Electric-Vehicle Owners Urged to Charge Overnight at Home

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Proposals in Congress's

Build Back Better plan could speed up and lower the cost of electrifying people's homes.



The budget-reconciliation package currently in front of lawmakers in Washington, D.C. aims to take major climate action. The current plan includes $18 billion in rebates to help people afford electric appliances and fund energy-saving retrofits in their homes.



Melinda Hughes, executive director of the Thurston Climate Action Team in Olympia, acknowledged the changes needed to make infrastructure more climate-friendly are costly.



"To do the retrofits and weatherization that's needed, just in Thurston County alone, we're looking at probably a need of $2 billion, which of course isn't easy to come up with," Hughes admitted. "The federal funding, when it comes through, is a pretty sizable amount."



Lawmakers are currently debating the budget reconciliation package. Opponents say the price tag for the bill, which exceeds $3.5 trillion, is too expensive.



Up to $9 billion dollars in the bill would go to rebates for home electrification, with $5.8 billion dedicated to households with low to moderate incomes.



Mark Kresowik, federal and international policy manager of the carbon-free buildings program for the Rocky Mountain Institute, a nonprofit pushing for clean energy, said rebates in the bill reach up to $14,000 to electrify appliances such as heat pumps.



Kresowik noted many low- to moderate-income families have gas infrastructure in their homes right now.



"Twenty-six million households burning fossil fuels inside their homes right now," Kresowik pointed out. "Burning gas and other fossil fuels at your home causes tremendous health problems, it's contributing to climate disruption, and it's costing families far more money than they need to be paying for energy."



Kresowik believes there are many upsides to electrifying appliances in the home.



"These superior electric appliances like heat pumps and induction stoves can lower costs, save lives, increase jobs and provide more comfortable, affordable homes for everyone," Kresowik asserted.



Another component of the bill dedicates $20 billion to electrification, efficiency and health and safety repairs in the affordable and multifamily housing sectors.



References: Build Back Better House Budget Committee 08/18/2021



get more stories like this via email



PARK RAPIDS, Minn. -- Oil will soon be flowing through the Line 3 pipeline replacement for northern Minnesota.



Supporters are applauding completion, but opponents continue to speak out, including in the faith community.



Canada-based Enbridge Energy said Line 3 begins operating this Friday, as tribal leaders and environmental groups pledge to keep fighting it.



Julia Nerbonne, executive director of Minnesota Interfaith Power and Light, noted projects like these threaten the fabric of a fair and just society, and said a corporation will benefit from the profits, but Minnesotans will be harmed by emissions.



"The climate crisis is just an extension of the sort-of root problems that we have in our society," Nerbonne asserted. "It's a manifestation of greed."



Opponents say Line 3 also threatens the treaty rights of tribal nations for gathering wild rice. Enbridge said the line was built with state-of-the-art, thicker-walled pipe to help ensure safe transport of crude oil. Union leaders in northern Minnesota also noted the construction brought some badly needed jobs to the region.



Nerbonne countered those jobs were only temporary, and argued clean energy represents a more viable way for local economies to thrive. She acknowledged these are difficult conversations for the communities near Line 3, including within congregations.



"Many people who work for Enbridge are seated in those pews," Nerbonne pointed out. "They want to have, you know, a sustainable economy in the Northland. We want that, too."



She added conversations to bring these perspectives together are vital in the debate over the impact of fossil fuels.



The Indigenous environmental group Honor the Earth said while it still plans to pursue ways to block Line 3, it is thankful for the "water protectors" who protested along the construction route this past summer.



References: Line 3 project Minn. Public Utilities Commission 2021

Line 3 announcement Enbridge 09/29/2021

Statement Honor the Earth 09/29/2021



get more stories like this via email

