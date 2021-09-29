Wednesday, September 29, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 29, 2021
Play

Good news for low-income families - SNAP monthly benefits will go up by about 21 percent in October; Biden rejects filibuster reform to head off debt-ceiling crisis.

2021Talks - September 29, 2021
Play

Top military officials testify on Afghanistan withdrawal; Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns of looming crisis if debt ceiling isn't raised; Texas lawmakers release proposed redrawn maps, and Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma reaches $75 million settlement with opioid distributors.

The Yonder Report - September 23, 2021
Play

A new Oklahoma museum honors tribal nations, while Iowa's history is back on the blacktop; mixed news on COVID-19 comes with a warning about unconventional drugs; and electric cars and buses are coming to rural America.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

SD Part of Grant Program to Boost Rural Health Care

Play

Wednesday, September 29, 2021   

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. - Rural America has long struggled with access to health care. In South Dakota, a federal grant is seen as a way to help providers become more viable down the road.

South Dakota is one of four states to receive rural health transformation funds that could better position smaller hospitals and other facilities to serve patients. The state's Department of Social Services has been awarded up to $5 million in federal funding to help systems implement changes.

Shelly Ten Napel, chief executive of the Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas (CHAD), said it could bring innovation to areas that badly need it.

"We really do need to work together and think about how we can shore up that rural health-infrastructure," she said, "how we can sustain it over the long term."

The centerpiece is switching to Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement structures that focus less on patient volume, which allows providers to be more flexible with their services. Program officials have said it ensures stability amid a wave of hospital closures in the United States. The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform has estimated that about one in four of South Dakota's rural hospitals is at risk of closing.

The program also allows hospitals and clinics to purchase technology, such as tele-health equipment. In addition to maintaining services such as primary care, Napel said there's room for growth in other areas, such as maternity care.

"Are we really wrapping around those pregnant moms and those new babies," she asked, "to really make sure that babies get off to a good start?"

Whether it's newborns or older adults, Ten Napel said paving the way for healthier outcomes in rural areas can keep costs down. She added that CHAD facilities prioritize bringing value to the health-care system. State officials have said implementation begins in early 2023.


get more stories like this via email
For the next few months, many California farmers markets will offer $15 in vouchers for every $10 spent by families in the Cal Fresh program, an increase of 50%. (SEE LA)

Social Issues

SNAP, Market Match Benefits to Increase on Friday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Good news for low-income families who depend on SNAP, the federal food-assistance program: Their monthly allotment will go up by …

Environment

Business Leaders Push for Passage of Infrastructure Bill

CARSON CITY, Nev. - As congressional leaders hurtle toward a vote on President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" infrastructure legislation, business …

Social Issues

As ID Redistricting Sprints to Finish, Latinx Coalition Urges Engagement

BOISE, Idaho - Redistricting is happening fast in Idaho, and one group wants to ensure the state's Latinx voices are heard in this process. The …

In the last month, women took unpaid leave from work to care for children at roughly 1.8 times the rate of men, according to Census Bureau data. (shangarey/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Affordable Child Care Helps MA Families Get Back to Work

HOLYOKE, Mass. - With the school year in full swing for Massachusetts K-through-12 students, many parents are seeking early-childhood education and …

Social Issues

Desert Hope: A Las Cruces Option for People Who've Been Homeless

LAS CRUCES, N.M. - A new apartment complex built to serve people who've been chronically unhoused in Las Cruces was three-quarters full when it …

Public schools need to minimize arrests at schools by using emergency mental-health teams instead of police officers to address behavioral incidents at school, according to a Sentencing Project report. (Adobe stock)

Social Issues

Report: Invest COVID Funds to Close School-to-Prison Pipeline

ARLINGTON, Va. -- As a Northern Virginia school system transitions away from using police officers in schools, a new report suggests COVID stimulus …

Social Issues

Iowans Urged to Handle Voter Registration Ahead of Fall Elections

DES MOINES, Iowa -- In five weeks, voters in many Iowa cities will cast their ballots for local elections, and the Secretary of State's office is …

Social Issues

Free School Meal Expansion During Pandemic Spotlights Ongoing Need

AURORA, Colo. -- School districts across Colorado had to get creative to ensure families could access critical meals during pandemic-related closures…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021