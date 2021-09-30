Thursday, September 30, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 30, 2021
Play

As school staffing stumbles, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam wants more students vaccinated, and Maryland's largest school district removes police officers from the hallways, for the first time in 19 years.

2021Talks - September 30, 2021
Play

Lawmakers debate suspending the debt ceiling and struggle to reach a budget deal; Senate lawmakers scrutinize Texas' abortion law; and YouTube bans the accounts of people spreading vaccine misinformation.

The Yonder Report - September 30, 2021
Play

Bringing back 'Main Street,' one town at a time; apprenticeships can mean big bucks for those who stay put; mandated vaccines could be coming to your workplace; and FEMA says don't be swindled by COVID funeral scammers.

Social Issues  |  Housing/Homelessness    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

State Eviction Moratorium Expires Today; Rental Assistance Available

Play

Thursday, September 30, 2021   

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California's eviction moratorium expires today, and advocates for affordable housing are urging people to apply for help, to stave off an avalanche of evictions and homelessness.

Danita Churchill, a single grandmother from East Palo Alto who says she fears imminent eviction, works part-time while caring for her infant grandson. She said she is grateful for the rental assistance she has received from the nonprofit Samaritan House because her landlord is trying to significantly raise the amount she pays for a one-bedroom apartment.

"Right now, my rent is currently $2,100," Churchill explained. "The asking price is $2,720 right now. And if I were to move out of my unit, they would charge over $3,000 for a one-bedroom unit."

People can go online to HousingIsKey.com to apply for the California COVID-19 Rent Relief program. The fund still has a lot of money. The state has paid out $650 million so far to 55,000 households, out of the original $1.5 billion in funding. Round two of funding means it will have another $1.5 billion to distribute.

Gina Dalma, executive vice president for community action, policy and strategy at the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, which administers grants to nonprofits helping strapped renters in the Bay Area, said she fears mass evictions that will disrupt lives and cause untold suffering across California, particularly for families with children.

"When these people lose their homes, it will impact our whole community," Dalma asserted. "This just doesn't happen to everybody else, this happens to us. This is not somebody else's problem."

Dalma encouraged people to apply for aid immediately, before they get an eviction notice. Local legal-aid organizations are also mobilizing to help people fight to stay in their homes. A landlord cannot evict tenants right away if they have applied for assistance. The state will pay off past-due rent and also over three months' rent going forward.


get more stories like this via email
Maryland's Montgomery County Public Schools has changed School Resource Officers into 'Community Engagement Officers' this year. They're now located offsite, with no direct communications with school officials. (Wikimedia Commons)

Social Issues

Report Shows Benefits of Funding Alternatives to Police in Schools

BALTIMORE, Md. -- Maryland's largest school district removed police officers from the hallways this fall, for the first time in 19 years, and a new …

Social Issues

ND Teachers' Advocates Renew Concerns Over Recruitment Barriers

BISMARCK, N.D. -- North Dakota has a new Teacher of the Year. Educators say awards take on new meaning in the pandemic, but more support is needed to …

Health and Wellness

School Clinics Boost COVID Vaccine Rates for VA Youth

RICHMOND, Va. -- As schools in Virginia face staffing challenges due to COVID-19 outbreaks, Gov. Ralph Northam wants to get more eligible students …

The Canadian company Enbridge Energy has built a new oil pipeline in northern Minnesota that has capacity of 760,000 barrels per day. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Line 3 Sparks Conversations on Faith, Fairness in Climate Fight

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. -- Oil will soon be flowing through the Line 3 pipeline replacement for northern Minnesota. Supporters are applauding completion…

Environment

Report Finds Contaminant Concern in Magic Valley Ground Water – Again

TWIN FALLS, Idaho -- An annual report finds poor groundwater quality continues to be an issue for the Magic Valley. The Idaho Conservation League …

An estimated 25,000 Pennsylvania children were in the foster-care system in 2019, according to data from Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

With Federal Support, PA Focuses on Keeping Kids Out of Foster Care

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania implements a new, evidence-based prevention plan on Friday, to help kids at risk of out-of-home placement stay with …

Environment

How Texas Could Benefit from "Build Back Better"

HOUSTON -- How much would the Lone Star State benefit from the Biden administration proposals for clean energy and infrastructure? More than most…

Environment

Funds Aim to Increase Recreation on Lower Yellowstone River, Eastern MT

MILES CITY, Mont. -- An investment in public access along the lower Yellowstone River is poised to open up recreation for eastern Montana. Montana …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021