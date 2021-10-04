Tuesday, October 5, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 5, 2021
Play

A growing number of tents in Denver spotlight an expanding housing crisis, Facebook and its subsidiaries fight outages, and abortion rights in 26 states are in the balance before the U.S. Supreme Court.

2021Talks - October 5, 2021
Play

The Facebook whistleblower testifies in Congress; a stalemate continues over the debt ceiling; and Andrew Yang is leaving the Democratic Party.

The Yonder Report - September 30, 2021
Play

Bringing back 'Main Street,' one town at a time; apprenticeships can mean big bucks for those who stay put; mandated vaccines could be coming to your workplace; and FEMA says don't be swindled by COVID funeral scammers.

Health and Wellness  |  Mental Health    News
IA Parent: Families Should Prioritize Mental-Health Needs

Play

Monday, October 4, 2021   

CLIVE, Iowa - This week, more attention is being paid to the struggles of people living with mental-health conditions. In Iowa, parents are telling their stories in hopes of inspiring other families to speak out.

Between now and Saturday, groups around the country are observing Mental Illness Awareness Week. Mary Neubauer of Clive has become an advocate in recent years, after her son took his own life in 2017.

More than a decade ago, he was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, depression and major anxiety. She said the family made a sincere effort to be open about what happened.

"In hindsight," said Neubauer, "it was our way of saying, 'Do you see this? Do you see the impact that mental illness had on this beautiful boy's life?'"

She said leading up to his death, it was hard to find enough resources in Iowa to treat her son's conditions, so that's been another focus of the family's advocacy.

And while the state has taken steps to build resources, including creating a children's behavioral-health system, Neubauer said she worries that access issues remain, especially in rural areas.

For the general public, Neubauer added there are still opportunities to overcome any lingering stigma about mental health issues.

"We all need our mental health and our physical health to truly be well," said Neubauer.

The awareness week comes on the heels of an annual fundraising event for the Iowa chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. This year's "NAMI-Walks Your Way Iowa" saw roughly 500 people in attendance, with more than $140,000 dollars raised.

Organizers say a key element is getting more stories out into the public, so other families struggling with a diagnosis don't feel isolated.



Disclosure: NAMI Iowa contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Mental Health. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


