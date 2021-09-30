Report Finds Contaminant Concern in Magic Valley Ground Water – Again

TWIN FALLS, Idaho -- An annual report finds poor groundwater quality continues to be an issue for the Magic Valley. The Idaho Conservation League analyzed state and federal data and research on agriculture pollution in the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer for the third year in a row.
Josh Johnson, central Idaho conservation associate for the League, said contamination, mainly from dairy operations and fertilizer use on farms, remains a concern.
"Not a wildly different conclusion than we've had the first two groundwater reports, but we essentially just have increased confidence in that conclusion now, three years in," Johnson explained. "Any new data that we get continues to reinforce the groundwater contamination issue from nitrogen and phosphorus."
The Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer provides drinking water for 300,000 Idahoans. The report showed there is growing evidence long-term ingestion of nitrate in drinking water affects people's health, in particular, increasing the risk of colorectal cancer.
The report also noted adverse health effects occur at nitrate levels below the federal limit of ten milligrams per liter. Nearly one in five public water systems in the Magic Valley has average nitrate levels above five milligrams per liter, according to samples collected over the past five years.
Johnson argued greater public awareness is needed on this issue. He compares it to contaminants like zinc and arsenic from mines.
"It's easier for the public to understand when it's something very toxic like that," Johnson acknowledged. "But in this case, it's not toxic in the same way, but it still has those health effects."
Johnson contended money also is needed to address this issue. He pointed to Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, who is proposing the Columbia Basin Initiative, a sweeping proposal for the environment in the Northwest. It includes $700 million for watershed partnerships in the basin.
"It is proposed to go towards incentives for research at our state universities related to manure management, to dairies to help with on-farm management, and things like manure digesters," Johnson outlined.
Despite a push earlier in the year, Simpson's proposal has not yet been included in the infrastructure or budget reconciliation bills making their way through Congress.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Idaho Conservation League contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
HOUSTON -- How much would the Lone Star State benefit from the Biden administration proposals for clean energy and infrastructure? More than most, according to an environmental advocacy group that said it is counting on the legislation to fix problematic power networks and provide new jobs.
An analysis finds Texas, California and New York could be the biggest winners if the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act makes its way to President Joe Biden's desk.
Colin Leyden, Texas political director for Environmental Defense Fund Action, said for starters, funding could improve Texas' power grid, knocked out of commission last February by Winter Storm Uri.
"People who were living in inefficient homes were the ones who bore the brunt of the worst of what we saw," Leyden recounted. "There's money for that."
According to Leyden, Texas is ranked second in the nation for clean-energy employment, with more than 223,000 jobs. The Environment Defense Action Fund estimates further transition to clean energy could create more than a million more jobs in Texas over the next 25 years.
The Biden proposals have big price tags, but they include incentives for wind and solar power, and funding to develop clean cars, trucks and buses.
Leyden pointed out they would also provide resources to improve air quality in communities fighting harmful air pollution. He believes the pandemic has provided a glimpse of what that might look like.
"In the early shutdown days, there were lots of photos around of just perfectly clear blue skies in areas you just haven't seen," Leyden observed. "This is actually a set of solutions that can deliver on that kind of clean air."
Leyden added more solar adoption could further help air quality and noted Texas ranked second in the nation in 2020 for solar installations.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: The Environmental Defense Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Environment, Environmental Justice, and Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Farm bureaus and agricultural leaders of Chesapeake Bay watershed states are pushing the U.S. Department of Agriculture to fund a major initiative to reduce farm runoff pollution in the bay and its waterways.
get more stories like this via email
Six farm agencies - from states including Maryland, Pennsylvania and New York - are urging Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to put more than $730 million behind the Chesapeake Resilient Farms Initiative. It aims to help farmers with conservation efforts to cut chemical and sediment contamination.
Denise Stranko, federal executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, said time is running out to meet federal cleanup goals.
"We know that roughly 80% of the reductions that are still left need to come from agriculture," she said. "And so efforts like this - a bold move by USDA to acknowledge that and say, 'Yes, we are going to send more money to the watershed' - it would just be a huge step toward getting us to that 2025 deadline."
With 83,000 farms in the region, farm runoff is the largest single source of water pollution in the bay and its tributaries, according to the foundation. Runoff makes up 49% of the bay's three main pollutants: nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment.
Farm runoff needs to contain about 50 million fewer pounds of nitrogen than it does now by 2025, said Doug Myers, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation's senior scientist for Maryland. His group has been working with Maryland lawmakers to reform the state's conservation practices to meet that target. Now, more diverse cover crops are in place that help use less fertilizer, and soon the addition of stream buffers will also protect against runoff.
"Those are two big policy changes that we think will accelerate the agriculture sector," he said, "and if that was to be matched up with really good funding for agricultural programs from the feds, I think we could not only make but exceed our goals."
President Joe Biden's proposed budget for 2022 promises about $90 million for the Chesapeake Bay Program to clean up the watershed, a $3 million increase over current funding.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The historic clean-energy bill signed into Illinois law yesterday includes measures from closing coal and natural gas plants by 2045 to funding for clean-energy opportunities for Black, brown and Indigenous workers.
get more stories like this via email
It also sets the deadline for net-zero emissions by 2050, increases funding for wind and solar, and keeps three nuclear power plants open for five more years.
Dulce Ortiz, co-chair of Clean Power Lake County, said it is important the bill focuses on Black and brown residents and frontline communities.
"The climate and equitable-job section prioritizes Black and brown communities that have been disproportionately impacted and historically suffered due to exposure to toxic pollution," Ortiz explained.
Opponents of the law argued closing coal and natural-gas plants could raise electricity bills. State Democratic lawmakers noted consumers can expect to pay between $3.55 and $4 more per month.
Ortiz, who lives near a coal-fired power plant, argued the plants need to be closed to protect the health and wellness of surrounding communities.
Pat Devaney, secretary treasurer of the Illinois AFL-CIO, a member of Climate Jobs Illinois, said the bill sets some of the nation's strongest labor standards, such as requiring collective-bargaining agreements for all utility-scale wind and solar.
He added it also helps communities currently reliant on coal and natural gas transition to the clean economy.
"With these provisions, we can ensure the clean-energy grid of the future will be built and maintained right here in Illinois by highly trained union workers to the benefit of their families and their communities," Devaney asserted.
For people who live in work in communities where power plants are closing down, the bill establishes community grants, and a "Displaced Energy Worker Bill of Rights." Advance notice of any closures is required, as well as financial advice, employment assistance and career services.