Proposed Utility Merger Generates Wariness in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. - A decision over a proposed utility merger in New Mexico is expected before year's end, but opponents warn approval could spell trouble for electric customers down the road.



Utility Public Service Company of New Mexico says it can provide the state with more renewable energy by merging with Avangrid, a Connecticut-based subsidiary of an international energy conglomerate in Spain. Some don't believe that, including Maine state Rep. Seth Berry - D-Bowdoinham.



"I can tell New Mexico definitively," said Berry, "Avangrid doesn't care about New Mexicans or the environment anymore than the wolf cares about Little Red Riding Hood."



If the multi-billion-dollar deal is approved, Avangrid would get more than a half million New Mexico customers, and its access to PNM would help the company to fulfill its goal of exporting power to other markets, such as Mexico and California.



Rebeca Jasso-Aguilar, a visiting scholar at the University of New Mexico, has studied privatization of utilities. She's raised concerns about energy reliability and rates, as well as Avangrid's questionable track record.



"I know the work of this company in Mexico," said Jasso-Aguilar. "And I know of the work of this company in Latin America. I know its reputation - and I wouldn't want that happening in New Mexico."



New Mexico is among the top three states for solar power potential, and the Biden administration aims to reach 45% solar energy nationwide by 2050. Berry noted that Avangrid has resisted offering Maine residents and businesses rooftop and community solar at every turn.



"They have been the number one obstacle to creative, innovative, local grid solutions," said Berry, "and to making the grid of the future that we all need."









SUPERIOR, Wis. -- Legal proceedings continue involving a proposed natural-gas plant for northwestern Wisconsin. The plans have been approved by state regulators, but opponents say there are still several ways the facility could harm residents, including their pocketbooks.



Dairyland Power Cooperative and Minnesota Power want to construct the $700 million plant in Superior.



Groups such as the Sierra Club say recent studies, including one from the Rocky Mountain Institute, have shown natural-gas facilities are more of a cost burden as opposed to clean-energy projects.



Jadine Sonoda, campaign coordinator for the group's Wisconsin chapter, said the effort would be a waste of resources.



"This plant would be a stranded asset, meaning it's uneconomic to operate, by the early 2030s," Sonoda asserted.



As clean-energy costs trend lower, Sonoda pointed out how researchers found options such as wind and solar would save utility customers more money. Opponents argued there are broader environmental concerns for all of Wisconsin, including methane emissions.



The Sierra Club is part of a lawsuit seeking to overturn permits approved by the state. The utilities contended the plant could serve as a bridge fuel as they transition from coal plants to clean-energy sources.



Mark Dyson, senior principal with the Carbon-Free Electricity Practice at Rocky Mountain Institute, said his 2019 study found 90% of 88 proposed gas plants in the U.S., including the Superior facility, would not be economically feasible.



"The costs that a utility would incur to build and run a gas plant generally exceed the cost that the same utility would incur to build and operate a portfolio of clean-energy sources," Dyson reported.



Dyson added he is in the process of updating the analysis, which is expected to show the 2019 findings still hold true.



The Nemadji Trail Energy Center recently cleared a legal hurdle on the Minnesota side, but Dyson said the public should look no further in finding examples of a project losing steam. He pointed to Minnesota's Xcel Energy downsizing plans for a proposed gas plant earlier this year, amid public pressure.



"In part, it's due to the continued cost declines of renewables," Dyson stated.



Aside from the legal challenge, Wisconsin groups opposed to the project hope concerned residents appeal to Dairyland Power in hopes of a similar outcome.



