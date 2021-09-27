COVID Prompts Rethinking Group Work for Marylanders with Disabilities

HELENA, Mont. - It can be hard for people with disabilities to afford the assistive technology they need to perform daily activities. A program in Montana ensures people and families in any financial situation can get these important tools.



The Montana Assistive Technology Loan program provides low-interest loans when other funding isn't available.



Rachel Winn is a mother of four with one son who is in a wheelchair. She was struggling to afford a wheelchair-accessible van and got a helping hand from the program and Rural Dynamics, a nonprofit financial institution that distributes the loans.



Winn said the timing was fortuitous.



"They actually helped us with getting a vehicle on my son's birthday, which was November 24," said Winn. "Which was just the sweetest and the neatest thing ever. He can't see very well, but we talked it up to him that God gave him a van on his birthday."



The Montana Assistive Technology Loan program provides loans with 0% interest up to $1,500 and 3.5% beyond that.



The loans can help pay for a variety of devices, such as hearing aids or reading assisters for people with low vision. It can also fund home and vehicle modifications, prosthetics and communication devices.



Ann-Margaret Periman is the disability resource coordinator with Rural Dynamics and helped Winn's family. So far, she said she's closed 14 loans this year.



She said there can be many barriers to traditional loans for people with disabilities.



"A lot of people are living on Social Security Disability," said Periman. "So they're on a limited income, first of all. Second of all, they've amassed medical debt, so their credit score is not the greatest. And if it is fair, they're going to pay a lot higher interest rate."



Winn said it's been helpful to go through this process.



"That's one thing that I've had to learn through this journey of being a special needs mom," said Winn, "is don't be afraid to ask for the help."







MISSOULA, Mont. -- A doctor's office can be an intimidating place for children. A new guide from Montana can help kids of any ability advocate for themselves in medical settings.



"Skills and Strategies for Health Care Decision-Making" can help parents set their children up to navigate the doctor's visit.



Jenn Banna, coordinator of the Montana Family to Family Health Information Center, wanted to develop the guide because she has five kids of her own, one of whom has a rare neurological disorder. She said it can be difficult for families and even medical providers to get children with disabilities involved in medical decisions.



"When individuals can make decisions and participate in their own care, they feel ownership over what's happening, and they feel like they're part of what's happening," Banna contended.



Banna noted when children can answer questions such as how old they are and what their name is, it translates into other parts of their lives. She added other family-led organizations have reached out to say they are excited to use this guide in their states as well.



Sara Graceffo, genetic counselor for Utah Regional Leadership Education in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities, which developed the guide, said users of the resources are navigated by their children's developmental stage rather than age.



There are four stages listed, including choice-maker, question-answerer, decision-participant and decision-maker.



"We broke it down into the different stages," Graceffo explained. "Each stage has a page that has different sections for preparing for the appointment, at the appointment and after the appointment."



Graceffo pointed out the guide also has recommendations such as books and apps that can help with the process.



Banna emphasized part of the reason she wanted to develop this guide is she believes waiting until a child is in their teens to empower them to make decisions in a medical setting is too late.



"I felt like we could add some skills earlier on to prepare families earlier for that transition from being a child to being an adult," Banna concluded.



