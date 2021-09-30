State Eviction Moratorium Expires Today; Rental Assistance Available

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California's eviction moratorium expires today, and advocates for affordable housing are urging people to apply for help, to stave off an avalanche of evictions and homelessness.



Danita Churchill, a single grandmother from East Palo Alto who says she fears imminent eviction, works part-time while caring for her infant grandson. She said she is grateful for the rental assistance she has received from the nonprofit Samaritan House because her landlord is trying to significantly raise the amount she pays for a one-bedroom apartment.



"Right now, my rent is currently $2,100," Churchill explained. "The asking price is $2,720 right now. And if I were to move out of my unit, they would charge over $3,000 for a one-bedroom unit."



People can go online to HousingIsKey.com to apply for the California COVID-19 Rent Relief program. The fund still has a lot of money. The state has paid out $650 million so far to 55,000 households, out of the original $1.5 billion in funding. Round two of funding means it will have another $1.5 billion to distribute.



Gina Dalma, executive vice president for community action, policy and strategy at the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, which administers grants to nonprofits helping strapped renters in the Bay Area, said she fears mass evictions that will disrupt lives and cause untold suffering across California, particularly for families with children.



"When these people lose their homes, it will impact our whole community," Dalma asserted. "This just doesn't happen to everybody else, this happens to us. This is not somebody else's problem."



Dalma encouraged people to apply for aid immediately, before they get an eviction notice. Local legal-aid organizations are also mobilizing to help people fight to stay in their homes. A landlord cannot evict tenants right away if they have applied for assistance. The state will pay off past-due rent and also over three months' rent going forward.



LAS CRUCES, N.M. - A new apartment complex built to serve people who've been chronically unhoused in Las Cruces was three-quarters full when it opened last month. Advocates say it's proof that more permanent, supportive housing could help solve the growing problem.



Some of the 40 units at Desert Hope, operated by the Mesilla Valley Public Housing Authority, are still open for leasing, according to executive director Nicole Martinez. She said federal pandemic tax credits have made a difference in how local communities can help those who need housing.



"And I think it really shown a light on how quickly that can happen for people," she said, "and that homeless prevention funding is something that needs to stay on the radar, as it had not been before."



Martinez noted that Las Cruces is just cracking the surface with its additional 40 units. To qualify to live there, tenants must be verified as chronically homeless and have a permanent disability. In early 2021, the Department of Housing and Urban Development reported that, for the first time in many years, homelessness among veterans and families did not improve over the previous year.



Martinez, who has worked to end the cycle of homelessness for 15 years, said at least 1,000 more people have been served since the pandemic began. She said adequate resources can make a huge difference for anyone on the brink of homelessness, but added that she's worried about what the future holds.



"We anticipate seeing more people that aren't able to piece things together," she said, "or as rental relief and things like that start to dry up."



She added that community partnerships will allow quarterly health-care screenings, along with nutrition and budgeting classes for people living at Desert Hope, in an effort to help them transition out of homelessness. More information is online at mvpha.org.



