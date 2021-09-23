Thursday, September 23, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 23, 2021
States are poised to help resettle Afghan evacuees who fled their home country after the U.S. military exit; efforts emerge to help Native Americans gain more clean energy independence.

2021Talks - September 23, 2021
Sen. Mitch McConnell refuses to support raising the debt ceiling; Biden administration pledges $500 million of COVID vaccine doses globally; and U.S. military says it's taking steps to combat sexual assault.

The Yonder Report - September 23, 2021
A new Oklahoma museum honors tribal nations, while Iowa's history is back on the blacktop; mixed news on COVID-19 comes with a warning about unconventional drugs; and electric cars and buses are coming to rural America.

Environment  |  Endangered Species & Wildlife    News
Federal Court Rules Against Elk Feedgrounds

Thursday, September 23, 2021   

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- A federal court agreed with conservationists this week, ordering winter feeding of elk on the Bridger-Teton National Forest requires additional environmental review.

The court ruled that two feedgrounds were not properly permitted, in part because the U.S. Forest Service had not evaluated the potential for disease transmission when large numbers of animals congregate in close quarters.

Connie Wilbert, director of the Sierra Club Wyoming Chapter, explained the growing concern.

"Chronic wasting disease has now been documented in mule deer and elk right around these feedgrounds," Wilbert reported. "It's literally on the doorstep."

Chronic wasting disease affects the central nervous system of deer, elk and moose, and is always fatal.

Wyoming's powerful livestock industry pushed to keep winter feedgrounds as a tool to mitigate against encounters with wildlife in low-elevation ranges, and to protect hay stores. Some outfitters also see feedgrounds as a way to keep herd numbers high.

Wilbert countered reliance on feedgrounds is both outdated and risks outbreaks of chronic wasting disease throughout the Yellowstone ecosystem, which could wipe out entire herds.

She noted there are proven alternatives, including fencing, to keep elk away from hay stores.

"They want to reduce competition from wildlife for forage," Wilbert contended. "And it's important to know that a lot of that is on public land, and we believe that wildlife should be allowed to access historic winter range."

The court found the Forest Service improperly permitted feeding elk at Alkali Creek and Dell Creek, and the claims made by the agency in defending its decisions were "implausible" and "unreasonable." The court also ruled feeding must stop at Dell Creek, which has been operating without a valid permit since 2017.

Political canvassing across the country dropped dramatically during the 2020 election due to concerns over COVID-19 transmission via in-person door-knocking. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

WV Canvassers Brace for More Challenges as Pandemic Continues

LEWISBURG, W.Va. -- Political canvassers and organizers in the state are expecting they will continue to struggle with challenges to traditional …

Social Issues

Compassion, Education Urged as ND Prepares for Afghan Refugees

FARGO, N.D. -- In the near future, North Dakota is poised to help resettle 49 Afghan evacuees who fled their home country after the U.S. military …

Environment

Coalition Proposes Conserving Lands Previously Targeted by Developer

MCCALL, Idaho -- After the rejection of a developer's proposed land swap near Payette Lake, a coalition of groups wants the state to do the opposite…

From 2007 to 2018, Colorado state and local governments cut public health spending per resident by more than 45%. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Report: TABOR Blunted State’s COVID Response

DENVER -- Colorado's ability to respond to COVID-19 was blunted by decades of disinvestment in critical public services, according to a new report…

Environment

Nebraska Farmers Fueling Students with Locally Produced Food

GERING, Neb. -- With school back in session, many Nebraska students will be fueled by fresh beef, fruits and vegetables sourced from local farms…

The Solar Bear crew, comprised of tribal members from the Red Lake Nation, works to install 200 kilowatts of solar power on the Oshkimiijiitahdah building. (Photo courtesy of Robert Blake)

Social Issues

Helping Tribal Communities Flex Their Clean-Energy Muscle

By Abaki Beck for Yes!Media.Broadcast version by Mike Moen for Minnesota News Connection reporting for the YES! Media-Public News Service …

Environment

Farm Bureaus Urge USDA to Back New Chesapeake Cleanup Plan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Farm bureaus and agricultural leaders of Chesapeake Bay watershed states are pushing the U.S. Department of Agriculture to fund a …

Social Issues

Report: Telecoms Slow to Install Mandated Robocall-Blocking Tech

PHOENIX - They are irritating, they are unwanted - and now, robocalls are illegal. Consumer watchdog groups hope a looming deadline will finally …

 

