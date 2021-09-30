Thursday, September 30, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 30, 2021
Play

As school staffing stumbles, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam wants more students vaccinated, and Maryland's largest school district removes police officers from the hallways, for the first time in 19 years.

2021Talks - September 30, 2021
Play

Lawmakers debate suspending the debt ceiling and struggle to reach a budget deal; Senate lawmakers scrutinize Texas' abortion law; and YouTube bans the accounts of people spreading vaccine misinformation.

The Yonder Report - September 30, 2021
Play

Bringing back 'Main Street,' one town at a time; apprenticeships can mean big bucks for those who stay put; mandated vaccines could be coming to your workplace; and FEMA says don't be swindled by COVID funeral scammers.

Environment  |  Environment    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Report Finds Contaminant Concern in Magic Valley Ground Water – Again

Play

Thursday, September 30, 2021   

TWIN FALLS, Idaho -- An annual report finds poor groundwater quality continues to be an issue for the Magic Valley. The Idaho Conservation League analyzed state and federal data and research on agriculture pollution in the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer for the third year in a row.

Josh Johnson, central Idaho conservation associate for the League, said contamination, mainly from dairy operations and fertilizer use on farms, remains a concern.

"Not a wildly different conclusion than we've had the first two groundwater reports, but we essentially just have increased confidence in that conclusion now, three years in," Johnson explained. "Any new data that we get continues to reinforce the groundwater contamination issue from nitrogen and phosphorus."

The Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer provides drinking water for 300,000 Idahoans. The report showed there is growing evidence long-term ingestion of nitrate in drinking water affects people's health, in particular, increasing the risk of colorectal cancer.

The report also noted adverse health effects occur at nitrate levels below the federal limit of ten milligrams per liter. Nearly one in five public water systems in the Magic Valley has average nitrate levels above five milligrams per liter, according to samples collected over the past five years.

Johnson argued greater public awareness is needed on this issue. He compares it to contaminants like zinc and arsenic from mines.

"It's easier for the public to understand when it's something very toxic like that," Johnson acknowledged. "But in this case, it's not toxic in the same way, but it still has those health effects."

Johnson contended money also is needed to address this issue. He pointed to Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, who is proposing the Columbia Basin Initiative, a sweeping proposal for the environment in the Northwest. It includes $700 million for watershed partnerships in the basin.

"It is proposed to go towards incentives for research at our state universities related to manure management, to dairies to help with on-farm management, and things like manure digesters," Johnson outlined.

Despite a push earlier in the year, Simpson's proposal has not yet been included in the infrastructure or budget reconciliation bills making their way through Congress.

Disclosure: Idaho Conservation League contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Maryland's Montgomery County Public Schools has changed School Resource Officers into 'Community Engagement Officers' this year. They're now located offsite, with no direct communications with school officials. (Wikimedia Commons)

Social Issues

Report Shows Benefits of Funding Alternatives to Police in Schools

BALTIMORE, Md. -- Maryland's largest school district removed police officers from the hallways this fall, for the first time in 19 years, and a new …

Social Issues

ND Teachers' Advocates Renew Concerns Over Recruitment Barriers

BISMARCK, N.D. -- North Dakota has a new Teacher of the Year. Educators say awards take on new meaning in the pandemic, but more support is needed to …

Social Issues

State Eviction Moratorium Expires Today; Rental Assistance Available

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California's eviction moratorium expires today, and advocates for affordable housing are urging people to apply for help…

Of Arlington, Va., public school students ages 12 to 15, 92% are vaccinated against COVID-19. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

School Clinics Boost COVID Vaccine Rates for VA Youth

RICHMOND, Va. -- As schools in Virginia face staffing challenges due to COVID-19 outbreaks, Gov. Ralph Northam wants to get more eligible students …

Environment

Line 3 Sparks Conversations on Faith, Fairness in Climate Fight

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. -- Oil will soon be flowing through the Line 3 pipeline replacement for northern Minnesota. Supporters are applauding completion…

An estimated 25,000 Pennsylvania children were in the foster-care system in 2019, according to data from Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

With Federal Support, PA Focuses on Keeping Kids Out of Foster Care

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania implements a new, evidence-based prevention plan on Friday, to help kids at risk of out-of-home placement stay with …

Environment

Funds Aim to Increase Recreation on Lower Yellowstone River, Eastern MT

MILES CITY, Mont. -- An investment in public access along the lower Yellowstone River is poised to open up recreation for eastern Montana. Montana …

Social Issues

SNAP, Market Match Benefits to Increase on Friday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Good news for low-income families who depend on SNAP, the federal food-assistance program: Their monthly allotment will go up by …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021