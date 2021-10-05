NY Suit Contests Social Security Closures, Changes

NEW YORK -- Disability advocates and other groups are suing the federal government over the Social Security Administration's practices during the pandemic, including shuttering its local offices.
The challenge was filed on behalf of five New Yorkers who utilize Supplemental Security Income (SSI), which helps low-income older adults and people with disabilities.
In March 2020, Social Security, which administers SSI, closed all of its offices, making it difficult for recipients to report any financial changes. Six months later, the agency started to send notices to thousands of people telling them their benefits were going to be reduced due to overpayment, without giving them a meaningful chance to contest it.
Kate Lang, senior staff attorney for Justice in Aging, which represents the plaintiffs, said the office closure left many vulnerable people in the dark.
"People have difficulty communicating with Social Security and saying, 'This is a mistake. I'm still eligible for these benefits. I shouldn't be cut off,'" Lang explained. "We think that Social Security needs to recognize that the pandemic continues."
The federal government has 60 days from filing to respond to the lawsuit. Other organizations involved in the case include New York Legal Assistance Group and Arnold & Porter.
The suit also raised concerns over Social Security's streamlined waiver process, implemented in August 2020, which was meant to forgive financial penalties for overpayment during the first few months of the pandemic.
Danielle Tarantolo, director of the special litigation unit at New York Legal Assistance Group, said the waiver failed to address the pandemic-related SSI issues.
"Our clients tried repeatedly to take advantage of this streamlined process and get a quick waiver so that they could maintain their full benefits and over and over again, they were unsuccessful," Tarantolo recounted.
Representatives for the New York SSI recipients said they hope the lawsuit leads to Social Security revamping the waiver process to make sure that everyone who deserves one can get it. Social Security offices around the country remain closed to the public, except for emergency situations.
DES MOINES, Iowa - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and advocates for people with disabilities are calling on employers to take a more inclusive approach as they scramble to fill open positions.
Worker shortages have been the focus of national headlines in light of the pandemic, but not every demographic is being heavily recruited.
Brooke Lovelace, executive director of the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council, said jobless rates for people with disabilities remain stubbornly high - so now is a good time for employers to reexamine their hiring policies.
"Are they really being inclusive?" said Lovelace. "And do they have folks, you know, that are hiring folks that are aware of some untapped resources out in there, in using people with disabilities to fill those openings?"
According to federal data, the jobless rate for folks with disabilities is 11.5%, compared to just over 5% for the rest of the population. Meanwhile, job posting websites, including Iowa's Workforce Development portal, show anywhere from 50,000 to 70,000 openings around the state.
Lovelace said workers with disabilities offer a wide range of skill sets. She noted banks are struggling to find employees right now, and the insurance industry also has a strong presence in Iowa.
She said she feels companies in those industries and others should be more inclusive in their hiring as the economy lurches through the pandemic.
"One of the things the pandemic has shown us - most people can successfully work at home," said Lovelace. "And individuals with disabilities have been asking for those types of flexibilities for a while."
Iowa has a tax-credit program designed to encourage hiring of workers with disabilities. It includes a maximum deduction of $20,000 per employee.
BALTIMORE -- Spurred on by COVID challenges, a grant from the
Maryland Developmental Disabilities Council to two human services providers is accelerating a trend away from employing people with developmental disabilities in separate groups, and instead, bringing them into the community at large to work.
Dale Verstegen, senior research associate for TransCen Inc., one of the grant recipients, said COVID prevented individuals with disabilities from gathering in traditional group employment centers.
Now, he noted, the pandemic has pushed human-services providers to rethink new ways to accommodate folks with disabilities into mainstream workplaces.
"Knowing that this is the direction the field is going, COVID provides this opportunity to come out of the pandemic offering more personal-centered community-based types of services," Verstegen explained.
Rockville-based TransCen is working with nonprofit Penn Mar over the next year to retrain providers to expand employment outcomes for Maryland folks with developmental disabilities. The grant includes listening sessions with advocates and families to figure out the best way forward.
Rachel London, executive director of the Council, said the grant builds on years-long partnerships the council has established to help providers offer folks with developmental disabilities pathways to meaningful employment. She pointed out the pandemic also caused staff shortages, which seriously impacted folks with developmental disabilities.
"Direct support professionals are those that sometimes do the most intimate things for people with developmental disabilities and help them with all of their activities during the day," London observed. "Certainly the increase in wages is one thing that we've seen across the board that is helpful."
She added the Maryland Department of Disabilities has been working with the state Department of Health to develop a plan to distribute more than $160 million in American Rescue Plan funds to raise payments to developmental disability providers. President Joe Biden's American Jobs Plan also promises to raise wages for providers.
HELENA, Mont. - It can be hard for people with disabilities to afford the assistive technology they need to perform daily activities. A program in Montana ensures people and families in any financial situation can get these important tools.
The Montana Assistive Technology Loan program provides low-interest loans when other funding isn't available.
Rachel Winn is a mother of four with one son who is in a wheelchair. She was struggling to afford a wheelchair-accessible van and got a helping hand from the program and Rural Dynamics, a nonprofit financial institution that distributes the loans.
Winn said the timing was fortuitous.
"They actually helped us with getting a vehicle on my son's birthday, which was November 24," said Winn. "Which was just the sweetest and the neatest thing ever. He can't see very well, but we talked it up to him that God gave him a van on his birthday."
The Montana Assistive Technology Loan program provides loans with 0% interest up to $1,500 and 3.5% beyond that.
The loans can help pay for a variety of devices, such as hearing aids or reading assisters for people with low vision. It can also fund home and vehicle modifications, prosthetics and communication devices.
Ann-Margaret Periman is the disability resource coordinator with Rural Dynamics and helped Winn's family. So far, she said she's closed 14 loans this year.
She said there can be many barriers to traditional loans for people with disabilities.
"A lot of people are living on Social Security Disability," said Periman. "So they're on a limited income, first of all. Second of all, they've amassed medical debt, so their credit score is not the greatest. And if it is fair, they're going to pay a lot higher interest rate."
Winn said it's been helpful to go through this process.
"That's one thing that I've had to learn through this journey of being a special needs mom," said Winn, "is don't be afraid to ask for the help."
