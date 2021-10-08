Gov. Cooper: NC Will “Do Its Part” to Reduce Carbon Emissions

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Gov. Roy Cooper said this week, North Carolina lawmakers are on the cusp of passing legislation he believes will put the state on track to tackle the climate crisis.
The governor spoke at a virtual gathering of Democratic governors hosted by the Center for Innovative Policy. Cooper said he has reached a deal with Republican lawmakers over House Bill 951, which would mandate the shutdown of coal-fired power plants and take other steps to help the state achieve a 70% reduction in carbon emissions by the year 2030.
"I think long-term, however, fighting climate change and making sure that North Carolina does its part on reduction of carbon emissions is critical," Cooper stated.
Critics of the legislation argued it does not go far enough in addressing the climate crisis. They claim it would significantly hike electric bills for residential ratepayers, by some estimates up to 50% over the next three years.
Cooper told his fellow governors the state is also working to boost its workforce for clean-energy jobs, especially in the solar industry.
"And we're working with our community colleges to establish paid internships in minority communities to work in the renewable energy field," Cooper reported.
Cooper also pointed to efforts at the Department of Transportation, developing a strategic plan to establish interstate electric vehicle-charging infrastructure.
"We're also going to work very hard to get more electric vehicles on the road, and we're encouraging our state government to purchase more electric vehicles," Cooper explained. "We're going to try to get 80,000 more of them on our roads for the next few years."
North Carolinians continue to suffer the health consequences of polluted air from fossil fuels. Residents of the Raleigh-Cary area experienced 33 days of elevated air pollution in 2020, according to a new report from Environment North Carolina Research and Policy Center.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - A lack of public scrutiny may have contributed to South Dakota becoming a global leader as a tax haven, and one political expert says it's hard for locals to follow what's happening because it hasn't been part of the state's identity.
The Pandora Papers, released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, said South Dakota is home to $360 billion in trusts that belong to a range of international clients. These shelters may be legal, but they're tied to some individuals accused of human-rights abuses.
Dave Wiltse, a political-science professor at South Dakota State University, said polling from his department suggests most South Dakotans are unware of this growing sector.
"It doesn't come on their radar for some very logical reasons," he said, "and it stays out of their attention for very logical reasons."
In the poll, more than three out of four South Dakotans incorrectly cited agriculture as the state's top industry - even though the financial industry now plays a prominent role. Wiltse added that the financial policies are complex and not easy for most people to absorb. He said he doesn't have an opinion about them, but watchdogs say the findings underscore the need for regulatory reforms.
While certain state laws were modified to elevate this part of the state's financial sector, Wiltse noted that a lot of it was driven by people behind the scenes.
"The lobbyists, together with regulators and members of the executive [branch]," he said, "because they have the expertise."
The groups calling for reforms have said these high-dollar trusts allow global elites to avoid paying taxes. While that may be true compared with other types of investments, Wiltse noted that these "hidden" financial services have played a role in boosting growth for cities such as Sioux Falls.
WHITESBURG, Ky. -- Congress has allowed the Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) program to expire, and advocates said nationwide on both state and tribal lands, residents face uncertainty over the future of environmental cleanup and economic recovery on lands once used to mine coal.
The program was reauthorized in 2006 for fifteen years, but it expired Sep. 30, when lawmakers failed to pass President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill.
Chelsea Barnes, legislative director for the group Appalachian Voices, said the AML program is the only source of revenue coal-mining communities have to clean up health hazards left behind by the coal industry.
"We've heard from leadership it will be passed this October," Barnes noted. "But I think that until that happens you're going to see a lot of state and tribal agencies in a holding pattern waiting to see what happens."
The bipartisan infrastructure bill would reauthorize the AML program and coal severance fee at a reduced rate, and includes an additional $11.3 billion dollars for mine cleanup that supporters argue would create thousands of new jobs in coal regions.
Rebecca Shelton, director of policy and organizing for the Appalachian Citizens Law Center, pointed out since the fund's creation, states have received a total of $6 billion in AML grants.
"So what we have on the table in this infrastructure investment and jobs act, is not only a reauthorization, but an additional $11 billion," Shelton explained. "It's needed so much for our communities."
She emphasized in addition to restoring the natural landscape, reducing the odds of landslides and improving drinking water, repurposing old mine land boosts local economies.
"In Kentucky alone, we have over $900 million in abandoned mine land liability, and these mine lands are old mine lands," Shelton stated.
Experts said the full cost of reclaiming all remaining abandoned mine sites in the nation will likely exceed $20 billion.
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- With just two weeks until the state Senate reconvenes, Pennsylvania lawmakers appear to have two different sets of priorities.
Republicans are working to access subpoenaed voter records for what they're calling a "forensic audit" into the 2020 election. Democrats are focused on changing Senate rules to increase transparency.
Sen. Lindsey Williams, D-Allegheny, said lawmakers in her party have introduced 14 amendments to the Senate rules. They would require advance public notice of committee hearings, equal party representation at hearings, and more.
"There are millions of Pennsylvanians that are represented by the minority party," Williams noted. "And so, it is important that we have a voice within our own chamber to raise issues that we're hearing about in the district. And right now, we're held back from that because of the way the rules are functioning."
Republicans hold the majority in both the state House and Senate, and have not responded to the Democrats' proposals so far. Earlier this year, the majority-Republican Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee was given subpoena power without any public notice, which Williams cites as one reason for proposing the changes.
In recent years, the group Fair Districts PA worked to get a bill passed to form an independent commission to draw House and Senate voting-district maps, rather than lawmakers. The bill received more than 100 co-sponsors, but powerful committee chairs never brought it to a vote.
Rachel Sorokin Goff, a volunteer with Fair Districts PA, said she'd like to see that change.
"The rules give enormous control to a few people, and the good folks you send to our legislature -- and there's lots of 'em in both parties who you send, who want to work for their communities -- really have no voice," Sorokin Goff asserted. "Most of them can never get a bill passed. They can't act."
Senators will also be asked to give minority-party chairs the power to hold committee hearings, and to add legislation to a committee's agenda.
In another move toward accountability, the Senate began posting detailed expense reports online publicly for the first time last month.
