How Texas Could Benefit from "Build Back Better"

HOUSTON -- How much would the Lone Star State benefit from the Biden administration proposals for clean energy and infrastructure? More than most, according to an environmental advocacy group that said it is counting on the legislation to fix problematic power networks and provide new jobs.



An analysis finds Texas, California and New York could be the biggest winners if the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act makes its way to President Joe Biden's desk.



Colin Leyden, Texas political director for Environmental Defense Fund Action, said for starters, funding could improve Texas' power grid, knocked out of commission last February by Winter Storm Uri.



"People who were living in inefficient homes were the ones who bore the brunt of the worst of what we saw," Leyden recounted. "There's money for that."



According to Leyden, Texas is ranked second in the nation for clean-energy employment, with more than 223,000 jobs. The Environment Defense Action Fund estimates further transition to clean energy could create more than a million more jobs in Texas over the next 25 years.



The Biden proposals have big price tags, but they include incentives for wind and solar power, and funding to develop clean cars, trucks and buses.



Leyden pointed out they would also provide resources to improve air quality in communities fighting harmful air pollution. He believes the pandemic has provided a glimpse of what that might look like.



"In the early shutdown days, there were lots of photos around of just perfectly clear blue skies in areas you just haven't seen," Leyden observed. "This is actually a set of solutions that can deliver on that kind of clean air."



Leyden added more solar adoption could further help air quality and noted Texas ranked second in the nation in 2020 for solar installations.



Disclosure: The Environmental Defense Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Environment, Environmental Justice, and Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Infrastructure report card American Society of Civil Engineers 12/21/2020

House Resolution 3684 2021

Build Back Better House Budget Committee 08/18/2021



get more stories like this via email



TWIN FALLS, Idaho -- An annual report finds poor groundwater quality continues to be an issue for the Magic Valley. The Idaho Conservation League analyzed state and federal data and research on agriculture pollution in the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer for the third year in a row.



Josh Johnson, central Idaho conservation associate for the League, said contamination, mainly from dairy operations and fertilizer use on farms, remains a concern.



"Not a wildly different conclusion than we've had the first two groundwater reports, but we essentially just have increased confidence in that conclusion now, three years in," Johnson explained. "Any new data that we get continues to reinforce the groundwater contamination issue from nitrogen and phosphorus."



The Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer provides drinking water for 300,000 Idahoans. The report showed there is growing evidence long-term ingestion of nitrate in drinking water affects people's health, in particular, increasing the risk of colorectal cancer.



The report also noted adverse health effects occur at nitrate levels below the federal limit of ten milligrams per liter. Nearly one in five public water systems in the Magic Valley has average nitrate levels above five milligrams per liter, according to samples collected over the past five years.



Johnson argued greater public awareness is needed on this issue. He compares it to contaminants like zinc and arsenic from mines.



"It's easier for the public to understand when it's something very toxic like that," Johnson acknowledged. "But in this case, it's not toxic in the same way, but it still has those health effects."



Johnson contended money also is needed to address this issue. He pointed to Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, who is proposing the Columbia Basin Initiative, a sweeping proposal for the environment in the Northwest. It includes $700 million for watershed partnerships in the basin.



"It is proposed to go towards incentives for research at our state universities related to manure management, to dairies to help with on-farm management, and things like manure digesters," Johnson outlined.



Despite a push earlier in the year, Simpson's proposal has not yet been included in the infrastructure or budget reconciliation bills making their way through Congress.



Disclosure: Idaho Conservation League contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Groundwater report Idaho Conservation League Sep. 2021

Columbia Basin Initiative Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho 2021



get more stories like this via email