Tuesday, October 5, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 5, 2021
Play

A growing number of tents in Denver spotlight an expanding housing crisis, Facebook and its subsidiaries fight outages, and abortion rights in 26 states are in the balance before the U.S. Supreme Court.

2021Talks - October 5, 2021
Play

The Facebook whistleblower testifies in Congress; a stalemate continues over the debt ceiling; and Andrew Yang is leaving the Democratic Party.

The Yonder Report - September 30, 2021
Play

Bringing back 'Main Street,' one town at a time; apprenticeships can mean big bucks for those who stay put; mandated vaccines could be coming to your workplace; and FEMA says don't be swindled by COVID funeral scammers.

Health and Wellness  |  Reproductive Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Report: Millions to Lose Abortion Access If Roe v. Wade Overturned

Play

Tuesday, October 5, 2021   

ST. LOUIS -- As the new U.S. Supreme Court session gears up, a new report found more than 36 million women in 26 states, including Missouri, could lose access to abortions if the court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Missouri has only one clinic where abortions are performed, the result of laws that, for instance, require providers to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals, although research shows there's no medical need for such permission.

Yamelsie Rodríguez, president and CEO of reproductive health services for Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, helps run the last clinic.

"We often feel we're providing abortion services on borrowed time," Rodríguez remarked. "A web of medically unnecessary laws make abortion inaccessible, especially for people of color, people with low incomes and people who live in rural communities."

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court turned down a case regarding a Texas ban on abortions after six weeks, the nation's most restrictive abortion law. The court plans to hear a case this session on a Mississippi 15-week ban, which, if upheld, would overturn the 1973 landmark Roe decision.

Missouri is one of many states with what's known as an abortion "trigger law," meaning it is crafted to go into effect if there is a change in court precedent. Rodríguez added without the Roe decision, it's estimated thousands of Missouri women will have to turn to nearby states, like Illinois, where the right to end a pregnancy is protected by state law.

"In fact, this is already happening, even under Roe," Rodríguez observed. "As we speak, the Texas abortion ban is wrecking havoc on abortion care throughout the South and Midwest. It is a devastating ripple effect that underscores that this is just not a Texas problem."

Recent polls show nearly seven in ten Americans support the decision that established a pregnant person's right to an abortion. Rodríguez believes the nation must change course if it wants to keep up with global advancements in health equity.

She noted there are moves to decriminalize abortion in other countries, including Chile, Argentina, and Mexico.


get more stories like this via email
Kentucky has a backlog of more than 1,000 abandoned mine land sites that qualify for federal assistance for cleanup. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Looming Uncertainty Over Future of Abandoned Mine Land Cleanup

WHITESBURG, Ky. -- Congress has allowed the Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) program to expire, and advocates said nationwide on both state and tribal …

Social Issues

Community Credit Unions Help “Underbanked” Women

SAN FRANCISCO -- Worldwide, only 65% of women have a bank account, compared with 72% for men, so as we celebrate National Businesswoman's Week later …

Social Issues

WI Plan to Ban Certain Race Teachings Sees Backlash

MADISON, Wis. -- When the Wisconsin Senate resumes its session this month, it could take up a bill containing restrictions on teaching philosophies …

Flu shots are being rolled out as the colder months approach. (Pixel-Shot/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Another Flu Season Approaches as COVID-19 Pandemic Rages On

TACOMA, Wash. -- Flu season is around the corner, which means many people can protect themselves with a flu shot. Health professionals are advising …

Health and Wellness

Community Health-Workers to Address Childhood Asthma in CT

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Asthma is one of the major reasons why children miss school in Connecticut, and a new grant program will support improving asthma …

In Ohio in the past year, 121 people were injured or killed by a person with a gun in a domestic violence incident. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Ohio Domestic Violence Deaths Rise 62% Over Two Years

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Deaths linked to domestic violence continue to rise in Ohio, according to the Ohio Domestic Violence Network's sixth-annual report …

Social Issues

Protecting the Future by Restoring Indigenous Languages

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- In anticipation of a new, decade-long focus on preserving indigenous languages, the first-ever conference on "Restoring and …

Social Issues

Laying the Groundwork for Equitable Traffic-Stop Policies

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Law enforcement agencies are reassessing traffic-stop policies amid concerns from racial-justice advocates. In Minnesota…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021