Groups Call to End "Age Discrimination" in ID Care Rationing

LINCOLN, Neb. -- With open enrollment for Medicare set to kick off next week, Nebraskans age 65 and older can expect to see a deluge of ads for so-called Advantage plans, where private insurance companies offer Medicare coverage with additional benefits which can include vision and dental coverage.



Alicia Jones, director of the state health insurance assistance program (SHIP), for the Nebraska Department of Insurance, said it is important not to let the bells and whistles distract from selecting a plan that meets your basic health needs first.



"Those extra benefits are great, but the primary function is the health insurance," Jones asserted. "So make sure the health side fits what you need, your doctors take it, the costs look like they'll work, and then you can move on to those extra benefits."



Through Dec. 7, Nebraskans also will be able to select Medicare Plan B prescription drug coverage, a hot topic these days in the nation's capital as Big Pharma works to block efforts to allow Medicare to negotiate directly with drugmakers to lower costs.



Starting this year, plans participating in Medicare's Senior Savings Model must now offer insulin for no more than $35 per month, which could save some Nebraskans several hundred dollars a year.



Jones pointed out it is important to check your coverage every year. She noted some current plans will not be available next year, and a number of plans are increasing monthly premiums by 30% to 40%.



Jones emphasized it is also important to keep an eye out for scammers posing as company or government officials. Her advice: Do not answer a phone call if you don't know the caller, and never respond to messages sent via Facebook or e-mail.



"If you are interested in what they're saying, look up the number of that company, and give that company a call," Jones urged. "That way, you can know you're actually talking to the company, you can get real information, and you can make sure that you're not going to become a victim of a scam."



For help choosing the right plan, call Jones and her team toll-free at 1-800-234-7119 to set up a free one-on-one appointment. Jones also will be leading an electronic town hall Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 10:00 a.m. To call or listen in, visit vekeo.com/AARPNebraska.



RICHMOND, Va. -- With the Virginia governor's race neck and neck, advocates are urging candidates to address easing the burden of student debt after a new report found nearly half of Virginia voters struggle with the challenge.



The AARP Virginia survey found one-third of Virginia voters ages 18 to 49 say student debt prevented them from getting needed health care.



Jim Dau, state director for AARP Virginia, added 60% of voters ages 50 to 64 said debt has kept them from saving for retirement, showing even older Virginians are suffering from excessive school debt loads.



"Let those numbers sink in," Dau urged. "This is huge, and it's jarring and has a real impact not only on Virginia and Virginians today, but it's going to impact us and where we live in our communities for years to come."



He is pressing state voters to contact the gubernatorial candidates to outline how they could provide relief.



Both Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin have talked about ways to strengthen secondary education on the campaign trail, but neither has directly discussed student-loan forgiveness nor protections.



Research shows seniors are the fastest-growing population in the United States to become crippled by student-loan debt. Dau pointed out Americans 50 or older held more than $330 billion in student debt in 2020, much of it from supporting family members through college.



"If you default on a student debt, your Social Security benefits could get garnished," Dau cautioned. "So at a time when you don't have the career, the wages to make up for lost savings, you're now finding that big source of retirement security is now being further eaten up."



The study showed Virginians of color are especially hit hard with the strain of student debt. Almost three-quarters of Black Virginians say student debt prevented them from saving for retirement, and more than 60% of Hispanic voters report student debt blocked them or a loved one from buying a home.



A majority of voters polled agree the state government should protect borrowers from predatory loan practices.



