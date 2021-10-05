Tuesday, October 5, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 5, 2021
A growing number of tents in Denver spotlight an expanding housing crisis, Facebook and its subsidiaries fight outages, and abortion rights in 26 states are in the balance before the U.S. Supreme Court.

2021Talks - October 5, 2021
The Facebook whistleblower testifies in Congress; a stalemate continues over the debt ceiling; and Andrew Yang is leaving the Democratic Party.

The Yonder Report - September 30, 2021
Bringing back 'Main Street,' one town at a time; apprenticeships can mean big bucks for those who stay put; mandated vaccines could be coming to your workplace; and FEMA says don't be swindled by COVID funeral scammers.

Ohio Domestic Violence Deaths Rise 62% Over Two Years

Tuesday, October 5, 2021   

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Deaths linked to domestic violence continue to rise in Ohio, according to the Ohio Domestic Violence Network's sixth-annual report about incidents.

Between June 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021 of this year, records show a 20% increase in domestic violence fatalities, a 62% increase from two years ago.

Micaela Deming, policy director and staff attorney for the Ohio Domestic Violence Network (ODVN), said the 131 deaths included the highest yearly number of children since they began counting.

"We had 15 young people killed in the last year, all related to domestic violence," Deming reported. "Some of those stories are even more heart-rending than you might think. That was really startling."

In 16 cases, she added, children were at the scene of a death. The report was released today to coincide with ODVN's Domestic Violence Awareness Month event at the Capitol. Advocates are honoring eight lawmakers who helped increase funding for domestic violence prevention and response in the Ohio's two-year budget.

The report found 30 cases involved multiple fatalities, and Deming noted in at least 86% of incidents, a gun was used.

"And that excludes shootings by law enforcement," Deming pointed out. "Six perpetrators were killed by law enforcement. So, if you add those up, we're getting really high numbers of guns being used in these fatalities."

Deming added it is notable in at least six cases, the perpetrator had pending criminal charges, including two with no-contact orders, two with outstanding warrants, and two with upcoming court dates.

"This statewide data helps us hone in and say, 'This is an incredibly high-level time of danger for these victims,'" Deming contended. "And it should really give us a charge to improve bail reform measures, so that we can address these acute safety needs for domestic violence cases."

Disclosure: The Ohio Domestic Violence Network contributes to our fund for reporting on Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


