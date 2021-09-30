Thursday, September 30, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 30, 2021
Play

As school staffing stumbles, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam wants more students vaccinated, and Maryland's largest school district removes police officers from the hallways, for the first time in 19 years.

2021Talks - September 30, 2021
Play

Lawmakers debate suspending the debt ceiling and struggle to reach a budget deal; Senate lawmakers scrutinize Texas' abortion law; and YouTube bans the accounts of people spreading vaccine misinformation.

The Yonder Report - September 30, 2021
Play

Bringing back 'Main Street,' one town at a time; apprenticeships can mean big bucks for those who stay put; mandated vaccines could be coming to your workplace; and FEMA says don't be swindled by COVID funeral scammers.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

School Clinics Boost COVID Vaccine Rates for VA Youth

Play

Thursday, September 30, 2021   

RICHMOND, Va. -- As schools in Virginia face staffing challenges due to COVID-19 outbreaks, Gov. Ralph Northam wants to get more eligible students vaccinated.

In Virginia, 63% of children ages 12 to 15 have received at least one shot. However, there are geographic disparities, both for kids and adults, in vaccination rates.

Among 12-to-15-year-olds in Alexandria, 98.5% are vaccinated, but only 17% in rural Highland and Patrick counties.

Francisco Durán, superintendent of Arlington Public Schools, said at a news conference this week by offering vaccine clinics at schools, they can do more to help fight the virus.

"As we're entering the third school year in the pandemic, it's very important that we put all the measures that we can in place to keep our students and staff safe, so that our students can remain in school," Durán asserted. "That is really much our priority in Arlington County."

The vaccine clinics are open during the school week and on weekends. Durán pointed out they are prepared to keep the clinics open when the Pfizer vaccine is approved for children age five and up.

Virginia's COVID Delta variant surge appears to be subsiding, but hospitalizations remain high. More than 2,000 COVID patients are in hospitals, and most are not vaccinated.

Dr. Michelle Albert, president-elect of the American Heart Association and a physician, said it is important to reach people exposed to misinformation about the vaccine by providing the facts through people they know.

"It is imperative that the public listens to trusted sources, and the trusted sources are the people that you go to when you are ill, and when you need sage advice and solid advice on personal matters," Albert contended.

Virginia ranks 14th among the states for its vaccination rate.

Disclosure: American Heart Association Mid Atlantic Affiliate contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Poverty Issues, and Smoking Prevention. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Maryland's Montgomery County Public Schools has changed School Resource Officers into 'Community Engagement Officers' this year. They're now located offsite, with no direct communications with school officials. (Wikimedia Commons)

Social Issues

Report Shows Benefits of Funding Alternatives to Police in Schools

BALTIMORE, Md. -- Maryland's largest school district removed police officers from the hallways this fall, for the first time in 19 years, and a new …

Social Issues

ND Teachers' Advocates Renew Concerns Over Recruitment Barriers

BISMARCK, N.D. -- North Dakota has a new Teacher of the Year. Educators say awards take on new meaning in the pandemic, but more support is needed to …

Social Issues

State Eviction Moratorium Expires Today; Rental Assistance Available

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California's eviction moratorium expires today, and advocates for affordable housing are urging people to apply for help…

The Canadian company Enbridge Energy has built a new oil pipeline in northern Minnesota that has capacity of 760,000 barrels per day. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Line 3 Sparks Conversations on Faith, Fairness in Climate Fight

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. -- Oil will soon be flowing through the Line 3 pipeline replacement for northern Minnesota. Supporters are applauding completion…

Environment

Report Finds Contaminant Concern in Magic Valley Ground Water – Again

TWIN FALLS, Idaho -- An annual report finds poor groundwater quality continues to be an issue for the Magic Valley. The Idaho Conservation League …

An estimated 25,000 Pennsylvania children were in the foster-care system in 2019, according to data from Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

With Federal Support, PA Focuses on Keeping Kids Out of Foster Care

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania implements a new, evidence-based prevention plan on Friday, to help kids at risk of out-of-home placement stay with …

Environment

How Texas Could Benefit from "Build Back Better"

HOUSTON -- How much would the Lone Star State benefit from the Biden administration proposals for clean energy and infrastructure? More than most…

Environment

Funds Aim to Increase Recreation on Lower Yellowstone River, Eastern MT

MILES CITY, Mont. -- An investment in public access along the lower Yellowstone River is poised to open up recreation for eastern Montana. Montana …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021