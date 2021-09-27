Tuesday, September 28, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 28, 2021
Play

Does North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's criminal-justice reform go far enough? Plus, Congress is running out of time to prevent a shutdown and default, and Oregon tackles climate change.

2021Talks - September 28, 2021
Play

The nation's murder rate is up, the Senate votes on raising the debt limit, the DEA warns about fake prescription painkillers, a new version of DACA could be on the way, and John Hinckley, Jr. could go free next year.

The Yonder Report - September 23, 2021
Play

A new Oklahoma museum honors tribal nations, while Iowa's history is back on the blacktop; mixed news on COVID-19 comes with a warning about unconventional drugs; and electric cars and buses are coming to rural America.

Runners Celebrate Wyoming Public Lands Day in Red Desert

Play

Monday, September 27, 2021   

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. -- This weekend, athletes from across the nation gathered in South Pass City to Run the Red, a series of marathons through the Red Desert celebrating Wyoming Public Lands Day.

Runners tackled a high-altitude pass used to cross the Continental Divide on ancestral lands of the Shoshone, Bannock, Ute and Arapaho. COVID canceled last year's event.

Matt Cuzzocreo, BLM wildlands organizer for the Wyoming Wilderness Association, said this year saw a lot of pent-up demand from runners eager to experience one of Wyoming's unique and vast open spaces.

"Soaring western buttes that have the iconic shape, and then deeply eroded canyons, very unique and picturesque geologic landforms," Cuzzocreo observed.

In 2019, Gov. Mark Gordon signed legislation recognizing the fourth Saturday of each September as a day to celebrate the public lands that are central to Wyoming's quality of life, economy and heritage. Wyoming was the third state in the country to declare a state public lands day.

Run the Red was launched in 2014 with the aim of conserving the Red Desert's rugged landscape. It brings people from all regions and walks of life to southwest Wyoming.

Mike Hulen, owner and head brewer for Square State Brewing Co. in Rock Springs, said outdoor recreation on public lands helps keep small towns across Wyoming open for business.

"Whether they are rock climbing, hunting, hiking, backpacking, we're kind of the gateway community for those activities," Hulen explained. "And outdoor people typically come for a taste of craft beer, they kind of seek us out as part of that journey. So, we're happy to host them."

The Red Desert is currently undergoing a management review by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management's Rock Springs Field office. Cuzzocreo noted this weekend's event also helped introduce people to the planning process that will impact access to the special landscapes.

"These are federal public lands, and they belong to every American," Cuzzocreo asserted. "We want to make sure that folks recognize the access that they currently have, and try to educate some people with how to engage with their land-management agencies and make their voice heard about how they would like those lands managed."

Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.


Public schools need to minimize arrests at schools by using emergency mental-health teams instead of police officers to address behavioral incidents at school, according to a Sentencing Project report. (Adobe stock)

Social Issues

Report: Invest COVID Funds to Close School-to-Prison Pipeline

ARLINGTON, Va. -- As a Northern Virginia school system transitions away from using police officers in schools, a new report suggests COVID stimulus …

Social Issues

Iowans Urged to Handle Voter Registration Ahead of Fall Elections

DES MOINES, Iowa -- In five weeks, voters in many Iowa cities will cast their ballots for local elections, and the Secretary of State's office is …

Social Issues

Free School Meal Expansion During Pandemic Spotlights Ongoing Need

AURORA, Colo. -- School districts across Colorado had to get creative to ensure families could access critical meals during pandemic-related closures…

Companies behind a proposed natural-gas plant for Wisconsin hope to break ground by 2025. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Economics of WI Gas Plant Proposal Questioned

SUPERIOR, Wis. -- Legal proceedings continue involving a proposed natural-gas plant for northwestern Wisconsin. The plans have been approved by state …

Environment

Groups Push for Stronger Action in OR Climate-Protection Program

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Draft rules are out for a program designed to confront climate change in Oregon, but organizations say it does not go far enough to …

West Virginia families have struggled to find and keep work, pay rent and bills, and care for kids and older relatives, and anti-poverty advocates say the pandemic has made things worse. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

“Much At Stake” for West Virginia Families in Biden’s Spending Plans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers are slated to vote on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill Thursday…

Health and Wellness

New Mexican Residents Die Treating COVID-19 with Ivermectin

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A veterinary drug doctors call unsafe for treating COVID-19 has caused the deaths of two people in New Mexico, according to the …

Social Issues

ACLU: NC's Criminal-Justice Reform Package Doesn't Go Far Enough

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed sweeping criminal-justice reform into law this month that is meant to hold police more …

 

