Desert Hope: A Las Cruces Option for People Who've Been Homeless

LAS CRUCES, N.M. - A new apartment complex built to serve people who've been chronically unhoused in Las Cruces was three-quarters full when it opened last month. Advocates say it's proof that more permanent, supportive housing could help solve the growing problem.



Some of the 40 units at Desert Hope, operated by the Mesilla Valley Public Housing Authority, are still open for leasing, according to executive director Nicole Martinez. She said federal pandemic tax credits have made a difference in how local communities can help those who need housing.



"And I think it really shown a light on how quickly that can happen for people," she said, "and that homeless prevention funding is something that needs to stay on the radar, as it had not been before."



Martinez noted that Las Cruces is just cracking the surface with its additional 40 units. To qualify to live there, tenants must be verified as chronically homeless and have a permanent disability. In early 2021, the Department of Housing and Urban Development reported that, for the first time in many years, homelessness among veterans and families did not improve over the previous year.



Martinez, who has worked to end the cycle of homelessness for 15 years, said at least 1,000 more people have been served since the pandemic began. She said adequate resources can make a huge difference for anyone on the brink of homelessness, but added that she's worried about what the future holds.



"We anticipate seeing more people that aren't able to piece things together," she said, "or as rental relief and things like that start to dry up."



She added that community partnerships will allow quarterly health-care screenings, along with nutrition and budgeting classes for people living at Desert Hope, in an effort to help them transition out of homelessness. More information is online at mvpha.org.



SILVER SPRING, Md. -- With more than 100,000 Marylanders behind on rent, housing advocates are urging members of the General Assembly and Gov. Larry Hogan to follow the lead of other state lawmakers and extend eviction protections to prevent a looming crisis.



Maryland's safeguards ended in August, just after the Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden's plan to expand the eviction moratorium until October.



Matthew Losak, executive director of the Montgomery County Renters Alliance, said federal rental funds have been slow to get to tenants, and only about 40% of residents in need have received it.



He thinks if the rest don't get immediate support, the impact on communities will be devastating.



"We have to think about eviction in terms of social safety net costs," Losak outlined. "In terms of increased crime, homelessness, what it means for children who have to move from school to school whose academic achievement is severely impacted."



New York and Illinois have put eviction protections in place since the Supreme Court ruling. To get help in Maryland, residents can visit the state Department of Housing and Community Development website.



Losak pointed out Maryland's working poor were hit hard by the pandemic and still are struggling to get back on their feet. In Montgomery County, the biggest county in the state, the pace of providing eviction aid is faster than in other areas.



He said in Maryland as a whole, it is not fast enough to keep up.



"We believe the capacity of the operation needs to increase in order to get aid to people early," Losak urged. "We do not understand and don't believe that it makes any sense at all to wait for people to get in crisis before you give them aid."



About 117,000 Maryland renters are behind on monthly payments, almost 20,000 in Montgomery County, according to the National Equity Atlas. People of color make up approximately 75% of Marylanders behind on rent.



