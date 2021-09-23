Compassion, Education Urged as ND Prepares for Afghan Refugees

FARGO, N.D. -- In the near future, North Dakota is poised to help resettle 49 Afghan evacuees who fled their home country after the U.S. military exit, and those assisting in the effort, along with human rights advocates, call on local leaders and residents to fully welcome the new immigrants.



A recent announcement came after North Dakota's resettlement office request for that number was approved by the U.S. State Department.



Dan Hannaher, field director of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, said the response has been positive so far, especially from the business community willing to hire new arrivals.



"I heard from an employer saying, 'If you're receiving 49 Afghans, if 40 of them are employable, I'll take them all,'" Hannaher reported.



Most refugees are likely to be resettled in Fargo, and Hannaher said the area has enough affordable housing. Advocates asked the public to do its part to quell any hateful rhetoric that may arise, while offering a welcoming tone.



State officials say the individuals in the program go through a rigorous vetting process, and will be vaccinated against COVID.



Darci Asche, a board member of the New American Consortium for Wellness and Empowerment, which also will assist with resettlement, said the combination of compassion and services can help refugees establish roots and be contributors to the area.



She added in this situation, the trauma they experienced will be fresh in their minds as they were sent to the U.S. more quickly than usual to be vetted.



"Just being conscientious of that," Asche advised. "The services that we provided are culturally appropriate, that there's language ability, so that communication is done well."



Barry Nelson, community organizer for the North Dakota Human Rights Coalition, urged local leaders and community members to educate each other about the refugees and their needs.



He feels there is already misinformation floating around, and he noted Fargo's new hate-crime ordinance should be utilized if needed.



"Make sure that everything that needs to be done to eradicate it," Nelson stated. "To perhaps prosecute if needed, if it rises to that level would happen."



State officials pointed out the resettlement program is federally funded, and the effort does not impact social services currently available to North Dakotans in need.



PHILADELPHIA - Several hundred refugees from Afghanistan started to arrive at Philadelphia International Airport this weekend, only a few days after an explosion at the airport in Kabul resulted in the death of at least 170 people along with 13 U.S. service members.



It became the second airport in the country - after Dulles International Airport near Washington, DC - to welcome Afghan refugees after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban.



Cathryn Miller-Wilson - executive director of refugee resettlement organization HIAS Pennsylvania - said under normal circumstances, they receive between 10 days and two weeks notice from their national organization about upcoming refugee arrivals in the region.



"What has happened because of the crisis is about two weeks ago," said Miller-Wilson, "we started getting emails from our national saying, 'Hey, be prepared we're going to be sending you emails with just a few hours notice of people who are cleared to be resettled.'"



Afghan evacuees who don't have green card status or citizenship could end up at nearby Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey. The military base joins six others in the country housing refugees and has the capacity to hold 9,500 people.



After their arrival, Miller-Wilson said HIAS PA has 90 days to help them find housing, open a bank account, secure a job, and much more. HIAS PA is asking for monetary donations to help pay for hotel rooms and other temporary housing.



Miller-Wilson says they're also in need of volunteers.



"We are looking for volunteers for various aspects of resettlement," said Miller-Wilson, "things like going to the airport to pick them up, doing a housing setup, where we set up their new apartment with all the furniture, accompanying clients to their first medical appointment."



City officials have also put out a request for interpreters who speak Dari, Pashto, Urdu, or Farsi to join the Philadelphia Medical Reserve Corps, a group of more than 2,500 volunteers who assist during public health emergencies and large-scale events.







