Ohio Domestic Violence Deaths Rise 62% Over Two Years

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Deaths linked to domestic violence continue to rise in Ohio, according to the Ohio Domestic Violence Network's sixth-annual report about incidents.



Between June 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021 of this year, records show a 20% increase in domestic violence fatalities, a 62% increase from two years ago.



Micaela Deming, policy director and staff attorney for the Ohio Domestic Violence Network (ODVN), said the 131 deaths included the highest yearly number of children since they began counting.



"We had 15 young people killed in the last year, all related to domestic violence," Deming reported. "Some of those stories are even more heart-rending than you might think. That was really startling."



In 16 cases, she added, children were at the scene of a death. The report was released today to coincide with ODVN's Domestic Violence Awareness Month event at the Capitol. Advocates are honoring eight lawmakers who helped increase funding for domestic violence prevention and response in the Ohio's two-year budget.



The report found 30 cases involved multiple fatalities, and Deming noted in at least 86% of incidents, a gun was used.



"And that excludes shootings by law enforcement," Deming pointed out. "Six perpetrators were killed by law enforcement. So, if you add those up, we're getting really high numbers of guns being used in these fatalities."



Deming added it is notable in at least six cases, the perpetrator had pending criminal charges, including two with no-contact orders, two with outstanding warrants, and two with upcoming court dates.



"This statewide data helps us hone in and say, 'This is an incredibly high-level time of danger for these victims,'" Deming contended. "And it should really give us a charge to improve bail reform measures, so that we can address these acute safety needs for domestic violence cases."



FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Kentucky lawmakers and state advocates want to expand the state's unemployment system to include survivors of domestic violence.



Rep. Nima Kulkarni, D-Louisville, said next month she will sponsor a new version of House Bill 78, which aims to help alleviate financial stress for those fleeing abusive situations.



In a recent hearing, experts across the state testified about how financial entanglement with an abusive partner can prevent individuals from leaving their abuser.



Kulkarni pointed out the bill would allow people experiencing domestic violence, stalking and harassment to claim benefits.



"And so this would alleviate some of that danger to the community," Kulkarni asserted. "It would allow that individual to safely leave that situation and give them workforce mobility."



Research shows around 80% of domestic-violence survivors said their ability to work was impacted by an abusive partner, including missing days of work or losing a job. And 79% of victims experiencing abusive behavior that affected their work reported being late to work because of interference from abusers.



Andrea Robinson, executive director of Oasis Women's Shelter in Owensboro and board president for the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence, explained abusive relationships can significantly impact job readiness and a person'a ability to find and keep employment.



She argued being able to claim benefits will allow more individuals, especially those with children, to maintain financial stability, so they can seek safety elsewhere. She added survivors can end up losing their jobs for myriad reasons.



"Physical abuse, bruising on face or body could cause a person to call in sick frequently because of embarrassment, not wanting to have people ask questions," Robinson explained.



Dustin Pugel, senior policy analyst at the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, said currently, Kentuckians who leave their jobs voluntarily or without good cause do not qualify for benefits.



"Kentucky is one of only a handful of states who don't currently allow that," Pugel noted. "Right now, there's 39 states, D.C., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands that allow for that good-cause reason for separation."



A study published last year in the New England Journal of Medicine found the pandemic has exacerbated financial dependence within abusive relationships by worsening job loss and unemployment, particularly among women of color, immigrants and workers without a college education.



COLUMBUS, Ohio - Anyone can become a victim of sexual violence, and work is underway in Ohio to ensure that men feel welcome in the anti-violence movement.



As the Engaging Men Coordinator at the Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence, Jayvon Howard said he focuses on assisting male survivors of sexual violence and getting more men involved in prevention work.



He explained that sexual-violence prevention work is historically rooted in combating patriarchal ideas and thus isolating men from the movement



"We have this anti-violence space to get away from violence perpetuated by men," said Howard. "But then this space also needs to include men. It creates tension in the movement and it illuminates a lot of the pain and fears that we have toward men that prevent us from fully accepting male survivors."



Howard said something as simple as female-centered language can discourage a male survivor from coming forward. He noted that understanding these challenges is a new conversation, and advocates are examining how to shape services to specifically target the male needs and experiences.



Howard said the shock, withdrawal and denial experienced by survivors looks very different among men, and is often expressed through gender stereotypes such as strength, aggression or impassiveness.



"Toxic masculinity can complicate our ability to address these issues head-on with accountability and healing at the same time," said Howard. "So like an expression of trauma for men could be leaning more heavily into protecting this identity that might be exhibitive of an unhealthy masculinity. "



One in six men is a survivor of sexual assault, and one of every fifty-three boys is sexually assaulted before age 18. Howard said it's crucial that they aren't shut out of violence-prevention and response services.



"Sexual violence is not normal, it happens more commonly than we are all aware of, and it does happen to men," said Howard. "At the end of the day our movement is about support and care and compassion being extended to everyone. That is what this movement requires for us to be successful."



The Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday. National violence-prevention expert Tony Porter will give a keynote address about engaging men and boys in the anti-sexual violence movement.



Learn more at oaesv.org.







