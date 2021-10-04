Tuesday, October 5, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 5, 2021
Play

A growing number of tents in Denver spotlight an expanding housing crisis, Facebook and its subsidiaries fight outages, and abortion rights in 26 states are in the balance before the U.S. Supreme Court.

2021Talks - October 5, 2021
Play

The Facebook whistleblower testifies in Congress; a stalemate continues over the debt ceiling; and Andrew Yang is leaving the Democratic Party.

The Yonder Report - September 30, 2021
Play

Bringing back 'Main Street,' one town at a time; apprenticeships can mean big bucks for those who stay put; mandated vaccines could be coming to your workplace; and FEMA says don't be swindled by COVID funeral scammers.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

More Black Male Educators Sought Across TN

Play

Monday, October 4, 2021   

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Among Tennessee students, 40% are children of color, yet only about 3% of teachers in the state are Black men.

In Memphis, two groups are working to boost the number of Black male teachers and partnering with local school districts.

Dr. Patrick Washington, executive director of the Man Up Teacher Fellowship, a teacher preparation program geared toward Black men, said because of the small pipeline, districts should be making strategic and intentional goals when it comes to recruiting, hiring and retaining Black male teachers.

"And making sure that we are holding our school leaders, school districts accountable, and saying, hey, what is your plan?" Washington explained. "Because you do have to be intentional about recruiting this particular population of people."

Washington noted his organization hopes to increase the number of male teachers of color in schools and Black male college students majoring in education statewide by 5% over the next five years.

Dr. Diarese George, executive director of the Tennessee Educators of Color Alliance, pointed to research which showed students of color who have a Black male teacher are more likely to take advanced-placement or college-preparatory classes, and more likely to consider continuing their education after high school.

"Chronic absenteeism goes down, graduate rates increase, and the likelihood of someone being able to apply and persist through college is a reality," George asserted.

Washington believes institutions have to start early when it comes to generating interest in teaching and in offering opportunities for Black male high-school students to consider teaching and gain experience, all before college.

"Identifying these young men and teachers of color as early as 11th grade, and giving them opportunities throughout the summer to earn money while also learning some of the foundational principles of supervising kids," Washington urged.

Studies also suggest having diverse teachers benefits all students and exposes them to different perspectives and experiences.

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.


get more stories like this via email
Kentucky has a backlog of more than 1,000 abandoned mine land sites that qualify for federal assistance for cleanup. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Looming Uncertainty Over Future of Abandoned Mine Land Cleanup

WHITESBURG, Ky. -- Congress has allowed the Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) program to expire, and advocates said nationwide on both state and tribal …

Social Issues

Community Credit Unions Help “Underbanked” Women

SAN FRANCISCO -- Worldwide, only 65% of women have a bank account, compared with 72% for men, so as we celebrate National Businesswoman's Week later …

Health and Wellness

Report: Millions to Lose Abortion Access If Roe v. Wade Overturned

ST. LOUIS -- As the new U.S. Supreme Court session gears up, a new report found more than 36 million women in 26 states, including Missouri, could …

Flu shots are being rolled out as the colder months approach. (Pixel-Shot/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Another Flu Season Approaches as COVID-19 Pandemic Rages On

TACOMA, Wash. -- Flu season is around the corner, which means many people can protect themselves with a flu shot. Health professionals are advising …

Health and Wellness

Community Health-Workers to Address Childhood Asthma in CT

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Asthma is one of the major reasons why children miss school in Connecticut, and a new grant program will support improving asthma …

In Ohio in the past year, 121 people were injured or killed by a person with a gun in a domestic violence incident. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Ohio Domestic Violence Deaths Rise 62% Over Two Years

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Deaths linked to domestic violence continue to rise in Ohio, according to the Ohio Domestic Violence Network's sixth-annual report …

Social Issues

Protecting the Future by Restoring Indigenous Languages

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- In anticipation of a new, decade-long focus on preserving indigenous languages, the first-ever conference on "Restoring and …

Social Issues

Laying the Groundwork for Equitable Traffic-Stop Policies

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Law enforcement agencies are reassessing traffic-stop policies amid concerns from racial-justice advocates. In Minnesota…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021