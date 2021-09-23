Nebraska Farmers Fueling Students with Locally Produced Food

GERING, Neb. -- With school back in session, many Nebraska students will be fueled by fresh beef, fruits and vegetables sourced from local farms.



Mary Carman, director of food services for the Gering public school district, has spent the past three years developing a farm-to-school program. Instead of using processed food shipped in from out of state, her team now uses locally-produced, nutrient-rich foods and prepares meals from scratch.



Carman recently added local organic honey for cafeteria recipes.



"The whole point is to get the freshest food to the kids, and also use it as an educational tool for teachers to teach kids about where food comes from, how it's grown," Carman explained.



Nebraska students also are selling garden harvests at farmers markets, and some local farmers help students grow seedlings in their greenhouses. More school cafeterias soon could be transformed into both the largest classrooms and restaurants in Nebraska.



During the last legislative session, senators created a state farm-to-school program, and this month the initiative added its first full-time employee.



In June, the University of Nebraska Extension and other partners hosted the first statewide Farm-to-School Institute, designed to help schools procure local food and teach kids how it's grown.



Justin Carter, project associate at the Center for Rural Affairs, said farm-to-school is a good investment for local economies. When schools buy directly from local farmers, the money goes right back into communities.



"For each dollar invested in farm-to-school, it stimulates an additional 60 cents to $2.16 in local economic activity," Carter reported.



For school food directors interested in launching their own program, Carman encouraged patience and getting out into the community. She suggested farmers markets are a good place to start, and noted most producers are very interested in exploring additional revenue streams.



"It's a win for the farmers," Carman asserted. "A school district in any rural town, or anywhere, is usually your biggest restaurant. We're feeding thousands of kids a day."



WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - A farming project on a Puget Sound island is looking to reshape agriculture and access to land.



The nonprofit Agrarian Trust launched its Agrarian Commons project in 12 sites across the U.S.



Puget Sound Agrarian Commons got its start in 2020 after a 12 acre farm gift on Whidbey Island.



Addie Candib is the Pacific Northwest regional director for American Farmland Trust and a board member on Puget Sound Agrarian Commons. Farmers who join the commons, Candib said, will be part of the board and involved in decision making on the property.



"This is really trying to not just get farmers on the land," said Candib, "but to also empower them as thought partners and really having some power in the long-term stewardship of the land."



The commons recently opened up for proposal requests from farmers. The land currently is undeveloped.



She said farmers who become part of the commons will use regenerative agriculture to create a resilient ecosystem.



Candib noted the majority of farm owners in the U.S. are older and white and notes that as they retire, a large amount of land will change hands. Candib said the commons wants to support a new generation of farmers.



"We also know that access to land is one of the biggest barriers that faces beginning farmers," said Candib, "and particularly beginning farmers who are people of color or who come from backgrounds where they historically have not had access to land."



Candib said she believes the project is crucial for supporting the future of local agriculture.



"If we want healthy, vibrant local food systems we need to figure out how we get people who want to farm onto the land," said Candib, "in ways that are stable and secure and affordable so that people can really thrive in their chosen careers."







RICHMOND, Va. -- Farmers of color are urging Congress to end a slew of lawsuits delaying a loan-forgiveness program designed to make amends for years of loan discrimination against minority farmers.



White farmers are claiming in court Congress's $4 billion debt relief for Black farmers, part of a COVID-19 stimulus package, amounts to reverse discrimination.



John Boyd Jr., president of the National Black Farmers Association and a Virginia-based farmer, claimed for years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture systematically denied loans to farmers of color, placing them at much higher risk of foreclosure.



"The lawsuits are inaccurate, and it's certainly not fair for farmers of color to hold our payments up and say that we're causing them, white farmers, some sort of harm by getting debt relief," Boyd asserted. "To me, it's a continuation of the discrimination that we've been facing for many, many years."



A judge has put the debt-relief money on hold until about a dozen lawsuits, including a class-action case in Texas, are settled.



Boyd said unlike white farmers, Black farmers who fell behind on a USDA loan payment would often be given just 30 days to pay in full, or they were pressured to sign their deed over to the agency. He noted he faced serious discrimination for years in Mecklenburg County by a Farmers Home Administration officer who would only see Black farmers one day a week, and serve white farmers first.



"This person spat on me, called me racial epithets, had my application torn up and thrown in the trash can," Boyd recounted. "When they came out to investigate this person, they asked him, 'Did he have a problem making loans to Black farmers?' And he said, 'Well, yeah, I think that they're lazy and look for a paycheck on Friday.'"



Boyd pointed out the inability for farmers of color to get and keep USDA loans has dramatically reduced their numbers. Of the 3.4 million farmers in the U.S. today, the agency said fewer than 50,000 are Black, down from one million a century ago.



