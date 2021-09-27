Tuesday, September 28, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 28, 2021
Play

Does North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's criminal-justice reform go far enough? Plus, Congress is running out of time to prevent a shutdown and default, and Oregon tackles climate change.

2021Talks - September 28, 2021
Play

The nation's murder rate is up, the Senate votes on raising the debt limit, the DEA warns about fake prescription painkillers, a new version of DACA could be on the way, and John Hinckley, Jr. could go free next year.

The Yonder Report - September 23, 2021
Play

A new Oklahoma museum honors tribal nations, while Iowa's history is back on the blacktop; mixed news on COVID-19 comes with a warning about unconventional drugs; and electric cars and buses are coming to rural America.

Social Issues  |  Social Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Setting Fair Policies for Older BIPOC Minnesotans

Play

Monday, September 27, 2021   

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The challenges facing older Black, Indigenous, and People of Color Minnesotans will be the focal point of a virtual forum tomorrow. One of the panelists says there are many ways to establish fairness for seniors of color.

The online discussion, hosted by AARP, will feature a handful of state lawmakers, including Rep. Cedric Frazier - DFL-New Hope.

He said as is the case for other age groups, the benefits of affordable housing remain an obstacle. But for BIPOC residents at retirement age, Frazier said it can be a much bigger problem because of historical barriers in gaining home ownership.

"Housing is still a big part of how you build wealth in this country," said Frazier. "And in many cases, when people get toward an age of retirement, housing is something that - maybe you can sell that house and you can use those resources to supplement any retirement accounts, or lack of retirement accounts."

But research shows Minnesota has among the worst homeownership disparities in the country, making it hard for BIPOC residents to build generational wealth.

Frazier said he hopes the state can craft policies that help marginalized individuals build a nest egg.

Family caregiver support and livable communities also will be discussed. The forum runs from noon to 1 p.m. tomorrow. A link can be found on AARP Minnesota's website.

New retirement homes and assisted-living facilities are being constructed in many Minnesota communities. Frazier said the state needs to ensure BIPOC residents calling these areas home feel welcome.

"Maybe having areas that reflect the diversity of the state," said Frazier. "So that our BIPOC community members can actually have places that are gonna be inclusive, places that are gonna understand different situations culturally."

He said he sees health-care costs as another key issue for BIPOC residents 50 and older. At the federal level, groups such as AARP are urging Congress to allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices amid rising costs.



Disclosure: AARP Minnesota contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Consumer Issues, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Public schools need to minimize arrests at schools by using emergency mental-health teams instead of police officers to address behavioral incidents at school, according to a Sentencing Project report. (Adobe stock)

Social Issues

Report: Invest COVID Funds to Close School-to-Prison Pipeline

ARLINGTON, Va. -- As a Northern Virginia school system transitions away from using police officers in schools, a new report suggests COVID stimulus …

Social Issues

Iowans Urged to Handle Voter Registration Ahead of Fall Elections

DES MOINES, Iowa -- In five weeks, voters in many Iowa cities will cast their ballots for local elections, and the Secretary of State's office is …

Social Issues

Free School Meal Expansion During Pandemic Spotlights Ongoing Need

AURORA, Colo. -- School districts across Colorado had to get creative to ensure families could access critical meals during pandemic-related closures…

Companies behind a proposed natural-gas plant for Wisconsin hope to break ground by 2025. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Economics of WI Gas Plant Proposal Questioned

SUPERIOR, Wis. -- Legal proceedings continue involving a proposed natural-gas plant for northwestern Wisconsin. The plans have been approved by state …

Environment

Groups Push for Stronger Action in OR Climate-Protection Program

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Draft rules are out for a program designed to confront climate change in Oregon, but organizations say it does not go far enough to …

West Virginia families have struggled to find and keep work, pay rent and bills, and care for kids and older relatives, and anti-poverty advocates say the pandemic has made things worse. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

“Much At Stake” for West Virginia Families in Biden’s Spending Plans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers are slated to vote on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill Thursday…

Health and Wellness

New Mexican Residents Die Treating COVID-19 with Ivermectin

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A veterinary drug doctors call unsafe for treating COVID-19 has caused the deaths of two people in New Mexico, according to the …

Social Issues

ACLU: NC's Criminal-Justice Reform Package Doesn't Go Far Enough

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed sweeping criminal-justice reform into law this month that is meant to hold police more …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021