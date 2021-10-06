Thursday, October 7, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 7, 2021
Play

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offers a short-term suspension of the U.S. debt ceiling to avert a national default, and educators are expected to benefit from a big move on student debt.

2021Talks - October 7, 2021
Play

Senate Democrats reach a deal with Sen. Mitch McConnell on a debt ceiling vote, a federal student loan forgiveness program relaxes its rules, and Republicans call on President Biden to address the southern border crisis.

The Yonder Report - October 7, 2021
Play

Yearning for the family farm and taking classes to learn the ropes; childcare costs could be more affordable under the American Rescue Plan; a dramatic increase in America's multi-racial population; and poetry for Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

South Dakota: Surprise Tax Haven in the Public Eye

Play

Wednesday, October 6, 2021   

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - A lack of public scrutiny may have contributed to South Dakota becoming a global leader as a tax haven, and one political expert says it's hard for locals to follow what's happening because it hasn't been part of the state's identity.

The Pandora Papers, released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, said South Dakota is home to $360 billion in trusts that belong to a range of international clients. These shelters may be legal, but they're tied to some individuals accused of human-rights abuses.

Dave Wiltse, a political-science professor at South Dakota State University, said polling from his department suggests most South Dakotans are unware of this growing sector.

"It doesn't come on their radar for some very logical reasons," he said, "and it stays out of their attention for very logical reasons."

In the poll, more than three out of four South Dakotans incorrectly cited agriculture as the state's top industry - even though the financial industry now plays a prominent role. Wiltse added that the financial policies are complex and not easy for most people to absorb. He said he doesn't have an opinion about them, but watchdogs say the findings underscore the need for regulatory reforms.

While certain state laws were modified to elevate this part of the state's financial sector, Wiltse noted that a lot of it was driven by people behind the scenes.

"The lobbyists, together with regulators and members of the executive [branch]," he said, "because they have the expertise."

The groups calling for reforms have said these high-dollar trusts allow global elites to avoid paying taxes. While that may be true compared with other types of investments, Wiltse noted that these "hidden" financial services have played a role in boosting growth for cities such as Sioux Falls.


get more stories like this via email
Abortion providers in Ohio could face criminal charges for not reporting a child who lives after a failed abortion attempt. (AdobeStock)

Social Issues

Botched-Abortion Bill Gets Third Hearing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- With the national debate over reproductive rights approaching a boiling point, an abortion-related bill had its third hearing in …

Environment

Report: Majority of Latinos Back Funding Chesapeake Bay Recovery

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- With more Latino voters expressing concern about climate change, a new report found a majority of Latinos in the Chesapeake Bay …

Environment

Sisolak Urges Passage of Build Back Better Reconciliation Bill

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Congress is hashing out the size of the Build Back Better reconciliation bill, which would put billions toward the fight against …

The upper Gila is surrounded by wilderness that offers fishing for native trout, hunting, backpacking, horseback riding, and camping. (Nathan Newcomer)

Environment

Casting a Wide Net to Protect New Mexico's Gila River

SILVER CITY, N.M. -- Those who enjoy outdoor activities in the Southwest, say the Gila River and surrounding public lands have it all, and they want …

Social Issues

'Indigibration' Part of Effort to Help Tribal College Students Feel Seen

SHAWANO, Wis. -- Ahead of Indigenous Peoples' Day on Monday, a campaign is being launched to elevate the voices of tribal college students, with a …

Chris Davis passed in 2019 and was not able to access medical-aid-in-dying in time. A new law will remove roadblocks for other patients. (Amanda Villegas)

Health and Wellness

Medical Aid-in-Dying to Be More Accessible in CA

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Mentally capable, terminally ill patients with less than six months to live will now have much easier access to medical aid-in-…

Social Issues

Ed. Department to Streamline Student-Loan Forgiveness for Public Servants

LANSING, Mich. -- An overhaul of the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness program could bring relief to more than 550,000 student-loan borrowers …

Social Issues

How to Keep Medicare Coverage, Avoid Scammers During Open Enrollment

LINCOLN, Neb. -- With open enrollment for Medicare set to kick off next week, Nebraskans age 65 and older can expect to see a deluge of ads for so-…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021