Friday, October 8, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 8, 2021
Play

As Congress continues to negotiate infrastructure, advocates for environmental justice say the measures must include lead-pipe replacement, plus the Senate votes along party lines to avoid default for now.

2021Talks - October 8, 2021
Play

America's former envoy to Haiti learned about mass deportations of Haitians in Texas on the news, the Senate punts the debt ceiling debate to December, and a hearing on the Arizona recount highlights persistent divides.

The Yonder Report - October 7, 2021
Play

Yearning for the family farm and taking classes to learn the ropes; childcare costs could be more affordable under the American Rescue Plan; a dramatic increase in America's multi-racial population; and poetry for Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Gov. Cooper: NC Will “Do Its Part” to Reduce Carbon Emissions

Play

Friday, October 8, 2021   

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Gov. Roy Cooper said this week, North Carolina lawmakers are on the cusp of passing legislation he believes will put the state on track to tackle the climate crisis.

The governor spoke at a virtual gathering of Democratic governors hosted by the Center for Innovative Policy. Cooper said he has reached a deal with Republican lawmakers over House Bill 951, which would mandate the shutdown of coal-fired power plants and take other steps to help the state achieve a 70% reduction in carbon emissions by the year 2030.

"I think long-term, however, fighting climate change and making sure that North Carolina does its part on reduction of carbon emissions is critical," Cooper stated.

Critics of the legislation argued it does not go far enough in addressing the climate crisis. They claim it would significantly hike electric bills for residential ratepayers, by some estimates up to 50% over the next three years.

Cooper told his fellow governors the state is also working to boost its workforce for clean-energy jobs, especially in the solar industry.

"And we're working with our community colleges to establish paid internships in minority communities to work in the renewable energy field," Cooper reported.

Cooper also pointed to efforts at the Department of Transportation, developing a strategic plan to establish interstate electric vehicle-charging infrastructure.

"We're also going to work very hard to get more electric vehicles on the road, and we're encouraging our state government to purchase more electric vehicles," Cooper explained. "We're going to try to get 80,000 more of them on our roads for the next few years."

North Carolinians continue to suffer the health consequences of polluted air from fossil fuels. Residents of the Raleigh-Cary area experienced 33 days of elevated air pollution in 2020, according to a new report from Environment North Carolina Research and Policy Center.


get more stories like this via email
More than 133,000 North Dakotans are currently enrolled in Medicare. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Kicking the Tires on Your Medicare Plan

BISMARCK, N.D. -- Older North Dakotans are being bombarded with reminders about Medicare enrollment. While it is tempting to block out some messaging…

Environment

NM Governor: 'Build Back Better' is Future for Renewable Energy

SANTA FE, N.M. -- New Mexico's governor said no state is better prepared to deliver climate change mitigation solutions, but it will need funding …

Social Issues

Report: Number of Uninsured Arkansas Children is Rising

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- With the Arkansas Health Insurance Marketplace open-enrollment period just around the corner, advocacy groups are gearing up to …

A 2010 district map may have diluted the political clout of Latino and Native American voters in Yakima, Wash. (Andrew Black/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

WA Redistricting: Communities of Color Push for Fair Representation

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- As the Washington State Redistricting Commission considers drawing new lines for voting districts, a coalition of groups is urging …

Social Issues

Report: How COVID, DEI Impact Pennsylvanians' Relationships with Parks

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania's parks and outdoor recreational spaces became havens for many in the state looking for safe activities during the …

Like many across the country, the Benton Harbor water distribution system is more than 100 years old. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

MI Community Faces Water Crisis, Calls for Lead Pipe Replacement

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- As Congress continues to negotiate infrastructure and social safety-net bills, advocates for environmental justice say …

Social Issues

Botched-Abortion Bill Gets Third Hearing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- With the national debate over reproductive rights approaching a boiling point, an abortion-related bill had its third hearing in …

Environment

Report: Majority of Latinos Back Funding Chesapeake Bay Recovery

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- With more Latino voters expressing concern about climate change, a new report found a majority of Latinos in the Chesapeake Bay …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021