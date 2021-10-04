Diverse Groups Unite for Public Lands Proposal in MT

LINCOLN, Mont. - Residents in western Montana have proposed a unique approach to managing the landscape.



The Lincoln Prosperity Group includes conservationists, loggers, motorized-vehicle users and other seemingly disparate members. Karyn Good is a resident of Lincoln, a town northwest of Helena.



"We were a group with diverse interests who agreed whole heartedly on one thing, and that is that the status quo was not working." said Good. "And that was, sort of, our starting point."



The proposal calls for managing 200,000 acres of public lands surrounding Lincoln through a mix of conservation, forest restoration and outdoor recreation. Good said she believes the group came up with a well-balanced plan...



"Developing new mountain bike and ATV trails." said Good. "It establishes nearly 70,000 acres that will be managed for restoration, which is logging practices. And it expands the Scapegoat Wilderness and designates a new wilderness in Nevada Mountain."



The Lincoln Prosperity Proposal would create the first stand-alone wilderness area - at Nevada Mountain - in nearly 40 years.



Good said the proposal sets aside land for forest restoration to reduce the growing threat from wildfires. She said it also has economic benefits for the town, largely through recreation dollars.



Zach Angstead is the field director in Great Falls for Wild Montana, which is part of the group. He said the plan brings a holistic approach to protecting the landscape.



"The Lincoln Prosperity Proposal is a proposal looking to really expand how we think about managing our national forest land and doing that to the benefit of the people of Lincoln," said Angstead.



Russ Ehnes is president of the Great Falls Trail Bike Riders Association, which also is part of Lincoln group. He said motorized vehicle users have been working over the past two decades to improve trails in the valley.



Ehnes said there was plenty of give and take while developing the proposal.



"When it all came together," said Ehnes, "it was really a situation where every single one of us at the table could see that by having this kind of a collaborative solution, there was something in it that made our lives better."



The Lincoln Prosperity Group has been working with Montana's senators to get a measure introduced in Congress.







References: The Lincoln Prosperity Proposal the Lincoln Prosperity Group 2021



get more stories like this via email



GREEN RIVER, Utah -- Despite a January presidential order pausing all oil and gas leases on public lands, the federal government has restarted the process of leasing 6,600 acres of Utah wildlands.



A federal judge recently overruled President Joe Biden's directive, after the oil industry filed suit in June, and instructed the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to restart the leasing process.



Landon Newell, staff attorney for the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, said while the ruling reopens the process, it does not necessarily mean the BLM will actually put the land up for auction.



"It's fully within their legal discretion to offer these leases, but just as importantly, to not offer the leases to protect the resource, just protect our climate," Newell contended. "That makes a little sense to offer more leasing for oil and gas development in that framework."



Newell pointed out the four Utah parcels are located adjacent to the Green River in the Uinta Basin, while another is located adjacent to the San Rafael Reef Wilderness, just north of Goblin Valley State Park.



Newell emphasized while he believes it is unlikely the BLM will go forward with leasing the lands, anything can happen.



"They're taking comment from the public as to what resource issues do they need to think about," Newell explained. "What do they need to look at prior to offering these leases? And that could be climate change, could be wildlife, it could be water resources, land with wilderness characteristics."



Newell added fossil-fuel extraction on public lands accounts for nearly a quarter of all U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. He argued the Colorado Plateau and Utah's red-rock wilderness are expected to suffer some of the worst impacts over the coming decades.



"That's always been the fear and the concern we've raised repeatedly over the years," Newell recounted. "By issuing an oil and gas lease, the agency has, for all practical purposes, committed itself to go down the path towards approving development on that lease."



The BLM is accepting public comments on the leasing proposal through today, and a second comment period will open once the agency releases a draft analysis of the plan.



References: Executive Order White House 01/27/2021

Louisiana v. Biden Climate Case Chart 06/15/2021

Public comments BLM 2021



get more stories like this via email

