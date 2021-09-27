NC Senators Sponsor Bipartisan Wildlife Protection Bill

RALEIGH, N.C. - A bipartisan bill to protect wildlife species before they're imperiled has gained the support of North Carolina's senators. It's the first state to have both senators sign on, along with eight other senators.



The Recovering America's Wildlife Act would direct $1.4 billion to state and local agencies to prevent species from becoming endangered. It would direct about $24 million to North Carolina.



Tim Gestwicki, CEO of the North Carolina Wildlife Federation, called it the "most historic piece of wildlife conservation legislation in the past half-century."



"We are absolutely over-the-moon delighted that both of our senators have joined as sponsors, Senator Burr and Senator Tillis," said Gestwicki, "demonstrating North Carolina leads the way once again."



The House version has six cosponsors from North Carolina, including Republicans and Democrats.



Gestwicki said the bill would help almost 500 species of concern in the state. They include the Carolina northern flying squirrel, Appalachian cottontail and zigzag salamander.



Collin O'Mara, president and CEO the National Wildlife Federation, said it's a critical time for legislation like this, with more than one third of all wildlife species at heightened risk of extinction across the country.



O'Mara said he believes Tar Heel State support in Congress could be critical for the bill's chances.



"When this bill passes," said O'Mara, "the North Carolina stamp of approval will be one of the reasons why it gets to the president's desk."



O'Mara said it's heartening to see bipartisan support for this measure.



"We often joke that there's no such thing as a Republican trout or a Democratic deer," said O'Mara. "And this is a moment that's showing that wildlife conservation, and conservation more broadly, can still truly be one of the bipartisan issues in this Congress."







CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- A federal court agreed with conservationists this week, ordering winter feeding of elk on the Bridger-Teton National Forest requires additional environmental review.



The court ruled that two feedgrounds were not properly permitted, in part because the U.S. Forest Service had not evaluated the potential for disease transmission when large numbers of animals congregate in close quarters.



Connie Wilbert, director of the Sierra Club Wyoming Chapter, explained the growing concern.



"Chronic wasting disease has now been documented in mule deer and elk right around these feedgrounds," Wilbert reported. "It's literally on the doorstep."



Chronic wasting disease affects the central nervous system of deer, elk and moose, and is always fatal.



Wyoming's powerful livestock industry pushed to keep winter feedgrounds as a tool to mitigate against encounters with wildlife in low-elevation ranges, and to protect hay stores. Some outfitters also see feedgrounds as a way to keep herd numbers high.



Wilbert countered reliance on feedgrounds is both outdated and risks outbreaks of chronic wasting disease throughout the Yellowstone ecosystem, which could wipe out entire herds.



She noted there are proven alternatives, including fencing, to keep elk away from hay stores.



"They want to reduce competition from wildlife for forage," Wilbert contended. "And it's important to know that a lot of that is on public land, and we believe that wildlife should be allowed to access historic winter range."



The court found the Forest Service improperly permitted feeding elk at Alkali Creek and Dell Creek, and the claims made by the agency in defending its decisions were "implausible" and "unreasonable." The court also ruled feeding must stop at Dell Creek, which has been operating without a valid permit since 2017.



