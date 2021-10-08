Friday, October 8, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 8, 2021
Play

As Congress continues to negotiate infrastructure, advocates for environmental justice say the measures must include lead-pipe replacement, plus the Senate votes along party lines to avoid default for now.

2021Talks - October 8, 2021
Play

America's former envoy to Haiti learned about mass deportations of Haitians in Texas on the news, the Senate punts the debt ceiling debate to December, and a hearing on the Arizona recount highlights persistent divides.

The Yonder Report - October 7, 2021
Play

Yearning for the family farm and taking classes to learn the ropes; childcare costs could be more affordable under the American Rescue Plan; a dramatic increase in America's multi-racial population; and poetry for Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Environment  |  Climate Change/Air Quality    News
NM Governor: 'Build Back Better' is Future for Renewable Energy

Play

Friday, October 8, 2021   

SANTA FE, N.M. -- New Mexico's governor said no state is better prepared to deliver climate change mitigation solutions, but it will need funding from the reconciliation bill stalled in Congress.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is trying to make the state a national leader in reducing barriers in higher education, said people want jobs, careers and work they can be proud of. She believes investments in clean energy would move that forward.

"We've invested in centers of excellence, so that we've got universities and community colleges clearly and squarely focused on clean energy, climate-change jobs of the future," Lujan Grisham stated.

Lujan Grisham is one of several governors asking Congress to pass the Build Back Better Act, the larger of the two Biden administration infrastructure proposals. Congress is hashing out the size of the reconciliation bill, which would put billions toward the fight against climate change.

It is estimated more than three million Americans are working in the wind, solar, energy-efficiency and electric-vehicle sectors across the nation.

Lujan Grisham argued passage of legislation to support those jobs would send a message the U.S. is ready to be an international leader in tackling climate change.

"We then signal to mid-schoolers, to high-schoolers, to current workers that there's this huge energy future that allows them to tackle and combat climate change, make the state safer, and be in a leading international role," Lujan Grisham outlined.

Opponents of the Biden administration's proposal argue it costs too much. Since her election in 2019, Lujan Grisham has set a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions at least 45% by 2030 as compared to 2005 levels.


