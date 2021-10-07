MT's Independent Redistricting Panel Dampens Partisan Conflict

HELENA, Mont. -- Montana's redistricting commission has released proposed maps for Montana's two new congressional seats, and the commission's independent nature could foster cooperation across party lines during the process.



The Districting and Apportionment Commission is made up of two members chosen by Republican leaders, two by Democratic leaders and a chair chosen by the Montana Supreme Court. In most states, the Legislature takes on the task of redrawing voting districts.



Zuri Moreno, communication strategist for Fair Maps Montana, said it often means partisan politics overshadow the process.



"This independent commission is offering us this rare sight at a decision-making body that's prioritizing collaboration and data and Montana communities over single-party politics," Moreno asserted. "And I think that it's the single-party politics that we would see if partisan entities were in charge of making these decisions."



Redistricting has added significance this year because Montana is gaining a second congressional seat. The state has had just one since 1993. The commission advanced nine proposed plans for the shape of the districts, for which the public can submit comments. The commission's final congressional map hearing is on Oct. 19.



Moreno underscored how important the process of drawing voting maps is for ensuring people's votes count.



"Maps that are fair and competitive make sure that candidates are competing for our vote," Moreno contended. "And we get to decide, instead of having a map that decides for us."



The commission could propose a final map by the end of the month. Elections for Montana's two U.S. House seats will be in 2022. Montana is among seven states with commissions designed for partisan balance, and give commissioners the final word for approving districts.



BOISE, Idaho - Redistricting is happening fast in Idaho, and one group wants to ensure the state's Latinx voices are heard in this process.



The coalition Contamos Idaho began with outreach on the 2020 census and now is informing folks about how they can provide input as lawmakers draw new voting districts.



"This is a once-a-decade process that for many is 'inside baseball,' " said Dr. Alex Zamora, who co-chairs the coalition, "and we want to remove that barrier for just the average citizen to understand what this is, what the implications are and how they can be engaged."



Contamos Idaho has been holding online training sessions, showing people how to provide feedback to the Idaho Commission for Reapportionment. Idaho's Hispanic and Latino populations have grown by 36% in the past decade.



The commission started public meetings under a tight timeline soon after detailed census data was released in August. It has meetings scheduled through Oct. 12.



Maria Gonzalez, the other co-chair of Contamos Idaho, said the quick turnaround on meetings was an early barrier that could prevent people from getting involved. She said the timing of meetings also is an issue, since many were held early in the day.



"The other issue for the efforts within the Latinx community," she said, "has been that 1 in the afternoon, right, is not as accessible for many, especially those who are working 8 to 5, or 8 to 6 in the evening."



Gonzalez said when drawing lines for voting districts, it's important for the commission to keep communities whole.



"You do not want to dilute any community of interest to ensure representation, present and future," she said.



Zamora added that people need to be engaged in this process, and that it shouldn't be rushed.



"We understand that there's a timeliness associated with this, as there is a law that it has to be done within 90 days," he said. "But we certainly can't sacrifice thorough engagement for the sake of being timely."



He noted that the public can continue to send feedback to commissioners on its redistricting plan, even after its last scheduled meeting, Oct. 12.



DES MOINES, Iowa -- In five weeks, voters in many Iowa cities will cast their ballots for local elections, and the Secretary of State's office is using a September holiday to remind residents to take care of an important part of the process.



National Voter Registration Day is observed on the fourth Tuesday of September. The state recently mailed out reminders to the 50,000 unregistered Iowans eligible to vote.



Kevin Hall, communications director for the Iowa Secretary of State's office, said it is important all voters make sure their information is up-to-date, especially if they moved recently or have not cast a ballot for some time.



"We're a very easy state to register to vote," Hall explained. "We have online voter registration. You can register to vote at the polls on Election Day as long as you bring an I-D and proof of residency."



However, Iowa has slipped in national rankings that measure access to civic engagement, and the state is still being scrutinized over recent election law changes.



But Hall insisted Iowa still is a leader in registration, noting the process only takes a few minutes. Those without internet access or a mode of transportation, can call their county auditor and have a registration form mailed to them. The pre-registration deadline is Oct. 18. Iowans can also pick up forms at several state agencies or their local library.



Hall noted Iowa still is placing emphasis on getting younger adults to register. Following a state law change a few years ago, 17-year-olds can register, so long as they turn 18 by the general election.



"That 18-to-24-year-old age group; it's been a struggle to get them engaged as older demographics," Hall reported.



The office said it sees hope, pointing out nearly two dozen high-schools last year were awarded for meeting registration benchmarks.



Iowa's registration system received scrutiny earlier in 2021 when hundreds of 17-year-olds were removed from registration rolls. At the time, the office noted it was part of "voter list maintenance as required by state and federal law." Rules surrounding the practice were subsequently updated.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



