PNS Daily Newscast - October 5, 2021
A growing number of tents in Denver spotlight an expanding housing crisis, Facebook and its subsidiaries fight outages, and abortion rights in 26 states are in the balance before the U.S. Supreme Court.

2021Talks - October 5, 2021
The Facebook whistleblower testifies in Congress; a stalemate continues over the debt ceiling; and Andrew Yang is leaving the Democratic Party.

The Yonder Report - September 30, 2021
Bringing back 'Main Street,' one town at a time; apprenticeships can mean big bucks for those who stay put; mandated vaccines could be coming to your workplace; and FEMA says don't be swindled by COVID funeral scammers.

Another Flu Season Approaches as COVID-19 Pandemic Rages On

Tuesday, October 5, 2021   

TACOMA, Wash. -- Flu season is around the corner, which means many people can protect themselves with a flu shot. Health professionals are advising anyone who can safely be vaccinated to get the flu shot.

Dr. Tessa Commers, a Tacoma pediatrician at Kaiser Permanente in Tacoma, stressed the extra importance of a flu shot this year, because of the strain people with the flu could put on hospitals already overloaded as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.

"Not only do we have the need for the additional services that are needed to provide care for those with flu, but then the risk of catching flu and COVID at the same time is potentially even more serious and harmful to the body," Commers explained.

People can speak to their doctor or pharmacist to learn more about flu vaccinations.

While many parents are waiting for approval of COVID-19 vaccines for kids under age 12, Commers said flu shots are available for children as young as six months.

"Protection against flu will at least provide one level of protection for those young folks who are otherwise not able to get the COVID vaccine quite yet," Commers advised. "So, any level of protection is good protection for us."

Commers added the flu shot is safe for people who have had a COVID vaccine, noting there are no studies to suggest any interaction between the two.

"They are safe to get actually on the same day, at the same time," Commers pointed out. "They would not interfere with the efficacy of the other, and they would not have any sort of detrimental effects on the body if you got them at the same time."

COVID cases have been spiking since the summer in Washington state, although
nearly 70% of the state's population above age 12 is fully vaccinated, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Disclosure: Kaiser Health Plan of Washington Project contributes to our fund for reporting on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention, Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Kentucky has a backlog of more than 1,000 abandoned mine land sites that qualify for federal assistance for cleanup. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Looming Uncertainty Over Future of Abandoned Mine Land Cleanup

WHITESBURG, Ky. -- Congress has allowed the Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) program to expire, and advocates said nationwide on both state and tribal …

Social Issues

Community Credit Unions Help “Underbanked” Women

SAN FRANCISCO -- Worldwide, only 65% of women have a bank account, compared with 72% for men, so as we celebrate National Businesswoman's Week later …

Social Issues

WI Plan to Ban Certain Race Teachings Sees Backlash

MADISON, Wis. -- When the Wisconsin Senate resumes its session this month, it could take up a bill containing restrictions on teaching philosophies …

One of roughly 600 rallies for abortion access took place last weekend in St. Louis. (Advocates of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region)

Health and Wellness

Report: Millions to Lose Abortion Access If Roe v. Wade Overturned

ST. LOUIS -- As the new U.S. Supreme Court session gears up, a new report found more than 36 million women in 26 states, including Missouri, could …

Health and Wellness

Ohio Domestic Violence Deaths Rise 62% Over Two Years

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Deaths linked to domestic violence continue to rise in Ohio, according to the Ohio Domestic Violence Network's sixth-annual report …

An international conference this week featuring linguists, educators, and practitioners will address ways to preserve indigenous languages. (marxelocinema/Pixabay)

Social Issues

Protecting the Future by Restoring Indigenous Languages

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- In anticipation of a new, decade-long focus on preserving indigenous languages, the first-ever conference on "Restoring and …

Social Issues

Laying the Groundwork for Equitable Traffic-Stop Policies

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Law enforcement agencies are reassessing traffic-stop policies amid concerns from racial-justice advocates. In Minnesota…

Health and Wellness

NY Suit Contests Social Security Closures, Changes

NEW YORK -- Disability advocates and other groups are suing the federal government over the Social Security Administration's practices during the pand…

 

