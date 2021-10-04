More Black Male Educators Sought Across TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Among Tennessee students, 40% are children of color, yet only about 3% of teachers in the state are Black men.



In Memphis, two groups are working to boost the number of Black male teachers and partnering with local school districts.



Dr. Patrick Washington, executive director of the Man Up Teacher Fellowship, a teacher preparation program geared toward Black men, said because of the small pipeline, districts should be making strategic and intentional goals when it comes to recruiting, hiring and retaining Black male teachers.



"And making sure that we are holding our school leaders, school districts accountable, and saying, hey, what is your plan?" Washington explained. "Because you do have to be intentional about recruiting this particular population of people."



Washington noted his organization hopes to increase the number of male teachers of color in schools and Black male college students majoring in education statewide by 5% over the next five years.



Dr. Diarese George, executive director of the Tennessee Educators of Color Alliance, pointed to research which showed students of color who have a Black male teacher are more likely to take advanced-placement or college-preparatory classes, and more likely to consider continuing their education after high school.



"Chronic absenteeism goes down, graduate rates increase, and the likelihood of someone being able to apply and persist through college is a reality," George asserted.



Washington believes institutions have to start early when it comes to generating interest in teaching and in offering opportunities for Black male high-school students to consider teaching and gain experience, all before college.



"Identifying these young men and teachers of color as early as 11th grade, and giving them opportunities throughout the summer to earn money while also learning some of the foundational principles of supervising kids," Washington urged.



Studies also suggest having diverse teachers benefits all students and exposes them to different perspectives and experiences.



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.



References: Diversity report Tenn. Dept. of Education August 2018



get more stories like this via email



MADISON, Wis. -- When the Wisconsin Senate resumes its session this month, it could take up a bill containing restrictions on teaching philosophies about race, but labor leaders in education say it falls short in being honest with students.



The bill, which cleared the state Assembly last week, would prohibit teachers from broaching subjects like systemic racism or white privilege. It's part of a national conservative movement to block language Republicans have aligned with Critical Race Theory.



Christina Brey, director of public affairs for the Wisconsin Education Association Council, the state's largest teacher's union, said the bill goes against the responsibility of schools to better explain the realities of the country students live in.



"We need to be honest in education about the challenges that we face and how we as a nation have overcome those challenges," Brey asserted. "Anything less would be lying to our children."



Republican leaders in the Legislature contend the concepts essentially promote the idea that one race is better than the other. Opponents say that's not the case, noting it is important for students to learn policies adopted in early U.S. history produced longstanding harm to certain races.



If it clears the Senate, the bill faces a likely veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.



Brey added lawmakers are trying to assert power over a profession many of them never have worked in.



"I think it also underlines the fact that an educator voice is missing in a lot of these conversations," Brey contended.



Opponents of the bills say the public needs to know Critical Race Theory itself is mainly found in college lecture halls, and is rarely taught in K-12 schools. Proposals similar to Wisconsin's have been signed into law in several other states, including Iowa.



References: Assembly Bill 411 2021



get more stories like this via email

