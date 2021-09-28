“Much At Stake” for West Virginia Families in Biden’s Spending Plans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers are slated to vote on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill Thursday, and are working towards a deal on President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion spending plan.
Amy Jo Hutchison, West Virginia anti-poverty advocate for Rattle the Windows and Fellow at Community Change, said Biden's push to address issues such as health care and child care leaves much at stake for West Virginians. She pointed out many families are currently using the expanded child tax credit to cover the cost of child care.
"It costs more for one child to do private paid childcare here in West Virginia than it does for a year's tuition at West Virginia University or Marshall University," Hutchison noted. "So those costs are just staggering."
Earlier this year, families began receiving roughly $15 billion dollars nationwide in increased monthly Child Tax Credit payments through Biden's American Rescue Plan.
Eligible families received a payment of up to $300 per month for each child younger than age six, and up to $250 per month for each child ages six to seventeen. Extending the credit is included in Biden's American Families Plan.
Deborah Weinstein, executive director of the Coalition on Human Needs, pointed to research from West Virginia University's School of Law, showing the administration's infrastructure plan could boost employment in the state equivalent to more than 3,000 full-time jobs through 2040, and expand internet access.
"Across the nation, the Build Back Better agenda can create 4 million jobs," Weinstein stated. "It can create many, many jobs in West Virginia. It will also help people earn more in their jobs, and that helps their income."
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., have repeatedly voiced concerns about the costs of the spending packages.
Disclosure: Coalition on Human Needs contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Census, Children's Issues, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
TOLEDO, Ohio -- As the Biden administration engages in talks with the European Union about dropping tariffs on its steel exports, many U.S.-based steel producers are concerned about the threat relaxing those trade measures would have on Ohio's economy.
In 2018, Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act was used to impose 25% and 10% tariffs, respectively, on some steel and aluminum imports to help level the international playing field.
The E.U. exports nearly 24 times more steel to the U.S. than all North American exports to the E.U.
Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, said it could be detrimental to Ohio and the country if these tariffs are removed.
"We have an opportunity to resuscitate the steel industry if we hold the line on this," Ryan contended. "As we move to wind and solar and electric vehicles, we want to green the planet. So we should use the greenest steel and the cleanest steelmaking process in the world, and that's here in the United States."
Ohio's steel industry employs nearly 39,000 people. In May, the U.S. and the E.U. announced diplomatic discussions to address global steel and aluminum excess capacity, among other industry concerns.
The Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority has played a key role in economic development in northwestern Ohio for decades. The authority helped invest $28 million in the land of a former oil refinery and in 2020, Cleveland Cliffs, the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, opened its direct reduction plant at the former site.
Thomas Winston, president and CEO of the Port Authority, said investments are an important way to advance the steel industry and invest in economic well-being in Ohio.
"So it's really important to ensure that the steelmakers and companies such as Cleveland Cliffs are able to compete and provide job growth and opportunities, support our national security, and have the ability to enhance our efforts to reduce pollution," Winston asserted.
Cleveland Cliffs' direct reduction site uses more sustainable production practices that contribute to the company's goal of reducing greenhouse-gas emissions 25% by 2030 from 2017 levels.
MANDAN, N.D. -- North Dakota has had nearly 18,000 job openings in recent months, with roughly 1,000 in construction.
A labor leader in the trades said federal legislation to boost infrastructure and social programs could help fill open positions now and in the future. From the already approved American Rescue Plan to the current Build Back Better proposal and the separate infrastructure bill, supporters say the investments could pay off in a variety of ways.
Jason Ehlert, president of North Dakota's Building Trades Unions, said there are opportunities to boost recruitment and training that might appeal to younger generations.
"We're trying to make that link between; there is education in construction," Ehlert explained. "You're just not gonna go to work every day, day in and day out, and just be kind of that grunt. There is education involved in the trades."
Specifically, he pointed out they are pursuing grants under the American Rescue Plan that could provide essential training for those hired to work on the Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion project.
As for plans being debated, the infrastructure bill has bipartisan support, but the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better plan faces pushback from GOP lawmakers and business groups who say it is too costly and could harm the economic rebound from the pandemic.
But Ehlert countered the budget reconciliation package addresses gaps in what he calls "wrap-around services" for industries such as construction. For example, he noted bigger investments in child care could allow more females to enter and stay in the field.
"We still always continue to work from that 7-to-4:30 workday, and if you don't have that child-care option, construction's not gonna be a viable career pathway," Ehlert contended.
The Council, which consists of 15 labor organizations around North Dakota, argued extra federal support could also help recruit within communities of color and reach out to Indigenous populations. Ehlert emphasized focusing on training can set new hires up for long-term success, while reducing safety risks as they start their construction careers.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Connecticut's economy has shrunk since the 2008 Great Recession, and combined with highly inequitable wage distribution, that has led to a decrease in quality of life for some families in the state.
That's according to an annual report from Connecticut Voices for Children that looked at how workers and the state's economy are faring overall.
For this year's report, they analyzed data comparing job and economic growth in the state from 2007 to 2019, and then again during the pandemic-induced recession from February to April 2020.
Lead report author and Connecticut Voices for Children Research and Policy Fellow Patrick O'Brien said it shows that the 2020 recession did make the state of the economy worse, but that many of these problems weren't new.
"We never really fully recovered from the Great Recession," said O'Brien. "And so when you look at all these different time frames, we can see that Connecticut's economy has really been struggling for more than a decade and the coronavirus recession basically exacerbated this."
Job growth was an issue in Connecticut prior to the pandemic as well. According to the report, the state saw only a 2.7% increase in jobs between 1990 and 2020, compared with the U.S. seeing a 39.4% increase overall.
Another concern reflected in the report includes wage inequality - including a racial wealth gap - with Connecticut's greater than the U.S. as a whole. According to the report, a typical Black worker in 2019 made about $15 dollars an hour, nearly $6 dollars less than the typical worker in the state.
Some policy solutions O'Brien suggested include progressive budget changes, such as tax reforms that shift the disproportionate burden away from the lower and middle class and on to wealthier residents.
"So you could boost the economy essentially by giving a more fair share to working and middle-class families," said O'Brien. "And so we talk about how you can use the budget to make sure that working and middle-class families are better off, then they're going to spend that money directly into the economy here and that'll help pump up economic growth."
The report in the long-term also suggests Connecticut increase its spending on universal early child care and education to spur economic growth.