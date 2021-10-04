Report: Sinking Under Student Debt, VA Voters Ask Candidates for Relief

RICHMOND, Va. -- With the Virginia governor's race neck and neck, advocates are urging candidates to address easing the burden of student debt after a new report found nearly half of Virginia voters struggle with the challenge.



The AARP Virginia survey found one-third of Virginia voters ages 18 to 49 say student debt prevented them from getting needed health care.



Jim Dau, state director for AARP Virginia, added 60% of voters ages 50 to 64 said debt has kept them from saving for retirement, showing even older Virginians are suffering from excessive school debt loads.



"Let those numbers sink in," Dau urged. "This is huge, and it's jarring and has a real impact not only on Virginia and Virginians today, but it's going to impact us and where we live in our communities for years to come."



He is pressing state voters to contact the gubernatorial candidates to outline how they could provide relief.



Both Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin have talked about ways to strengthen secondary education on the campaign trail, but neither has directly discussed student-loan forgiveness nor protections.



Research shows seniors are the fastest-growing population in the United States to become crippled by student-loan debt. Dau pointed out Americans 50 or older held more than $330 billion in student debt in 2020, much of it from supporting family members through college.



"If you default on a student debt, your Social Security benefits could get garnished," Dau cautioned. "So at a time when you don't have the career, the wages to make up for lost savings, you're now finding that big source of retirement security is now being further eaten up."



The study showed Virginians of color are especially hit hard with the strain of student debt. Almost three-quarters of Black Virginians say student debt prevented them from saving for retirement, and more than 60% of Hispanic voters report student debt blocked them or a loved one from buying a home.



A majority of voters polled agree the state government should protect borrowers from predatory loan practices.



DES MOINES, Iowa -- There is strong public support in Iowa to enact a state law that criminalizes elder abuse, a topic also being discussed by law enforcement and state agencies.



In an AARP survey this summer, 95% of Iowans said they want a law that clearly defines elder abuse as a crime, language currently not found in state statute.



The issue came up in a webinar this week, hosted by the Iowa State Bar Association.



Paul Greenwood, a retired deputy district attorney from the San Diego County Attorney's Office who handled elder abuse cases, said financial exploitation is a common form, but he sees too much hesitancy among authorities to pursue investigations.



"Because they have given the money to a suspect without force, without threats, without violence, the police officer will then regard that as being non-criminal," Greenwood explained.



But he pointed out by digging deeper, investigators often find falsehoods were used to solicit funds from a vulnerable person. He noted crimes also may go unreported because the victim is embarrassed.



A bill in the Iowa Legislature essentially creates a new criminal offense for financial exploitation and other harms against Iowans age 60 and older. It passed the Senate this year, but stalled in the House, although records show no stated opposition.



Advocates of the bill hope it is revived early next year, so it can clear its final legislative hurdle. In the meantime, certain state offices are rolling out enhanced efforts, including more adult protective staff within the Department of Human Services.



Greenwood argued education can help, too.



"I really do feel that local prosecutors have a duty to go out into the community as much as they can and actually spread the word," Greenwood urged. "Talk at Rotary Clubs, Kiwanis, Lions Clubs, at retirees' meetings."



He added it is a good opportunity to explain the many ways in which older people are taken advantage of, including by relatives or neighbors. And he agreed with local advocates in Iowa, state law needs more teeth to prosecute those who prey on older residents.



