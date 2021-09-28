Groups Push for Stronger Action in OR Climate-Protection Program

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Draft rules are out for a program designed to confront climate change in Oregon, but organizations say it does not go far enough to curb emissions and protect front-line communities.
Gov. Kate Brown created the Climate Protection Program by executive order in 2020.
Priya Judge, coalition coordinator for Power Past Fracked Gas, said there are flaws in the program's draft rules, noting the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) would not regulate the state's biggest carbon emitters.
"That is basically happening under the umbrella of exemptions on the entire electric sector in Oregon, which includes the top six stationary polluters of fracked-gas power plants," Judge asserted.
Judge pointed out those plants are a major source of carbon emissions in the state. The DEQ is holding its final public hearing on the draft rules online at 4:00 p.m. Thursday. The agency is accepting public comment through next Monday.
The Climate Protection Program also establishes a Community Climate Investment (CCI) fund, which allows emitters to earn credits by contributing to groups aiming to cut emissions.
Haley Case-Scott, climate justice grassroots organizer for Beyond Toxics, said there are concerns there are not sufficient sideboards to ensure front-line communities actually benefit from the program.
"If the polluter chooses not to meet its compliance obligations, what they have to reduce in terms of their emissions, that BIPOC and low-income, rural communities -- how they define environmental-justice communities in Oregon -- [it is unclear if they would] actually benefit from those CCI investments that are intended to offset the pollution," Case-Scott explained.
Case-Scott added the DEQ should require the program to achieve a one-to-one or greater emissions reduction.
Alan Journet, co-facilitator for Southern Oregon Climate Action Now, said rural communities are feeling the effects of climate change, such as from wildfires. He is frustrated carbon sequestration was taken out of the final offset program in the draft rules.
But Journet believes the biggest shortfall is the program does not address the full array of emissions.
"The problem, then, is even when they claim that they're going to reduce those less-than-50% of the emissions substantially, there's still half of the emissions from the state that are not even covered," Journet stated.
The program aims to cut emissions to at least 80% below 1990 levels by 2050. However, the Oregon Legislature passed a bill this year requiring all electricity sold in the state be clean by 2040.
Beyond Toxics contributes to our fund for reporting on Environment, Environmental Justice, Social Justice, and Toxics.
SEATTLE - Democrats in Congress are aiming to have legislation passed by the end of September that could have big implications for the climate.
Congress is debating what to include in a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill. Sen. Patty Murray - D-Wash - praised the state's action to move toward 100% clean energy by 2045, but said more needs to be done to address climate change.
"We cannot ignore this," said Murray. "Washington state has taken some great steps forward, but this is going to take a national step forward on this, and we've got to be part of it."
The Senate already has passed a bipartisan, $1 trillion infrastructure bill that includes action on climate change as well. Progressive members of the House have tied the bill to the budget reconciliation measure, saying they won't agree to pass one without the other.
The reconciliation bill needs only a simple majority in the Senate to pass, but some moderate Democrats - in both House and Senate - have balked at its price tag.
One key climate action in the budget bill is the Clean Electricity Energy Program, which would create incentives for utility companies to transition to clean energy with federal investments over the next decade. Murray said she sees it as a critical part of the bill.
"We need this historic clean-energy payment program that will really move us to reducing carbon emissions," said Murray. "That's the key, essential goal we have to meet in order to change the actions of what climate is happening to us."
One analysis found the program could add nearly 8 million jobs over the next decade. Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat still on the fence about the reconciliation bill, wants to slow the proposed rate at which utilities are required to make the clean-energy transition.
Nonetheless, Murray said action on climate change must happen soon.
"Every day we delay, every month we delay, every year we delay is much more expensive and hard-to-do changes we need to make to meet the urgencies of this time," said Murray.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Climate activists are praising Gov. Gavin Newsom for signing a $15 billion climate action package Thursday, but argued he should go one step further, and declare an official "climate emergency" in California.
The bills will fund projects to build up wildfire resilience and combat the drought.
Heidi Harmon, former mayor of San Luis Obispo, said the state needs to think even bigger.
"People in the state of California and everywhere will not do small things for small goals, but they will do big things for big goals," Harmon asserted. "And California is a big vision state."
The package also includes money to plant more trees in cities to combat the heat island effect and improve air quality. It would also fund so-called "smart agriculture" projects, and put more zero-emission vehicles on the road. Newsom said the investment is the largest in state history.
Paul Koretz, member of the Los Angeles City Council, thinks it does not go far enough, given the immediate threats climate change poses in terms of drought, wildfires and sea-level rise.
"We need to halt the permitting of oil and gas operations," Koretz contended. "We need to phase out the sale of fossil-fuel-powered vehicles as soon as possible. Right away wouldn't be too soon."
Advocates are also calling on the state to allow more prescribed burns on Native American reservations, in order to reduce the buildup of dead trees and brush that increases the fuel load and leads to megafires.
DULUTH, Minn. - As Minnesota looks to address the impact of climate change on the region, land managers and policymakers are reminded of the role nature can play. They're being urged to use a new tool that shows the range in which forests can capture and store carbon emissions.
In recent years, The Nature Conservancy has offered an interactive online map that shows which lands are more resilient to climate change. Now, that same tool can show which areas are well-suited to absorb carbon-dioxide floating through the atmosphere.
The Climate Change Director for The Nature Conservancy in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota - Meredith Cornett - said Minnesota's forests are capable of removing 487 million metric tons of C02 over the next 30 years.
"That's a number that may not mean a lot to a lot of us," said Cornett. "So we have something called a carbon dioxide - an emissions equivalency. So that is equivalent of 3.6 million cars. "
She said taking the equivalent of those gas-powered cars off the road each year can only happen if the forests remain in their current form.
The group says potential roadblocks include wildfires and forest management that doesn't prioritize ecological thinning and prescribed burning.
Minnesota's forest cover has gone from more than 30 million acres down to 17 million over the past 150 years. But the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' State Forest Action plan notes there's been an uptick in acreage over the past decade.
Cornett applauded some of the progress in planting seedlings in forests after they've been harvested, including climate-resilient species. But she said Minnesota can't afford to slow down.
"We will need to really ramp up nursery production and wild-seed collection in order to make that possible," said Cornett.
She referred to a specific goal from the group that calls for one million acres in reforestation in Minnesota by the year 2040.
As the for the carbon tool, the Nature Conservancy says it can measure "capture potential" on lands as small as one quarter of an acre, adding that could be helpful for policymakers as they develop conservation plans.
The Nature Conservancy in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Environment, Sustainable Agriculture, Water.