklyn - were affected by the hurricane," she said, "and many of them do not qualify to be able to access any type of relief or aid, because of their immigration status."
Tovar said New Yorkers who were not eligible for, and did not receive, unemployment benefits or COVID-19 income relief could apply for the state's new Excluded Workers Fund. It's expected that congressional Democrats will announce another plan to address the citizenship issue in the near future.
Representatives from the labor union 32-BJ SEIU also rallied on Tuesday. Along with including a path to citizenship, said union vice president Jaime Contreras, his group is optimistic that the Build Back Better plan could bolster communities through funding for climate infrastructure and the home-care sector.
"Investing in home-care workers who remain in the front lines of the pandemic is critical to jump-starting our economy," he said, "and making sure that men and women of color are not left behind in those discussions."
According to a poll earlier this year, 65% of Americans think undocumented immigrants in the United States should be allowed to stay - and eventually apply for U.S. citizenship. This also would benefit Dreamers, the young people brought to the United States as kids - plus farmworkers, and those with Temporary Protected Status.
MADISON, Wis. - A Wisconsin military base remains the temporary home of nearly 8,000 Afghan refugees, and it isn't the first time the state has seen an influx of evacuees trying to carve out a new life.
Prominent Hmong leaders have said their people have made significant contributions after arriving in Wisconsin under similar circumstances. In the decades after the Vietnam War, Wisconsin's Hmong population rose to become the third-highest in the nation. The leaders have noted that, when given the opportunity, they found ways to assimilate and make contributions.
Pao Lor, a professor at the University of Wisconsin Green Bay who chairs its Professional Program in Education, said it became pretty clear over time.
"Particularly in the 90s, Hmong American families started buying homes, and getting better jobs," he said, "and basically, the life in northeast Wisconsin almost transformed, you could say, overnight."
While there were challenges along the way, those who stepped into larger roles served as culture brokers, giving Hmong communities a bigger voice. Today, there are calls for giving Afghan refugees the chance to set a similar path, with support and aid. Some GOP members of Wisconsin's congressional delegation have raised safety concerns, but advocates have said these refugees have been vetted, and many worked for the U.S. during the war in Afghanistan.
Mai Zong Vue, an administrator at the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families, said Hmong families have set down roots in many cities, including Milwaukee, Wausau and Eau Claire. She added that contributions will continue to come from future generations who were born here.
"Our future American taxpayers can only be as productive as what we seek for them in knowledge, in experience, in opportunities," she said.
Vue, who also is board president of Wisconsin's Hmong Institute, said preserving cultural heritage is a key part of shaping these descendents' futures, which can help give them a sense of identity. Both Vue and Lor expressed their thoughts at a recent panel discussion led by the Wisconsin Historical Society.
PHILADELPHIA - Several hundred refugees from Afghanistan started to arrive at Philadelphia International Airport this weekend, only a few days after an explosion at the airport in Kabul resulted in the death of at least 170 people along with 13 U.S. service members.
It became the second airport in the country - after Dulles International Airport near Washington, DC - to welcome Afghan refugees after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban.
Cathryn Miller-Wilson - executive director of refugee resettlement organization HIAS Pennsylvania - said under normal circumstances, they receive between 10 days and two weeks notice from their national organization about upcoming refugee arrivals in the region.
"What has happened because of the crisis is about two weeks ago," said Miller-Wilson, "we started getting emails from our national saying, 'Hey, be prepared we're going to be sending you emails with just a few hours notice of people who are cleared to be resettled.'"
Afghan evacuees who don't have green card status or citizenship could end up at nearby Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey. The military base joins six others in the country housing refugees and has the capacity to hold 9,500 people.
After their arrival, Miller-Wilson said HIAS PA has 90 days to help them find housing, open a bank account, secure a job, and much more. HIAS PA is asking for monetary donations to help pay for hotel rooms and other temporary housing.
Miller-Wilson says they're also in need of volunteers.
"We are looking for volunteers for various aspects of resettlement," said Miller-Wilson, "things like going to the airport to pick them up, doing a housing setup, where we set up their new apartment with all the furniture, accompanying clients to their first medical appointment."
City officials have also put out a request for interpreters who speak Dari, Pashto, Urdu, or Farsi to join the Philadelphia Medical Reserve Corps, a group of more than 2,500 volunteers who assist during public health emergencies and large-scale events.
FRANKFORT, Ky. -- State Democratic leaders are urging Gov. Andy Beshear to offer a permanent home to Afghan refugees in Kentucky. At least a dozen other governors so far have pledged to help people leaving Afghanistan relocate to their states.
Rep. Joni Jenkins, D-Shively, said she and her colleagues have sent a formal letter to the governor and the congressional delegation, asking them to implement actions to help fleeing Afghans.
Jenkins noted many seeking asylum are at risk in their homeland because they served alongside American forces, or are women or members of the LGBTQ+ community.
"Leader Morgan McGarvey and I thought it was necessary to act immediately," Jenkins asserted. "The Legislature is not in session at this time, or we would have filed a resolution to be voted on by the entire General Assembly."
It's estimated around 88,000 individuals who worked for the U.S. in Afghanistan and their family members are seeking Special Immigrant Visas. A recent survey of 1,100 U.S. adults found more than 40% would support increasing the number of visas for Afghans, while 44% said the number should remain the same.
Jenkins noted groups like Kentucky Refugee Ministries and the Kentucky Council of Churches are standing by and ready to help.
"Given the events that have happened in the last week, and what all Kentuckians are watching unfold on the news, we thought it was important for us to communicate our support," Jenkins explained. "We want to be part of the solution. We want to welcome folks."
The Biden administration has allocated $500 million for unexpected and urgent refugee and migration needs, victims of conflict, and others at risk as a result of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.
The Pentagon said it is using facilities in Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin to house people applying for visas.