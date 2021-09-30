State Eviction Moratorium Expires Today; Rental Assistance Available

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California's eviction moratorium expires today, and advocates for affordable housing are urging people to apply for help, to stave off an avalanche of evictions and homelessness.
get more stories like this via email
Danita Churchill, a single grandmother from East Palo Alto who says she fears imminent eviction, works part-time while caring for her infant grandson. She said she is grateful for the rental assistance she has received from the nonprofit Samaritan House because her landlord is trying to significantly raise the amount she pays for a one-bedroom apartment.
"Right now, my rent is currently $2,100," Churchill explained. "The asking price is $2,720 right now. And if I were to move out of my unit, they would charge over $3,000 for a one-bedroom unit."
People can go online to HousingIsKey.com to apply for the California COVID-19 Rent Relief program. The fund still has a lot of money. The state has paid out $650 million so far to 55,000 households, out of the original $1.5 billion in funding. Round two of funding means it will have another $1.5 billion to distribute.
Gina Dalma, executive vice president for community action, policy and strategy at the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, which administers grants to nonprofits helping strapped renters in the Bay Area, said she fears mass evictions that will disrupt lives and cause untold suffering across California, particularly for families with children.
"When these people lose their homes, it will impact our whole community," Dalma asserted. "This just doesn't happen to everybody else, this happens to us. This is not somebody else's problem."
Dalma encouraged people to apply for aid immediately, before they get an eviction notice. Local legal-aid organizations are also mobilizing to help people fight to stay in their homes. A landlord cannot evict tenants right away if they have applied for assistance. The state will pay off past-due rent and also over three months' rent going forward.
LAS CRUCES, N.M. - A new apartment complex built to serve people who've been chronically unhoused in Las Cruces was three-quarters full when it opened last month. Advocates say it's proof that more permanent, supportive housing could help solve the growing problem.
Some of the 40 units at Desert Hope, operated by the Mesilla Valley Public Housing Authority, are still open for leasing, according to executive director Nicole Martinez. She said federal pandemic tax credits have made a difference in how local communities can help those who need housing.
"And I think it really shown a light on how quickly that can happen for people," she said, "and that homeless prevention funding is something that needs to stay on the radar, as it had not been before."
Martinez noted that Las Cruces is just cracking the surface with its additional 40 units. To qualify to live there, tenants must be verified as chronically homeless and have a permanent disability. In early 2021, the Department of Housing and Urban Development reported that, for the first time in many years, homelessness among veterans and families did not improve over the previous year.
Martinez, who has worked to end the cycle of homelessness for 15 years, said at least 1,000 more people have been served since the pandemic began. She said adequate resources can make a huge difference for anyone on the brink of homelessness, but added that she's worried about what the future holds.
"We anticipate seeing more people that aren't able to piece things together," she said, "or as rental relief and things like that start to dry up."
She added that community partnerships will allow quarterly health-care screenings, along with nutrition and budgeting classes for people living at Desert Hope, in an effort to help them transition out of homelessness. More information is online at mvpha.org.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness contributes to our fund for reporting on Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault, Housing/Homelessness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas has made some changes to its state rent relief program to make it easier to distribute assistance to residents.
get more stories like this via email
The modifications, announced last week by the Department of Human Services, came after several organizations in the state sent a letter to Gov. Asa Hutchinson and other officials, raising concerns about the application process and requesting requirements to be loosened.
The state will now prioritize applicants who received eviction notices and has increased staff to process cases faster.
Bill Kopsky, executive director of the Arkansas Public Policy Panel, which signed the letter, said the move by the state is a start, but more needs to be done, especially as the Delta variant continues to surge in the state.
"We're really near the peak of our infection rate during the whole pandemic," Kopsky observed. "And it's still getting worse. This is no time to be having people being booted out of their homes and onto the street, making the public health situation even worse."
Arkansas has distributed more than $9.8 million of the $173 million it received through the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Residents in need of rent relief can sign up on the state Department of Human Services' website.
In the letter to state officials, they also ask judges to not penalize tenants for landlords refusing to accept rental assistance, which has been an issue in Arkansas.
Kopsky argued the change and others to the rent-relief program are critical to help people avoid eviction.
"This is a matter of life and death," Kopsky asserted. "We need them to hire many more people; navigators, to get this stuff out there. We need them partnering with community organizations all over the state to get the information about how to apply, how to qualify, some assistance to help people apply and get the money out the door. It's really an opportunity to protect our most vulnerable."
The changes come a week after members of Congress sent a letter to five states including Arkansas urging them to immediately speed up delivery of rental assistance.
RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia has distributed a larger share of the rental funds it received than any other state in the country, and housing advocates want to see the state continue the trend with more protections for renters.
get more stories like this via email
Since January, Virginia has distributed more than $300 million of its $524 million from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Christie Marra, director of housing advocacy for the Virginia Poverty Law Center, said that's due in part to Virginia being one of the first states to set up a rental assistance program in June 2020 through the CARES Act.
"Nothing helps as much as having a rental-assistance program so that when people lose their jobs, when people have an unexpected expense, they have somewhere to turn to fill the gap and to pay their rent," she said. "No change in the law is going to do that, except having this fund continue."
Virginians in need of help paying rent can determine their eligibility and apply online on the state's Department of Housing and Community Development website.
Marra and other advocates have suggested it took being "shamed" for Virginia to become a national model for rental assistance. A 2018 report from Princeton University's Eviction Lab found five of the 10 largest cities with the highest eviction rates in the country are in Virginia. Since then, the state has enacted more safeguards for renters.
Kathryn Howell, co-director of the RVA Eviction Lab at Virginia Commonwealth University, said it's a good start, but more can be done.
"Investment in counsel - and in fact, even a right to counsel - I think could be a really powerful way of making sure those tenants who have rights know how to exercise them, because it's really hard as a tenant to know all the things," she said. "They're not experts in housing law; they're not experts in understanding eviction and what rights they have."
Virginia is receiving an additional $465 million in rental assistance through the American Rescue Plan.