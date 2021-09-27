Proposed Utility Merger Generates Wariness in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. - A decision over a proposed utility merger in New Mexico is expected before year's end, but opponents warn approval could spell trouble for electric customers down the road.
Utility Public Service Company of New Mexico says it can provide the state with more renewable energy by merging with Avangrid, a Connecticut-based subsidiary of an international energy conglomerate in Spain. Some don't believe that, including Maine state Rep. Seth Berry - D-Bowdoinham.
"I can tell New Mexico definitively," said Berry, "Avangrid doesn't care about New Mexicans or the environment anymore than the wolf cares about Little Red Riding Hood."
If the multi-billion-dollar deal is approved, Avangrid would get more than a half million New Mexico customers, and its access to PNM would help the company to fulfill its goal of exporting power to other markets, such as Mexico and California.
Rebeca Jasso-Aguilar, a visiting scholar at the University of New Mexico, has studied privatization of utilities. She's raised concerns about energy reliability and rates, as well as Avangrid's questionable track record.
"I know the work of this company in Mexico," said Jasso-Aguilar. "And I know of the work of this company in Latin America. I know its reputation - and I wouldn't want that happening in New Mexico."
New Mexico is among the top three states for solar power potential, and the Biden administration aims to reach 45% solar energy nationwide by 2050. Berry noted that Avangrid has resisted offering Maine residents and businesses rooftop and community solar at every turn.
"They have been the number one obstacle to creative, innovative, local grid solutions," said Berry, "and to making the grid of the future that we all need."
SUPERIOR, Wis. -- Legal proceedings continue involving a proposed natural-gas plant for northwestern Wisconsin. The plans have been approved by state regulators, but opponents say there are still several ways the facility could harm residents, including their pocketbooks.
Dairyland Power Cooperative and Minnesota Power want to construct the $700 million plant in Superior.
Groups such as the Sierra Club say recent studies, including one from the Rocky Mountain Institute, have shown natural-gas facilities are more of a cost burden as opposed to clean-energy projects.
Jadine Sonoda, campaign coordinator for the group's Wisconsin chapter, said the effort would be a waste of resources.
"This plant would be a stranded asset, meaning it's uneconomic to operate, by the early 2030s," Sonoda asserted.
As clean-energy costs trend lower, Sonoda pointed out how researchers found options such as wind and solar would save utility customers more money. Opponents argued there are broader environmental concerns for all of Wisconsin, including methane emissions.
The Sierra Club is part of a lawsuit seeking to overturn permits approved by the state. The utilities contended the plant could serve as a bridge fuel as they transition from coal plants to clean-energy sources.
Mark Dyson, senior principal with the Carbon-Free Electricity Practice at Rocky Mountain Institute, said his 2019 study found 90% of 88 proposed gas plants in the U.S., including the Superior facility, would not be economically feasible.
"The costs that a utility would incur to build and run a gas plant generally exceed the cost that the same utility would incur to build and operate a portfolio of clean-energy sources," Dyson reported.
Dyson added he is in the process of updating the analysis, which is expected to show the 2019 findings still hold true.
The Nemadji Trail Energy Center recently cleared a legal hurdle on the Minnesota side, but Dyson said the public should look no further in finding examples of a project losing steam. He pointed to Minnesota's Xcel Energy downsizing plans for a proposed gas plant earlier this year, amid public pressure.
"In part, it's due to the continued cost declines of renewables," Dyson stated.
Aside from the legal challenge, Wisconsin groups opposed to the project hope concerned residents appeal to Dairyland Power in hopes of a similar outcome.
SALT LAKE CITY -- A researcher at the University of Utah said plans for generating renewable energy should include a power source right under our feet.
Whether by plan or accident of geology, Utah has some of the highest potential in the nation for generating geothermal energy. Across the state, super-heated geothermal water is already being used to make electricity, as well as for spas, space heating, agriculture and aquaculture.
Joseph Moore, principal investigator for the Utah Frontier Observatory for Research in Geothermal Energy (Utah FORGE) at the University of Utah Energy and Geoscience Institute, said if you can dig a deep enough hole, you can capture heat from the earth's mantle to make sustainable, reliable power.
"The goal is to be able to generate electricity or direct use anywhere in the world," Moore explained. "We can drill deep enough, the heat's there; it's just extracting that heat. We put the hot water, after it's been used, back in the ground - so, it is renewable."
Utah FORGE is a Department of Energy (DOE) funded project tasked with developing the technologies and tools needed for Enhanced Geothermal System reservoirs.
Moore said Utah now has three geothermal power plants that generate a combined 72 megawatts of electricity, enough to supply about 72,000 homes.
He pointed out once fully developed, geothermal has virtually limitless potential across the region.
"Right now, we find the hottest temperatures at the shallowest depths in the West, so that's Utah, Nevada, California," Moore outlined. "A little bit to the north - Idaho, Oregon. A little bit to the south - New Mexico, Wyoming."
He cautioned natural geothermal resources are not currently sufficient to reach the DOE's 2050 goal, but he predicts once the technology being developed in Utah matures, it could potentially generate enough power to run the entire country.
Sarah Wright, executive director of Utah Clean Energy, agreed geothermal power could become a major addition in the fight to counter climate change. She added it does not cost much, in terms of cents per kilowatt-hour.
"It is affordable," Wrights stressed. "It's less than 10 cents, and probably around 8. And it's a pollution-free, carbon-free resource that provides energy all day and all night."
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Some environmental groups are formally requesting that Pennsylvania's Environmental Quality Board raise the bond amounts companies pay to drill oil and gas wells.
The Sierra Club, the Clean Air Council and four other groups have sent two petitions, asking the board to adopt full-cost bonding, both for conventional and unconventional oil and gas wells. Drillers currently pay only a fraction of the bond amount needed to clean up and plug abandoned wells, which leak methane and raise environmental concerns.
Ankit Jain, associate attorney with the Sierra Club's environmental law program, said this increase is a critical way to hold companies accountable for the impacts they leave on communities nearby.
"We want the amount of money that you'll get back from plugging the well to be the same amount of money as it would actually cost to plug the well itself," he said. "So now, you have every incentive to plug the well, because you just get that money back anyways. And it's not left unattended to pollute the environment and eventually, for taxpayers to spend money cleaning up."
The groups are asking the board to raise the bond amount to $38,000 per conventional well, and $83,000 per fracked well. Pennsylvania has more than 6,000 so-called "orphan" gas wells, with hundreds of thousands yet to be found, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.
About 5% to 8% of all methane emissions in Pennsylvania are caused by abandoned oil and gas wells, according to a study by Stanford and Princeton universities.
Alex Bomstein, a senior litigation attorney for the Clean Air Council, said this pollution risk can have major consequences for residents living around well sites.
"So it's a huge and essentially unquantified problem that we're all experiencing the consequences of, in terms of the results of exposure to toxins," he said, "often without people realizing that part of the reason they're sick is because of the pollution from these abandoned wells."
The state Department of Environmental Protection is required to respond to the petitions within 30 days about whether they meet the legal requirements for the board to consider them.