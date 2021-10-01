Friday, October 1, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 1, 2021
For National Drive Electric Week, advocates and utility companies work to help get people ready for the rapidly changing transportation market; plus AARP encourages people to get their COVID booster shots.

2021Talks - October 1, 2021
The Senate votes to fund the government and avoid a shutdown, the Biden administration issues new rules on immigration arrests, and Facebooks global head of safety defends the companys practices before lawmakers.

The Yonder Report - September 30, 2021
Bringing back 'Main Street,' one town at a time; apprenticeships can mean big bucks for those who stay put; mandated vaccines could be coming to your workplace; and FEMA says don't be swindled by COVID funeral scammers.

Social Issues  |  Hunger/Food/Nutrition    News
Build Back Better Act Could Drastically Cut Child Hunger, Advocates Say

Friday, October 1, 2021   

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Groups fighting child hunger say the Build Back Better plan in Congress could be a once-in-a-generation opportunity to cut down on the number of kids going hungry.

The budget-reconciliation package currently being debated in Washington, D.C. includes a provision to expand eligibility for school meals.

Chloe Eberhardt, policy advocate for community food justice at Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon, said it provides a pathway to making school meals universal in Oregon.

"That really is something that we've been investing in," Eberhardt explained. "In Oregon, pre-pandemic, because we know the value and the importance of school meals for addressing hunger for kids, and so this really is validation to that."

The Build Back Better plan also increases access to meals during the summer months, when hunger spikes for kids. The legislation is receiving pushback, including from some moderate Democrats, because of its cost, which currently exceeds $3.5 trillion.

Susannah Morgan, CEO of the Oregon Food Bank, said the budget package includes key provisions to cut down on disparities across the board, such as universal pre-school.

She said one of the most important anti-poverty pieces is making permanent the Child Tax Credit, which has gone out to families during the pandemic. The credit provides up to $3,600 a year to families, depending on the age of their child, phasing out for households with higher incomes.

"Research has shown that in the months that it has existed, it's cutting child poverty in half," Morgan reported. "It's lifting families with small children out of poverty, which is absolutely astonishing and delighting."

While there is an urge to return to life pre-pandemic, Eberhardt said hunger was a major issue before COVID-19. One in ten Oregonians struggled to put food on the table, according to the Oregon Hunger Task Force. She noted rates were twice as high for people of color, including Black and Indigenous families.

"The Build Back Better Act really, for us, is getting right at that because we don't want to go back to what was the normal before the pandemic because that wasn't working," Eberhardt asserted.

Disclosure: Oregon Food Bank contributes to our fund for reporting on Community Issues and Volunteering, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Poverty Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


