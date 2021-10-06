New Focus on Collecting Heart-Healthy Food Pantry Items

RICHMOND, Va. - Demand at Virginia food banks has skyrocketed during the pandemic, and a new effort aims to get these community lifelines fully stocked with healthier items.
Ahead of the Richmond Heart Walk, the American Heart Association is collecting nutritious, nonperishable foods to deliver to local food pantries in the Tri-Cities area. Research has shown that food insecurity can lead to hypertension and diabetes, risk factors for heart disease.
Xiomara Encarnacion, Latinx outreach coordinator at the Chesterfield Food Bank, said finding healthy, affordable food for the region's growing Hispanic and Latino population can be difficult.
"It's very hard to find food that is appropriate for our culture, but also, the prices are very expensive," she said. "If you want to buy something that's organic, it's double the price. We offer that at the food bank. People do wait for hours and hours, because that's the best choice for them at this time."
The Richmond Heart Walk is to start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Libbie Mill. The American Heart Association already is taking donations, which can be dropped off at the group's office in Glen Allen. Bulk pickups also can be arranged.
Zakia McKensey is executive director of the Nationz Foundation, a health nonprofit serving Virginia's LGBTQ community. The foundation offers a food pantry in its Richmond office, as well as with pantries in its mobile HIV testing units. McKensey said since the pandemic, the foundation has been busy trying to ensure people in need of its services have access to fresh food.
"They were already dealing with oppression and unemployment and housing instability, and with the pandemic happening, everything is just compounded," she said. "We've been really diligent about making sure that our doors stay open, that we provide safe interactions for our staff, to continue to meet the needs of the communities that we serve."
Heart Walk attendees also can drop off last-minute donations at the event. Some of the donations AHA is asking for include canned beans and fruits, whole-wheat pasta, and more.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- After weeks of pressure on Gov. Ron DeSantis to apply for a one-time pandemic food-stamp program, this week Florida became the last state to apply and get approval for more than a billion dollars in Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) federal funding.
The program was issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in April to aid those children that depend on the school meals distributed during the summer. More than 30 Democratic state lawmakers and 80 advocacy groups urged the governor to apply for the program.
Niki Fried, Florida agriculture commissioner, said it was shameful for the state to take so long to apply.
"I don't know if it was politically motivated, I don't know if DCF dropped the ball, and then when we called them out on it, they had to come up with some excuse," Fried asserted. "But regardless, at the end of the day, the money is coming down to our families across the state."
A spokesperson for the governor once said Flroidains did not need the program because kids were back in school. The program is aimed at helping an estimated 2.7 million children in Florida. Families with children in poverty will receive an additional $375 in benefits over a 30-day period beginning Nov. 15.
Fried said every penny counts for those who are food insecure.
"$375 may not sound like a lot to some people, but for many Floridians, it will make all the difference in the world," Fried contended. "Providing money to shop for groceries, so this week's paychecks can cover rent or car payments."
Children younger than age six who went to child care and whose families already were enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), can also apply for the added benefit.
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Groups fighting child hunger say the Build Back Better plan in Congress could be a once-in-a-generation opportunity to cut down on the number of kids going hungry.
The budget-reconciliation package currently being debated in Washington, D.C. includes a provision to expand eligibility for school meals.
Chloe Eberhardt, policy advocate for community food justice at Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon, said it provides a pathway to making school meals universal in Oregon.
"That really is something that we've been investing in," Eberhardt explained. "In Oregon, pre-pandemic, because we know the value and the importance of school meals for addressing hunger for kids, and so this really is validation to that."
The Build Back Better plan also increases access to meals during the summer months, when hunger spikes for kids. The legislation is receiving pushback, including from some moderate Democrats, because of its cost, which currently exceeds $3.5 trillion.
Susannah Morgan, CEO of the Oregon Food Bank, said the budget package includes key provisions to cut down on disparities across the board, such as universal pre-school.
She said one of the most important anti-poverty pieces is making permanent the Child Tax Credit, which has gone out to families during the pandemic. The credit provides up to $3,600 a year to families, depending on the age of their child, phasing out for households with higher incomes.
"Research has shown that in the months that it has existed, it's cutting child poverty in half," Morgan reported. "It's lifting families with small children out of poverty, which is absolutely astonishing and delighting."
While there is an urge to return to life pre-pandemic, Eberhardt said hunger was a major issue before COVID-19. One in ten Oregonians struggled to put food on the table, according to the Oregon Hunger Task Force. She noted rates were twice as high for people of color, including Black and Indigenous families.
"The Build Back Better Act really, for us, is getting right at that because we don't want to go back to what was the normal before the pandemic because that wasn't working," Eberhardt asserted.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Good news for low-income families who depend on SNAP, the federal food-assistance program: Their monthly allotment will go up by about 21%, starting in October.
Each person eligible for SNAP now will get an average increase of about $36 on his or her EBT card - an injection of about $2 billion for the state's neediest families. If they're already receiving SNAP benefits, said Frank Tamborello, executive director of Hunger Action Los Angeles, they don't need to do anything extra.
"The increase is going to be automatic," he said. "There's no paperwork that has to be submitted. And it's going to happen across the board for the entire country. This is a permanent increase going forward."
In August, the administration revised a program known as the Thrifty Food Plan for the first time since 1975. It lists the minimum amount of food a family would need to purchase for a healthy diet. That change prompted the increase in SNAP benefits.
In addition, many farmers markets around the state are going to increase the Market Match program by 50%, also starting in October. Right now, people who receive CalFresh benefits get $10 in vouchers for every $10 they spend at a farmers market; that match will now be $15.
Harry Brown-Hiegel, manager of farmers markets in Pomona and Los Angeles, said the extra money will give kids better access to fresh fruits and vegetables.
"Obviously, parents have more purchasing power," he said, "and to increase that, there's so many problems, including COVID, that nutrition is a key element in."
To find out if your local market takes part in the Market Match program, check online at MarketMatch.org. The increase in that program will continue through the end of the year.