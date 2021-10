Build Back Better Act Could Drastically Cut Child Hunger, Advocates Say

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Groups fighting child hunger say the Build Back Better plan in Congress could be a once-in-a-generation opportunity to cut down on the number of kids going hungry.



The budget-reconciliation package currently being debated in Washington, D.C. includes a provision to expand eligibility for school meals.



Chloe Eberhardt, policy advocate for community food justice at Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon, said it provides a pathway to making school meals universal in Oregon.



"That really is something that we've been investing in," Eberhardt explained. "In Oregon, pre-pandemic, because we know the value and the importance of school meals for addressing hunger for kids, and so this really is validation to that."



The Build Back Better plan also increases access to meals during the summer months, when hunger spikes for kids. The legislation is receiving pushback, including from some moderate Democrats, because of its cost, which currently exceeds $3.5 trillion.



Susannah Morgan, CEO of the Oregon Food Bank, said the budget package includes key provisions to cut down on disparities across the board, such as universal pre-school.



She said one of the most important anti-poverty pieces is making permanent the Child Tax Credit, which has gone out to families during the pandemic. The credit provides up to $3,600 a year to families, depending on the age of their child, phasing out for households with higher incomes.



"Research has shown that in the months that it has existed, it's cutting child poverty in half," Morgan reported. "It's lifting families with small children out of poverty, which is absolutely astonishing and delighting."



While there is an urge to return to life pre-pandemic, Eberhardt said hunger was a major issue before COVID-19. One in ten Oregonians struggled to put food on the table, according to the Oregon Hunger Task Force. She noted rates were twice as high for people of color, including Black and Indigenous families.



"The Build Back Better Act really, for us, is getting right at that because we don't want to go back to what was the normal before the pandemic because that wasn't working," Eberhardt asserted.



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- After weeks of pressure on Gov. Ron DeSantis to apply for a one-time pandemic food-stamp program, this week Florida became the last state to apply and get approval for more than a billion dollars in Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) federal funding.



The program was issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in April to aid those children that depend on the school meals distributed during the summer. More than 30 Democratic state lawmakers and 80 advocacy groups urged the governor to apply for the program.



Niki Fried, Florida agriculture commissioner, said it was shameful for the state to take so long to apply.



"I don't know if it was politically motivated, I don't know if DCF dropped the ball, and then when we called them out on it, they had to come up with some excuse," Fried asserted. "But regardless, at the end of the day, the money is coming down to our families across the state."



A spokesperson for the governor once said Flroidains did not need the program because kids were back in school. The program is aimed at helping an estimated 2.7 million children in Florida. Families with children in poverty will receive an additional $375 in benefits over a 30-day period beginning Nov. 15.



Fried said every penny counts for those who are food insecure.



"$375 may not sound like a lot to some people, but for many Floridians, it will make all the difference in the world," Fried contended. "Providing money to shop for groceries, so this week's paychecks can cover rent or car payments."



Children younger than age six who went to child care and whose families already were enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), can also apply for the added benefit.



