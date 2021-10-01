Conservation Groups Celebrate New Program to Fund Desert Restoration

JOSHUA TREE, Calif. -- Projects to protect the Mojave and Colorado Deserts stand to get a lot more funding, as Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill creating the California Desert Conservation Program.



The program is not yet funded, but the money should come with the 2022 budget cycle.



Cody Hanford, deputy executive director of the Mojave Desert Land Trust, said he would like the state to purchase parcels of private land that connect large tracts of public land.



"The top priority would be acquisitions of private land inside habitat linkages," Hanford explained. "By preserving these linkages, that enables the desert to remain intact and species to flow as needed. "



The Southern California desert is a big hit with tourists, attracting $7.6 billion in spending in 2018, which supports 78,000 jobs. The program would funnel money to tribes, nonprofits and local government agencies to restore desert habitat, fight climate change and improve recreational access.



Brenda Gallegos, conservation program associate for the Hispanic Access Foundation, said the projects will make access to nature more equitable.



"One third of every community of color is nature-deprived," Gallegos pointed out. "This will actually increase that access to nature for all of our communities of color in the area."



Janessa Goldbeck, California director of the VetVoice Foundation, said her group was an original co-sponsor of the bill.



"We believe strongly that protecting our public lands is a patriotic duty," Goldbeck contended. "Veterans and military families use public lands to reconnect after they are deployed."



The program also will fund efforts to remove nonnative plant species such as cheatgrass, because they create fuel for wildfires.



References: Assembly Bill 1183 09/29/2021



get more stories like this via email



GREEN RIVER, Utah -- Despite a January presidential order pausing all oil and gas leases on public lands, the federal government has restarted the process of leasing 6,600 acres of Utah wildlands.



A federal judge recently overruled President Joe Biden's directive, after the oil industry filed suit in June, and instructed the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to restart the leasing process.



Landon Newell, staff attorney for the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, said while the ruling reopens the process, it does not necessarily mean the BLM will actually put the land up for auction.



"It's fully within their legal discretion to offer these leases, but just as importantly, to not offer the leases to protect the resource, just protect our climate," Newell contended. "That makes a little sense to offer more leasing for oil and gas development in that framework."



Newell pointed out the four Utah parcels are located adjacent to the Green River in the Uinta Basin, while another is located adjacent to the San Rafael Reef Wilderness, just north of Goblin Valley State Park.



Newell emphasized while he believes it is unlikely the BLM will go forward with leasing the lands, anything can happen.



"They're taking comment from the public as to what resource issues do they need to think about," Newell explained. "What do they need to look at prior to offering these leases? And that could be climate change, could be wildlife, it could be water resources, land with wilderness characteristics."



Newell added fossil-fuel extraction on public lands accounts for nearly a quarter of all U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. He argued the Colorado Plateau and Utah's red-rock wilderness are expected to suffer some of the worst impacts over the coming decades.



"That's always been the fear and the concern we've raised repeatedly over the years," Newell recounted. "By issuing an oil and gas lease, the agency has, for all practical purposes, committed itself to go down the path towards approving development on that lease."



The BLM is accepting public comments on the leasing proposal through today, and a second comment period will open once the agency releases a draft analysis of the plan.



References: Executive Order White House 01/27/2021

Louisiana v. Biden Climate Case Chart 06/15/2021

Public comments BLM 2021



get more stories like this via email



MILES CITY, Mont. -- An investment in public access along the lower Yellowstone River is poised to open up recreation for eastern Montana.



Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has invested $4 million to open the less-accessible section of the river. Now, the Lower Yellowstone Advisory Committee is exploring ways to support communities along 175 miles of the river, east of Billings to the North Dakota border.



Duncan Bartholomew, president of the Miles City chapter of Walleyes Unlimited on the Yellowstone River, said it is like the lower Yellowstone is being discovered again.



"The potential for the use of the river by people and recreational activities is being looked into to encourage economic benefit for the cities that live on that river, and the people that live along it, and to benefit the outdoor recreationalist," Bartholomew outlined.



The Yellowstone River is the longest free-flowing river in the lower 48. The Montana Legislature approved funds to improve river access earlier this year. The advisory committee meets through the end of this year, and should present its final recommendations in late 2021.



Mandy Hoffman, owner of Yellowstone River Adventures in Glendive, a rafting and boating company she started with her husband, said there are long stretches, sometimes 40 miles or more, without public access points. She hopes the Legislature's investment will allow for more day trips along the river.



"Those monies will hopefully provide for more facilities at some of the current river access sites and also, increasing the number of access sites," Hoffman stated.



Hoffman added the river has much to offer, including plenty of fishing.



"You'll see lots of deer and antelope and beaver, and it's just a quiet, tranquil stretch of river for floating, boating, fishing, hunting, mushroom hunting," Hoffman remarked. "There's endless opportunities to enjoy the river."



References: Advisory Committee information Mont. Fish, Wildlife and Parks 2021



get more stories like this via email

