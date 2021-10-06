New Focus on Collecting Heart-Healthy Food Pantry Items

RICHMOND, Va. - Demand at Virginia food banks has skyrocketed during the pandemic, and a new effort aims to get these community lifelines fully stocked with healthier items.



Ahead of the Richmond Heart Walk, the American Heart Association is collecting nutritious, nonperishable foods to deliver to local food pantries in the Tri-Cities area. Research has shown that food insecurity can lead to hypertension and diabetes, risk factors for heart disease.



Xiomara Encarnacion, Latinx outreach coordinator at the Chesterfield Food Bank, said finding healthy, affordable food for the region's growing Hispanic and Latino population can be difficult.



"It's very hard to find food that is appropriate for our culture, but also, the prices are very expensive," she said. "If you want to buy something that's organic, it's double the price. We offer that at the food bank. People do wait for hours and hours, because that's the best choice for them at this time."



The Richmond Heart Walk is to start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Libbie Mill. The American Heart Association already is taking donations, which can be dropped off at the group's office in Glen Allen. Bulk pickups also can be arranged.



Zakia McKensey is executive director of the Nationz Foundation, a health nonprofit serving Virginia's LGBTQ community. The foundation offers a food pantry in its Richmond office, as well as with pantries in its mobile HIV testing units. McKensey said since the pandemic, the foundation has been busy trying to ensure people in need of its services have access to fresh food.



"They were already dealing with oppression and unemployment and housing instability, and with the pandemic happening, everything is just compounded," she said. "We've been really diligent about making sure that our doors stay open, that we provide safe interactions for our staff, to continue to meet the needs of the communities that we serve."



Heart Walk attendees also can drop off last-minute donations at the event. Some of the donations AHA is asking for include canned beans and fruits, whole-wheat pasta, and more.



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- After weeks of pressure on Gov. Ron DeSantis to apply for a one-time pandemic food-stamp program, this week Florida became the last state to apply and get approval for more than a billion dollars in Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) federal funding.



The program was issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in April to aid those children that depend on the school meals distributed during the summer. More than 30 Democratic state lawmakers and 80 advocacy groups urged the governor to apply for the program.



Niki Fried, Florida agriculture commissioner, said it was shameful for the state to take so long to apply.



"I don't know if it was politically motivated, I don't know if DCF dropped the ball, and then when we called them out on it, they had to come up with some excuse," Fried asserted. "But regardless, at the end of the day, the money is coming down to our families across the state."



A spokesperson for the governor once said Flroidains did not need the program because kids were back in school. The program is aimed at helping an estimated 2.7 million children in Florida. Families with children in poverty will receive an additional $375 in benefits over a 30-day period beginning Nov. 15.



Fried said every penny counts for those who are food insecure.



"$375 may not sound like a lot to some people, but for many Floridians, it will make all the difference in the world," Fried contended. "Providing money to shop for groceries, so this week's paychecks can cover rent or car payments."



Children younger than age six who went to child care and whose families already were enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), can also apply for the added benefit.



