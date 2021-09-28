Tuesday, September 28, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 28, 2021
Does North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's criminal-justice reform go far enough? Plus, Congress is running out of time to prevent a shutdown and default, and Oregon tackles climate change.

2021Talks - September 28, 2021
The nation's murder rate is up, the Senate votes on raising the debt limit, the DEA warns about fake prescription painkillers, a new version of DACA could be on the way, and John Hinckley, Jr. could go free next year.

The Yonder Report - September 23, 2021
A new Oklahoma museum honors tribal nations, while Iowa's history is back on the blacktop; mixed news on COVID-19 comes with a warning about unconventional drugs; and electric cars and buses are coming to rural America.

“Much At Stake” for West Virginia Families in Biden’s Spending Plans

Tuesday, September 28, 2021   

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers are slated to vote on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill Thursday, and are working towards a deal on President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion spending plan.

Amy Jo Hutchison, West Virginia anti-poverty advocate for Rattle the Windows and Fellow at Community Change, said Biden's push to address issues such as health care and child care leaves much at stake for West Virginians. She pointed out many families are currently using the expanded child tax credit to cover the cost of child care.

"It costs more for one child to do private paid childcare here in West Virginia than it does for a year's tuition at West Virginia University or Marshall University," Hutchison noted. "So those costs are just staggering."

Earlier this year, families began receiving roughly $15 billion dollars nationwide in increased monthly Child Tax Credit payments through Biden's American Rescue Plan.

Eligible families received a payment of up to $300 per month for each child younger than age six, and up to $250 per month for each child ages six to seventeen. Extending the credit is included in Biden's American Families Plan.

Deborah Weinstein, executive director of the Coalition on Human Needs, pointed to research from West Virginia University's School of Law, showing the administration's infrastructure plan could boost employment in the state equivalent to more than 3,000 full-time jobs through 2040, and expand internet access.

"Across the nation, the Build Back Better agenda can create 4 million jobs," Weinstein stated. "It can create many, many jobs in West Virginia. It will also help people earn more in their jobs, and that helps their income."

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., have repeatedly voiced concerns about the costs of the spending packages.

Disclosure: Coalition on Human Needs contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Census, Children's Issues, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


