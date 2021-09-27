KY Bill Would Allow Domestic-Violence Survivors to Claim Unemployment

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Kentucky lawmakers and state advocates want to expand the state's unemployment system to include survivors of domestic violence.



Rep. Nima Kulkarni, D-Louisville, said next month she will sponsor a new version of House Bill 78, which aims to help alleviate financial stress for those fleeing abusive situations.



In a recent hearing, experts across the state testified about how financial entanglement with an abusive partner can prevent individuals from leaving their abuser.



Kulkarni pointed out the bill would allow people experiencing domestic violence, stalking and harassment to claim benefits.



"And so this would alleviate some of that danger to the community," Kulkarni asserted. "It would allow that individual to safely leave that situation and give them workforce mobility."



Research shows around 80% of domestic-violence survivors said their ability to work was impacted by an abusive partner, including missing days of work or losing a job. And 79% of victims experiencing abusive behavior that affected their work reported being late to work because of interference from abusers.



Andrea Robinson, executive director of Oasis Women's Shelter in Owensboro and board president for the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence, explained abusive relationships can significantly impact job readiness and a person'a ability to find and keep employment.



She argued being able to claim benefits will allow more individuals, especially those with children, to maintain financial stability, so they can seek safety elsewhere. She added survivors can end up losing their jobs for myriad reasons.



"Physical abuse, bruising on face or body could cause a person to call in sick frequently because of embarrassment, not wanting to have people ask questions," Robinson explained.



Dustin Pugel, senior policy analyst at the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, said currently, Kentuckians who leave their jobs voluntarily or without good cause do not qualify for benefits.



"Kentucky is one of only a handful of states who don't currently allow that," Pugel noted. "Right now, there's 39 states, D.C., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands that allow for that good-cause reason for separation."



A study published last year in the New England Journal of Medicine found the pandemic has exacerbated financial dependence within abusive relationships by worsening job loss and unemployment, particularly among women of color, immigrants and workers without a college education.



COLUMBUS, Ohio - Anyone can become a victim of sexual violence, and work is underway in Ohio to ensure that men feel welcome in the anti-violence movement.



As the Engaging Men Coordinator at the Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence, Jayvon Howard said he focuses on assisting male survivors of sexual violence and getting more men involved in prevention work.



He explained that sexual-violence prevention work is historically rooted in combating patriarchal ideas and thus isolating men from the movement



"We have this anti-violence space to get away from violence perpetuated by men," said Howard. "But then this space also needs to include men. It creates tension in the movement and it illuminates a lot of the pain and fears that we have toward men that prevent us from fully accepting male survivors."



Howard said something as simple as female-centered language can discourage a male survivor from coming forward. He noted that understanding these challenges is a new conversation, and advocates are examining how to shape services to specifically target the male needs and experiences.



Howard said the shock, withdrawal and denial experienced by survivors looks very different among men, and is often expressed through gender stereotypes such as strength, aggression or impassiveness.



"Toxic masculinity can complicate our ability to address these issues head-on with accountability and healing at the same time," said Howard. "So like an expression of trauma for men could be leaning more heavily into protecting this identity that might be exhibitive of an unhealthy masculinity. "



One in six men is a survivor of sexual assault, and one of every fifty-three boys is sexually assaulted before age 18. Howard said it's crucial that they aren't shut out of violence-prevention and response services.



"Sexual violence is not normal, it happens more commonly than we are all aware of, and it does happen to men," said Howard. "At the end of the day our movement is about support and care and compassion being extended to everyone. That is what this movement requires for us to be successful."



The Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday. National violence-prevention expert Tony Porter will give a keynote address about engaging men and boys in the anti-sexual violence movement.



Learn more at oaesv.org.







COLUMBUS, Ohio - More money soon will be available to help survivors of domestic abuse in Ohio.



State lawmakers earmarked $7.5 million for domestic-violence prevention programs in the 2022-23 budget, a significant boost from the $2 million for these services in the 2020 budget.



As more survivors seek safety, said Mary O'Doherty, executive director of the Ohio Domestic Violence Network, the funding is needed desperately.



"Honestly, the kind of requests for help were dire," she said. "People were experiencing more severe abuse; the pandemic made it harder for survivors and their children to go in to our shelters. So, this funding is coming at a time of great need and is greatly appreciated."



Programs will receive $5 million this year and $2.5 million next year. Applications for the funding soon will be released by the Attorney General's office.



In fiscal year 2020, 109 Ohioans died in cases of domestic violence, a 35% increase over 2019.



Ohio provided state budget funding for domestic-violence-related services for the first time in 2019, starting with $1 million. O'Doherty said that was pretty low compared with other states in the region.



"Ohio was not providing the support for domestic-violence services in a way that was comparable to West Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky or Pennsylvania," she said.



Collectively, O'Doherty added, domestic-violence programs in Ohio lost more than $7.7 million in federal funding this year, and have seen budget reductions of 40% over the past two years.



"These state legislators really stepped up for domestic-violence survivors and for the shelters in their communities," she said, "but at the end of the day, our programs are going to use new funding to fill gaps that were created by federal funding cuts that have occurred over the last few years."



In 2020, about 111,000 survivors were served by Ohio's 75 local domestic-violence programs.



