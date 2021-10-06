OH Advocates Urge Eliminating Statute of Limitations; Spousal Exemption

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Ohio advocates are hoping to see legislation passed that removes barriers to reporting sexual assault for married people.



Under current law in Ohio, spouses can be exempt from being charged for certain sexual crimes against their partner, including the use of drugs to impair and sexually assault their spouse. House Bill 266, which includes eliminating this exemption, would also remove the statute of limitations for rape.



Camille Crary, director of public policy and external affairs for the Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence, said some pushback to the legislation revolves around the unfounded idea that a partner would fabricate an incident of sexual assault to use against their spouse in a child-custody case.



"Certain people believe that if we make that illegal, women in particular will lie about it, and that is a much deeper conversation that we have been having for a decade in Ohio and around the country," she said. "The difference is that in most states you don't have an exception for offenders if they're married to their victim."



House Bill 266 was introduced by state Reps. Tavia Galonski, D-Akron, and Jessica Miranda, D-Forest Park, who recently put out a call for co-sponsors. It was referred to the Criminal Justice Committee earlier this year. Crary said she hopes the bill will have a hearing before lawmakers break for the winter holidays.



Another bill making its way through the Legislature, House Bill 121, would separate the spousal-exemption proposal from the statute-of-limitations removal. Emily Gemar, public policy fellow with the alliance, said removing these archaic laws can make it easier for survivors to come forward.



"Really, we want married people in Ohio to have the same access to justice," she said. "We don't want any more negative impacts on reporting rates. People need the ability to know that if they want to report and seek help, they won't be dismissed and they won't be minimized."



House Bill 121, co-sponsored by state Reps. Laura Lanese, R-Grove City, and Kristin Boggs, D-Columbus, has had two Criminal Justice committee hearings.



An estimated 33% of rapes are committed by a current or former partner, according to Department of Justice data.



Disclosure: Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault, Health Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: House Bill 266 Ohio House of Representatives 2021

House Bill 121 Ohio House of Representatives 2021



get more stories like this via email



COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Deaths linked to domestic violence continue to rise in Ohio, according to the Ohio Domestic Violence Network's sixth-annual report about incidents.



Between June 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021 of this year, records show a 20% increase in domestic violence fatalities, a 62% increase from two years ago.



Micaela Deming, policy director and staff attorney for the Ohio Domestic Violence Network (ODVN), said the 131 deaths included the highest yearly number of children since they began counting.



"We had 15 young people killed in the last year, all related to domestic violence," Deming reported. "Some of those stories are even more heart-rending than you might think. That was really startling."



In 16 cases, she added, children were at the scene of a death. The report was released today to coincide with ODVN's Domestic Violence Awareness Month event at the Capitol. Advocates are honoring eight lawmakers who helped increase funding for domestic violence prevention and response in the Ohio's two-year budget.



The report found 30 cases involved multiple fatalities, and Deming noted in at least 86% of incidents, a gun was used.



"And that excludes shootings by law enforcement," Deming pointed out. "Six perpetrators were killed by law enforcement. So, if you add those up, we're getting really high numbers of guns being used in these fatalities."



Deming added it is notable in at least six cases, the perpetrator had pending criminal charges, including two with no-contact orders, two with outstanding warrants, and two with upcoming court dates.



"This statewide data helps us hone in and say, 'This is an incredibly high-level time of danger for these victims,'" Deming contended. "And it should really give us a charge to improve bail reform measures, so that we can address these acute safety needs for domestic violence cases."



Disclosure: The Ohio Domestic Violence Network contributes to our fund for reporting on Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Domestic violence data Ohio Domestic Violence Network 2021



get more stories like this via email



FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Kentucky lawmakers and state advocates want to expand the state's unemployment system to include survivors of domestic violence.



Rep. Nima Kulkarni, D-Louisville, said next month she will sponsor a new version of House Bill 78, which aims to help alleviate financial stress for those fleeing abusive situations.



In a recent hearing, experts across the state testified about how financial entanglement with an abusive partner can prevent individuals from leaving their abuser.



Kulkarni pointed out the bill would allow people experiencing domestic violence, stalking and harassment to claim benefits.



"And so this would alleviate some of that danger to the community," Kulkarni asserted. "It would allow that individual to safely leave that situation and give them workforce mobility."



Research shows around 80% of domestic-violence survivors said their ability to work was impacted by an abusive partner, including missing days of work or losing a job. And 79% of victims experiencing abusive behavior that affected their work reported being late to work because of interference from abusers.



Andrea Robinson, executive director of Oasis Women's Shelter in Owensboro and board president for the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence, explained abusive relationships can significantly impact job readiness and a person'a ability to find and keep employment.



She argued being able to claim benefits will allow more individuals, especially those with children, to maintain financial stability, so they can seek safety elsewhere. She added survivors can end up losing their jobs for myriad reasons.



"Physical abuse, bruising on face or body could cause a person to call in sick frequently because of embarrassment, not wanting to have people ask questions," Robinson explained.



Dustin Pugel, senior policy analyst at the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, said currently, Kentuckians who leave their jobs voluntarily or without good cause do not qualify for benefits.



"Kentucky is one of only a handful of states who don't currently allow that," Pugel noted. "Right now, there's 39 states, D.C., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands that allow for that good-cause reason for separation."



A study published last year in the New England Journal of Medicine found the pandemic has exacerbated financial dependence within abusive relationships by worsening job loss and unemployment, particularly among women of color, immigrants and workers without a college education.



References: House Bill 78 2021

Violence cost study Institute for Women's Policy Research 08/14/2017

Pandemic violence study New England Journal of Medicine 12/10/2020



get more stories like this via email

