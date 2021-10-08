WA Redistricting: Communities of Color Push for Fair Representation

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- As the Washington State Redistricting Commission considers drawing new lines for voting districts, a coalition of groups is urging greater representation for people of color.



Kamau Chege, director of the Washington Community Alliance, which is part of the coalition Redistricting Justice for Washington.



Chege noted people of color make up about one-third of the state's population. However, as the maps are currently drawn, they are the majority in only one of the state's ten congressional districts, and only 2% of state legislative districts.



"They really amplify the power of the white electorate much more than what is proportional to their population," Chege asserted. "And they really disempower voters of color and communities of color."



The Washington State Redistricting Commission held a public meeting this week with four proposed maps for state legislative districts. It holds a public meeting on its four proposed congressional district maps on Saturday. The public can submit comments while the commission makes its decisions.



The Redistricting Justice for Washington coalition has proposed one congressional map and five state legislative maps. Chege emphasized a major focus for the coalition is Yakima County, where a district line cuts through the Yakama reservation.



"Which in 2010 was split between the 14th and 15th legislative district," Chege noted. "Which meant that the power of their votes were diluted, since they're not able to vote in concert and organize with the rest of the Yakama Nation."



The coalition argued the previous district map, in 2010, also divided and diluted Latino voters in Yakima County.



Chege added the U.S. system for redistricting is different from many other countries.



"Most industrialized countries have a system of proportional representation," Chege observed. "Where if you're 30% of the population, you're able to win 30% of the seats, and that's something that everybody understands."



The commission's deadline to release its final maps is Nov. 15.



References: Proposed maps Redistricting Justice for Washington 2021

Wash. population data Census Bureau 08/25/2021

Washington State Redistricting Commission 2021



HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania's parks and outdoor recreational spaces became havens for many in the state looking for safe activities during the pandemic.



A new report from Penn State professors aims to better understand residents' relationships with parks and lay the groundwork for making parks and recreation services more inclusive and equitable.



The report surveyed 600 residents from across the state, in rural, suburban, and urban areas, about diversity, equity and inclusion in parks, as well as the impact of COVID-19 on these spaces. Although most respondents said they felt a sense of belonging in their community parks, people of color reported feeling less comfortable and less represented in parks than their white counterparts.



Sammie Powers, assistant professor of recreation, park and tourism management at Penn State Abington and the study's co-author, said the answers can help build the foundation for creating more inclusivity in parks.



"I think we saw a lot more of a national awareness of the need to address some of these issues of systemic inequalities," Powers observed. "I think we saw that translate into the park and recreation world, with a lot of folks asking these questions, 'How do folks feel in our park spaces? Do they feel welcome in our parks and trails and facilities?' "



The Pennsylvania Recreation and Park Society commissioned the report. Surveyed residents also said they would like to see more resources go toward increasing safety at local parks for communities of color.



On questions related to park use during the pandemic, Pennsylvanians said they felt safe being outside and using trails, but were less likely to feel comfortable with indoor facilities or attending in-person events.



Andrew Mowen, professor of recreation, park and tourism management at Penn State University and co-author of the study, said some of these findings could play an important role to ensure public health protocols are in place at Pennsylvania parks going forward.



"One of the key factors that came up was the importance of routine cleaning and maintenance, particularly at restrooms, as well as masking," Mowen reported. "To have as much of that be as clean as possible, we need to invest in that."



An upcoming report will pose similar questions around COVID-19 and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion among local officials.



References: Recreation and COVID-19 study Pa. Recreation and Park Society 2021



HELENA, Mont. -- Montana's redistricting commission has released proposed maps for Montana's two new congressional seats, and the commission's independent nature could foster cooperation across party lines during the process.



The Districting and Apportionment Commission is made up of two members chosen by Republican leaders, two by Democratic leaders and a chair chosen by the Montana Supreme Court. In most states, the Legislature takes on the task of redrawing voting districts.



Zuri Moreno, communication strategist for Fair Maps Montana, said it often means partisan politics overshadow the process.



"This independent commission is offering us this rare sight at a decision-making body that's prioritizing collaboration and data and Montana communities over single-party politics," Moreno asserted. "And I think that it's the single-party politics that we would see if partisan entities were in charge of making these decisions."



Redistricting has added significance this year because Montana is gaining a second congressional seat. The state has had just one since 1993. The commission advanced nine proposed plans for the shape of the districts, for which the public can submit comments. The commission's final congressional map hearing is on Oct. 19.



Moreno underscored how important the process of drawing voting maps is for ensuring people's votes count.



"Maps that are fair and competitive make sure that candidates are competing for our vote," Moreno contended. "And we get to decide, instead of having a map that decides for us."



The commission could propose a final map by the end of the month. Elections for Montana's two U.S. House seats will be in 2022. Montana is among seven states with commissions designed for partisan balance, and give commissioners the final word for approving districts.



References: Redistricting information Mont. Districting and Apportionment Commission 2021

Redistricting commission information Common Cause 2021



