Friday, October 8, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 8, 2021
Play

As Congress continues to negotiate infrastructure, advocates for environmental justice say the measures must include lead-pipe replacement, plus the Senate votes along party lines to avoid default for now.

2021Talks - October 8, 2021
Play

America's former envoy to Haiti learned about mass deportations of Haitians in Texas on the news, the Senate punts the debt ceiling debate to December, and a hearing on the Arizona recount highlights persistent divides.

The Yonder Report - October 7, 2021
Play

Yearning for the family farm and taking classes to learn the ropes; childcare costs could be more affordable under the American Rescue Plan; a dramatic increase in America's multi-racial population; and poetry for Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Social Issues  |  Children's    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Report: Number of Uninsured Arkansas Children is Rising

Play

Friday, October 8, 2021   

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- With the Arkansas Health Insurance Marketplace open-enrollment period just around the corner, advocacy groups are gearing up to get as many families covered as possible.

A new report shows the number of uninsured children in the state is on the rise, from just over 4% in 2016 to 5.6% in 2019.

Loretta Alexander, health policy director at Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, which released the report, said poverty can play a role in parents and children going without health coverage.

"And we know that families in poverty have a lot of other struggles," Alexander observed. "They move a lot. Let's say if they were on Medicaid, and the Medicaid agency reaches out to them for renewal or for information or something, and they don't get the communication. They're going to have their case terminated if they don't get information back to the agency in time."

In 2019 statewide, 151,000 children were living in poverty, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Alexander pointed out Arkansas children in families with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level are eligible for Medicaid coverage.

The report showed just since 2018, the number of children who may have untreated health issues because of a lack of insurance has grown by nearly 10,000.

Alexander emphasized making sure kids are able to access affordable health care is crucial for their well-being throughout childhood.

"Insurance helps mothers to get the prenatal care needed for healthier birth outcomes," Alexander outlined. "After the child is born, coverage for well-child visits is important to get the developmental screenings and assessments that children need, as well as preventive care for infants and toddlers, and preschoolers."

Open enrollment through the health-insurance marketplace runs from Nov. 1 through Jan. 15. Eligible Arkansans can apply for Medicaid coverage any time of the year.


get more stories like this via email
More than 133,000 North Dakotans are currently enrolled in Medicare. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Kicking the Tires on Your Medicare Plan

BISMARCK, N.D. -- Older North Dakotans are being bombarded with reminders about Medicare enrollment. While it is tempting to block out some messaging…

Environment

NM Governor: 'Build Back Better' is Future for Renewable Energy

SANTA FE, N.M. -- New Mexico's governor said no state is better prepared to deliver climate change mitigation solutions, but it will need funding …

Social Issues

Gov. Cooper: NC Will “Do Its Part” to Reduce Carbon Emissions

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Gov. Roy Cooper said this week, North Carolina lawmakers are on the cusp of passing legislation he believes will put the state on …

A 2010 district map may have diluted the political clout of Latino and Native American voters in Yakima, Wash. (Andrew Black/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

WA Redistricting: Communities of Color Push for Fair Representation

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- As the Washington State Redistricting Commission considers drawing new lines for voting districts, a coalition of groups is urging …

Social Issues

Report: How COVID, DEI Impact Pennsylvanians' Relationships with Parks

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania's parks and outdoor recreational spaces became havens for many in the state looking for safe activities during the …

Like many across the country, the Benton Harbor water distribution system is more than 100 years old. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

MI Community Faces Water Crisis, Calls for Lead Pipe Replacement

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- As Congress continues to negotiate infrastructure and social safety-net bills, advocates for environmental justice say …

Social Issues

Botched-Abortion Bill Gets Third Hearing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- With the national debate over reproductive rights approaching a boiling point, an abortion-related bill had its third hearing in …

Environment

Report: Majority of Latinos Back Funding Chesapeake Bay Recovery

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- With more Latino voters expressing concern about climate change, a new report found a majority of Latinos in the Chesapeake Bay …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021