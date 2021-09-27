Tuesday, September 28, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 28, 2021
Does North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's criminal-justice reform go far enough? Plus, Congress is running out of time to prevent a shutdown and default, and Oregon tackles climate change.

2021Talks - September 28, 2021
The nation's murder rate is up, the Senate votes on raising the debt limit, the DEA warns about fake prescription painkillers, a new version of DACA could be on the way, and John Hinckley, Jr. could go free next year.

The Yonder Report - September 23, 2021
A new Oklahoma museum honors tribal nations, while Iowa's history is back on the blacktop; mixed news on COVID-19 comes with a warning about unconventional drugs; and electric cars and buses are coming to rural America.

TX Health Workers Target ZIP Codes to Tackle Lagging Vaccination Rates

Monday, September 27, 2021   

HOUSTON - Door-to-door and "ZIP-code-by-ZIP-code" is how some COVID-19 health workers in Texas are reaching the vaccine-hesitant.

The "Your Shot Texas" campaign has invested more than a million dollars to help increase vaccine access and help communities hit hardest.

Beaumont, in southeast Texas, is one of those. Mary Scott is a nurse and vaccine coordinator with the Southeast Texas Faith and Community Leaders Coalition and said they've been working with the National Guard to set up clinics at events where people plan to congregate.

"I try to tell them from a health perspective," said Scott, "you have received vaccines your entire life. And if you have children - your children have been vaccinated so it's nothing new."

Only 32% of residents in Jefferson County - home to Beaumont - were vaccinated as of last week.

The Episcopal Health Foundation is part of a philanthropic collective awarding grants to speed the vaccination effort.

Brian Sasser - chief communications officer with the foundation - said the first round of grant money helped reach 100,000 people who were vaccine-hesitant and 2,500 of those received at least one shot.

Some people say they plan to get the vaccine, according to Sasser, but admit to procrastinating. Others have job-related concerns.

"It's just some practical, convenience matters," said Sasser. "'OK, if I get the vaccine, and I have side-effects, I can't take off my hourly job and still get paid.'"

By going door to door, Scott said she's learned that trusted people or organizations already embedded in communities are the most effective in reaching the hesitant, and encourages those still uncertain to seek advice.

"Talk to a trusted person, pharmacist, doctor, nurse, church member," said Scott, "somebody who's been vaccinated and just have a heart-to-heart because it's going to take face to face at this point."

Since June, 'Your Shot Texas' has awarded grants to 34 community organizations that are using innovative projects to reach the unvaccinated.



Disclosure: Episcopal Health Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Mental Health, Philanthropy, Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Public schools need to minimize arrests at schools by using emergency mental-health teams instead of police officers to address behavioral incidents at school, according to a Sentencing Project report. (Adobe stock)

Social Issues

Report: Invest COVID Funds to Close School-to-Prison Pipeline

ARLINGTON, Va. -- As a Northern Virginia school system transitions away from using police officers in schools, a new report suggests COVID stimulus …

Social Issues

Iowans Urged to Handle Voter Registration Ahead of Fall Elections

DES MOINES, Iowa -- In five weeks, voters in many Iowa cities will cast their ballots for local elections, and the Secretary of State's office is …

Social Issues

Free School Meal Expansion During Pandemic Spotlights Ongoing Need

AURORA, Colo. -- School districts across Colorado had to get creative to ensure families could access critical meals during pandemic-related closures…

Companies behind a proposed natural-gas plant for Wisconsin hope to break ground by 2025. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Economics of WI Gas Plant Proposal Questioned

SUPERIOR, Wis. -- Legal proceedings continue involving a proposed natural-gas plant for northwestern Wisconsin. The plans have been approved by state …

Environment

Groups Push for Stronger Action in OR Climate-Protection Program

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Draft rules are out for a program designed to confront climate change in Oregon, but organizations say it does not go far enough to …

West Virginia families have struggled to find and keep work, pay rent and bills, and care for kids and older relatives, and anti-poverty advocates say the pandemic has made things worse. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

“Much At Stake” for West Virginia Families in Biden’s Spending Plans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers are slated to vote on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill Thursday…

Social Issues

ACLU: NC's Criminal-Justice Reform Package Doesn't Go Far Enough

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed sweeping criminal-justice reform into law this month that is meant to hold police more …

Health and Wellness

COVID Prompts Rethinking Group Work for Marylanders with Disabilities

BALTIMORE -- Spurred on by COVID challenges, a grant from the Maryland Developmental Disabilities Council to two human services providers is …

 

