UArk Studies Profit Potential of Farming Organic Rice

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas produces more rice than any other state, and a new grant will help farmers explore ways to transition the industry to organic.
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture has received a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to research what it would take to grow organic rice domestically.
Alvaro Durand-Morat, assistant professor of agricultural economics and agribusiness at the university, said only a handful of the 100 organic rice farmers in the country are based in Arkansas. One barrier to entry is the lack of information on how the organic rice market operates.
"It is such a small market that the fact that we do not find much public information may be a result of the structure of the market," Durand-Morat explained. "And therefore, our project is trying to overcome that, and make information available to everybody that might be considering it as an opportunity in the future."
He noted the U.S. is a net importer of organic rice, despite exporting almost half of the rice crop it produces every year.
The grant also includes a multistate outreach program to share the research findings with others across the country. Durand-Morat pointed out he sees the research as a chance for rice farmers, in Arkansas and beyond, to expand their business.
"We know that organic rice sells at a very high premium," Durand-Morat observed. "There is a large pool of rice farmers that, if the conditions are right -- if the market information is available, and they can actually plan ahead -- I think there's a great potential for many farmers in Arkansas to eventually embrace organic rice."
The university is collaborating with agriculture nonprofit The Organic Center and the University of California Cooperative Extension on the grant.
This summer, the University of Arkansas also received a $1 million grant from NASA to study greenhouse gases and rice cultivation. It is estimated rice production creates 8% of human-caused methane emissions globally.
EAST TROY, Wis. - Wisconsin farmers are looking ahead to the fall harvest, and those who use cover crops face a deadline to sign up for a research project to measure the effectiveness of this form of sustainable farming.
Cover crops are designed to prevent harmful runoff and improve soil health on the farm. Researchers with the University of Wisconsin and the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute want to connect with producers this fall to see what works best for them.
Dan Smith, southwest regional specialist for the Nutrient and Pest Management Program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said it's great that farmers are spreading the word about the practice, but added that reliable data needs to go along with that messaging.
"Cover crops are not free to plant," he said, "so we have to have a return, and in order to have a return, we have to be producing above-ground and below-ground biomass."
The more biomass produced through cover crops means a farmer has healthier soil to work with. This is the second year these partners have gathered data from farmland. Last year's initial run saw 15 participants, and Smith said they're on pace to more than double that number in 2021. The sign-up deadline is Oct. 1.
Smith said the overall goal is to ensure farmers who want to adopt this profitable and environmentally friendly practice have the best cover-crop recommendations for Wisconsin's climate. While a lot of methods have worked, he said their initial research has shown flexibility is sometimes needed.
"If we have really wet fall conditions when we're harvesting," he said, "it's really tough to plant a cover crop. So, can we look to other tools, such as interseeding a cover crop in June?"
He said it's about developing "workable science" for which types of cover crops to use, and when it's best to apply them. The state Department of Agriculture said through its Producer-Led Program, more than 83,000 farm acres in Wisconsin had cover crops in use last year, a 19% increase from the previous year.
Disclosure: Michael Fields Agricultural Institute contributes to our fund for reporting on Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Rural/Farming, Sustainable Agriculture. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- As the contributor of 10% of greenhouse gas emissions, agriculture has had a profound impact on climate change.
Legislation in Congress would help Ohio farmers and producers become part of the solution.
Drausin Wulsin, manager of Grassroots Farm and Foods in Hillsboro, raises organic, grass-fed livestock using climate-friendly practices. He said they converted about 300 acres of bottom land into pasture for grazing, which doubled the organic matter in the soil in about six years.
He added combating the impacts of climate change on his operation are a constant battle.
"A month ago, we had three and a half inches of rain in an hour, and we woke up in the morning and the cattle were knee-deep in water," Wulsin recounted. "And then three years ago it rained all winter long. So we're rethinking our operation because these flooding episodes are becoming more and more frequent."
The $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package being drafted by Congress this week includes proposed funding to mitigate climate change.
Sustainable agriculture advocates are calling for $30 billion to support conservation and climate-friendly agriculture programs that reduce greenhouse emissions, as well as $5 billion for climate-resilience research and programs.
Wulsin also manages a wetland mitigation bank in Pike County, where trees and wetlands are planted on retired farmland.
He pointed out between the wetland project work and grazing management, they are offsetting the pollution of about one car per acre.
"So we have about 600 acres, so it's about 600 cars per year," Wulsin explained. "If you take that bit of arithmetic, and you apply it across the corn belt, that would have a profound impact on our whole issue of carbon sequestration."
Wulsin noted sustainable farming is a difficult business, and those who care need tools and resources to provide technical assistance, which will help them reach their carbon-reduction goals and maintain viable farming operations.
"It's a capital intensive business, but with support it can have tremendous impact," Wulsin contended. "And we need a broader range of people coming into this business with energy and strength of mind and strength of back."
FRANKFORT, Ky. - Experts say most agriculture producers in Kentucky won't be affected by the Environmental Protection Agency's recent decision to ban a common pesticide, widely used since the 1960s on fruits and vegetables, because it has been linked to neurological damage in children.
The new rule takes effect in six months and follows an order in April by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals that directed the EPA to halt the agricultural use of the chemical unless it could demonstrate its safety.
University of Kentucky Extension entomologist Rick Bessin said the phaseout of chlorpyrifos won't be a huge loss to the state's produce industry.
"We did use some chlorpyrifos in Kentucky," said Bessin. "But when I look at the national map of where it was used, we were very much a lower-use rate than many other states."
Chlorpyrifos is commonly applied to corn, soybeans, apples, broccoli, asparagus and other produce. Numerous studies have shown the chemical can cause damage in kids' developing brains, leading to reduced IQ, attention deficit disorder and loss of memory.
Bessin added that newer pesticide products are increasingly selective, meaning they target one particular pest without affecting honeybees and other ecologically important wildlife.
"They may not kill all insects out in the field," said Bessin. "They may just target a few. They may get aphids and white flies, and they won't touch the caterpillars or beetles."
Bessin also added that climate change potentially could affect the quantities of pesticides used on food crops in the future.
"So if climate change results in we have more frequent pest problems," said Bessin, "where pests get above what we call an economic threshold, we're going to end up using more pesticides."
The Division of Environmental Services in the Kentucky Department of Agriculture regulates federal and state pesticide laws, and requires that applicators keep detailed records of pesticide use.
Commercial and non-commercial pesticide applicators in the state must be certified and licensed.