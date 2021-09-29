SD Part of Grant Program to Boost Rural Health Care

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. - Rural America has long struggled with access to health care. In South Dakota, a federal grant is seen as a way to help providers become more viable down the road.



South Dakota is one of four states to receive rural health transformation funds that could better position smaller hospitals and other facilities to serve patients. The state's Department of Social Services has been awarded up to $5 million in federal funding to help systems implement changes.



Shelly Ten Napel, chief executive of the Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas (CHAD), said it could bring innovation to areas that badly need it.



"We really do need to work together and think about how we can shore up that rural health-infrastructure," she said, "how we can sustain it over the long term."



The centerpiece is switching to Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement structures that focus less on patient volume, which allows providers to be more flexible with their services. Program officials have said it ensures stability amid a wave of hospital closures in the United States. The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform has estimated that about one in four of South Dakota's rural hospitals is at risk of closing.



The program also allows hospitals and clinics to purchase technology, such as tele-health equipment. In addition to maintaining services such as primary care, Napel said there's room for growth in other areas, such as maternity care.



"Are we really wrapping around those pregnant moms and those new babies," she asked, "to really make sure that babies get off to a good start?"



Whether it's newborns or older adults, Ten Napel said paving the way for healthier outcomes in rural areas can keep costs down. She added that CHAD facilities prioritize bringing value to the health-care system. State officials have said implementation begins in early 2023.



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A veterinary drug doctors call unsafe for treating COVID-19 has caused the deaths of two people in New Mexico, according to the state's Department of Health.



"Ivermectin toxicity" is being blamed for the deaths, with doctors reminding those desperate for a cure that drugs to treat animals are not approved for use in humans.



Elaine Blythe, New Mexico veterinary pharmacist and member of the American Pharmacists Association, said despite warnings, people have gone to the hospital after feeling ill from taking the drug.



"What we're seeing now is that when people do make that choice, physicians are saying, 'I don't know how to treat this patient who took a veterinary medication. We don't have any data on that. I don't know,'" Blythe observed.



Ivermectin is an antiparasitic drug which has been around for years and is used in both humans and animals. There are clinical trials still under way to determine if it has any benefits against COVID. Until then, experts said people should consult their doctor, and not listen to local politicians or television hosts who have touted it as a cure for the virus.



Poison-control experts say, depending on the dose, the use of veterinary medicines in humans can cause seizures and hallucinations, and even lead to a coma. Blythe noted a mistrust of COVID-19 vaccines or doctors, or even the easy access to veterinary medicines, has prompted a small number of people to experiment with ivermectin.



"People won't listen to the scientists, the epidemiologists, the virologists, the pharmacists, the physicians, the veterinarians," Blythe lamented. "But yet if they choose to do that, the first place they go is to the hospital, and they do expect the physicians and the pharmacists to treat them."



The acting director of the New Mexico Department of Health said the two people who died, ages 38 and 79, were trying to treat coronavirus with ivermectin, which led to kidney failure in one patient. He added the two were among 14 people in the state recently hospitalized after being poisoned by the drug.



ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Missourians have a little more than a month until open enrollment for health-care coverage at healthcare.gov, and medical experts say it's important to understand your options to get the best plan for your needs.



More than 215,000 Missouri residents are enrolled in coverage.



But Michelle Davis Reed, eligibility and enrollment coordinator with Northwest Health Services based in St. Joseph, said many folks who previously had marketplace plans or no coverage at all will now be eligible for Medicaid - after the courts upheld voter-approved Medicaid expansion over the summer.



"Everybody who has put off their health care, couldn't find coverage," said Davis Reed, "we can put them on sliding fee scales all day. But that doesn't cover pharmacy, that doesn't cover if they need to go to the hospital. And with Medicaid expansion, everything is going to be covered."



Roughly 250,000 people who make up to 138% of the poverty level are newly eligible.



Davis Reed noted that prior to expansion, a family of three could not make more than $381 a month and still qualify. Now, they can make a little more than $2,500 and still be eligible.



For those without Medicaid, open enrollment starts November 1 and runs through December 15.



Dr. Rhonda Randall - chief medical officer for employer and individual plans at UnitedHealthcare - said it's important to anticipate what your health needs may be, and compare the differences between plan designs if you expect any upcoming health events.



"We have seen an increased interest in mental-health needs lately," said Randall. "That's another important thing to check on. Does your employer have an employee assistance program, and does the medical-plan benefits that they're offering have the mental-health coverage that you're looking for?"



Randall added that in addition to in-person care, many insurers have expanded their virtual health network of therapists and psychiatrists. She said some health insurers, including UnitedHealthcare, also offer advocacy services to help individuals find the right therapist and type of care.







