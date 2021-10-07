Sisolak Urges Passage of Build Back Better Reconciliation Bill

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Congress is hashing out the size of the Build Back Better reconciliation bill, which would put billions toward the fight against climate change.



Now, Gov. Steve Sisolak is calling on Congress to pass it, so Nevada can meet its climate goals. Sisolak said the bill will supercharge the expansion of solar, and it's a good thing, since the state is spending $2 billion to improve access to the regional grid.



"We invested in the solar transmission lines to make it part of the grid where we can export a lot of the solar that is being captured," Sisolak emphasized.



Opponents of the Biden administration's proposal complain it costs too much. However, the bill would accelerate Nevada's progress toward its goal of getting half of our electricity from renewable sources by 2030, and 100% by 2050.



The geothermal fields in Ely are key to that plan. Nevada's lithium mines are crucial for battery storage going forward, as is the state's $100 million project to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations.



Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Secretary of Energy, urged Congress to seize the moment and cut a deal.



"The biggest engine for job creation that we've seen in well over a decade," Granholm outlined. "Our nation's ability to compete and lead in the 21st century economy, the best opportunity we've ever had to prevent the worst of climate change, is on the line."



Granholm noted the Build Back Better proposal contains $33.5 billion dollars for projects to improve communities' resilience to disasters linked to climate change, which will benefit people in marginalized communities hit hardest by wildfires, heat waves and air pollution.







References: Build Back Better White House 2021



get more stories like this via email



SEATTLE - Democrats in Congress are aiming to have legislation passed by the end of September that could have big implications for the climate.



Congress is debating what to include in a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill. Sen. Patty Murray - D-Wash - praised the state's action to move toward 100% clean energy by 2045, but said more needs to be done to address climate change.



"We cannot ignore this," said Murray. "Washington state has taken some great steps forward, but this is going to take a national step forward on this, and we've got to be part of it."



The Senate already has passed a bipartisan, $1 trillion infrastructure bill that includes action on climate change as well. Progressive members of the House have tied the bill to the budget reconciliation measure, saying they won't agree to pass one without the other.



The reconciliation bill needs only a simple majority in the Senate to pass, but some moderate Democrats - in both House and Senate - have balked at its price tag.



One key climate action in the budget bill is the Clean Electricity Energy Program, which would create incentives for utility companies to transition to clean energy with federal investments over the next decade. Murray said she sees it as a critical part of the bill.



"We need this historic clean-energy payment program that will really move us to reducing carbon emissions," said Murray. "That's the key, essential goal we have to meet in order to change the actions of what climate is happening to us."



One analysis found the program could add nearly 8 million jobs over the next decade. Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat still on the fence about the reconciliation bill, wants to slow the proposed rate at which utilities are required to make the clean-energy transition.



Nonetheless, Murray said action on climate change must happen soon.



"Every day we delay, every month we delay, every year we delay is much more expensive and hard-to-do changes we need to make to meet the urgencies of this time," said Murray.







References: Memorandum: FY2022 Budget Resolution Agreement Framework U.S. Senate Democratic Caucus 8/9/21

The CEPP Delivers Massive Job Creation and Economic Growth the Natural Resources Defense Council/Evergreen Action 2021



get more stories like this via email

