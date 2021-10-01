Build Back Better Act Could Drastically Cut Child Hunger, Advocates Say

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- After weeks of pressure on Gov. Ron DeSantis to apply for a one-time pandemic food-stamp program, this week Florida became the last state to apply and get approval for more than a billion dollars in Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) federal funding.



The program was issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in April to aid those children that depend on the school meals distributed during the summer. More than 30 Democratic state lawmakers and 80 advocacy groups urged the governor to apply for the program.



Niki Fried, Florida agriculture commissioner, said it was shameful for the state to take so long to apply.



"I don't know if it was politically motivated, I don't know if DCF dropped the ball, and then when we called them out on it, they had to come up with some excuse," Fried asserted. "But regardless, at the end of the day, the money is coming down to our families across the state."



A spokesperson for the governor once said Flroidains did not need the program because kids were back in school. The program is aimed at helping an estimated 2.7 million children in Florida. Families with children in poverty will receive an additional $375 in benefits over a 30-day period beginning Nov. 15.



Fried said every penny counts for those who are food insecure.



"$375 may not sound like a lot to some people, but for many Floridians, it will make all the difference in the world," Fried contended. "Providing money to shop for groceries, so this week's paychecks can cover rent or car payments."



Children younger than age six who went to child care and whose families already were enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), can also apply for the added benefit.



AURORA, Colo. -- School districts across Colorado had to get creative to ensure families could access critical meals during pandemic-related closures.



With kids back in cafeterias, nutrition directors are calling for continued universal access to breakfast and lunch, regardless of a family's ability to pay.



Shannon Solomon, assistant director of operations for Aurora Public Schools Nutrition Services, said when school cafeterias closed, she's proud of how her team found ways to meet customers where they were.



"I joked with my team regularly that we were Dr. Seuss. 'We will feed our kids in a park, we will feed them on a bus,'" Solomon recounted. "We pivoted, and for our customers that could not get to us, we got to them."



Current Child Nutrition Reauthorization proposals, part of President Joe Biden's American Families Plan, would ensure all students can access nutritious meals at school, after school, during the summer and at child care for free.



Proponents argued the programs will reduce childhood hunger and obesity, and support academic achievement.



Katie Cossette, director of nutrition services for Englewood Schools, said universal access helps remove the stigma of so-called "poor kids meals." It also eliminates the administrative burden of signing kids up for reimbursements and collecting unpaid meal debt.



Cossette pointed out the program has put a spotlight on a need which continues to exist today.



"I will say we are serving more meals than I've ever seen our district serve, and they keep going up every day, which is incredible," Cossette explained. "And it really shows how valuable our program is to the community. When it's free, our families use it."



Solomon added universal access to meals ultimately helps students stay focused in the classroom, and gives them the chance to be the best version of themselves they can be.



"Nourishment is Maslow's "Hierarchy of Needs," it's one of the basic fundamentals of a human being," Solomon remarked. "Having school lunch and school breakfast be universally free to every single human-being-student there is should be a part of the school day."



