NM Governor: 'Build Back Better' is Future for Renewable Energy

SANTA FE, N.M. -- New Mexico's governor said no state is better prepared to deliver climate change mitigation solutions, but it will need funding from the reconciliation bill stalled in Congress.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is trying to make the state a national leader in reducing barriers in higher education, said people want jobs, careers and work they can be proud of. She believes investments in clean energy would move that forward.
"We've invested in centers of excellence, so that we've got universities and community colleges clearly and squarely focused on clean energy, climate-change jobs of the future," Lujan Grisham stated.
Lujan Grisham is one of several governors asking Congress to pass the Build Back Better Act, the larger of the two Biden administration infrastructure proposals. Congress is hashing out the size of the reconciliation bill, which would put billions toward the fight against climate change.
It is estimated more than three million Americans are working in the wind, solar, energy-efficiency and electric-vehicle sectors across the nation.
Lujan Grisham argued passage of legislation to support those jobs would send a message the U.S. is ready to be an international leader in tackling climate change.
"We then signal to mid-schoolers, to high-schoolers, to current workers that there's this huge energy future that allows them to tackle and combat climate change, make the state safer, and be in a leading international role," Lujan Grisham outlined.
Opponents of the Biden administration's proposal argue it costs too much. Since her election in 2019, Lujan Grisham has set a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions at least 45% by 2030 as compared to 2005 levels.
CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Congress is hashing out the size of the Build Back Better reconciliation bill, which would put billions toward the fight against climate change.
Now, Gov. Steve Sisolak is calling on Congress to pass it, so Nevada can meet its climate goals. Sisolak said the bill will supercharge the expansion of solar, and it's a good thing, since the state is spending $2 billion to improve access to the regional grid.
"We invested in the solar transmission lines to make it part of the grid where we can export a lot of the solar that is being captured," Sisolak emphasized.
Opponents of the Biden administration's proposal complain it costs too much. However, the bill would accelerate Nevada's progress toward its goal of getting half of our electricity from renewable sources by 2030, and 100% by 2050.
The geothermal fields in Ely are key to that plan. Nevada's lithium mines are crucial for battery storage going forward, as is the state's $100 million project to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations.
Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Secretary of Energy, urged Congress to seize the moment and cut a deal.
"The biggest engine for job creation that we've seen in well over a decade," Granholm outlined. "Our nation's ability to compete and lead in the 21st century economy, the best opportunity we've ever had to prevent the worst of climate change, is on the line."
Granholm noted the Build Back Better proposal contains $33.5 billion dollars for projects to improve communities' resilience to disasters linked to climate change, which will benefit people in marginalized communities hit hardest by wildfires, heat waves and air pollution.
By Drew Shindell for The Conversation.
Broadcast version by Nadia Ramlagan for West Virginia News Service
The U.S. and European Union are working on a pledge to cut methane emissions by at least 30% this decade, President Joe Biden announced on Sept. 17, 2021, and he urged countries around the world to join in ahead of the U.N. climate summit later this year.
The move is a big deal for efforts to slow climate change - and also for health. While methane isn't as abundant as carbon dioxide, it's a far more potent greenhouse gas at warming the planet and also a source of unhealthy air pollution.
Why is methane a concern, and is this goal enough?
Methane emissions have been going up very quickly, and research shows they need to drop by nearly half by 2030 to meet the Paris climate agreement goal of keeping global warming under 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 F) on the lowest-cost path. That means the world has a rapid U-turn to make.
The new pledge, if taken up widely and implemented, would dramatically change the world's methane trajectory. It's an ambitious minimum target, and ideally the 30% will have to be substantially exceeded to increase the chances of methane following a 1.5 C path.
The good news is that the world has a lot to gain by cutting these emissions.
Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, but it's also a precursor of surface ozone, which is a toxic air pollutant. So, reducing methane improves the quality of the air we breathe at the same time that it reduces climate change, and the results are almost immediate.
Methane is also valuable. If you capture methane from a landfill, you have a source of income right there. Capture it from leaking natural gas pipelines, and it pays for itself, because that's the whole point of these pipelines - they transport methane as natural gas.
With the technology already available today, the world could cut methane emissions from fossil fuels, agriculture and rotting waste by 45% within a decade. That would avoid 0.3 degrees Celsius (0.5 F) of warming, which might not sound like much, but it's one-fifth of the Paris climate agreement budget of 1.5 C.
So, you get climate benefits, you get public health benefits and it's also a financial win for the companies capturing the methane.
It's not like this is rocket science. A large part of the methane being released is from natural gas pipelines and storage, oil and gas pumping and landfills - and those are all problems companies know how to fix. Furthermore, recent satellite and aircraft data suggest that many sources have larger emissions than once thought, especially in the energy sector. This suggests that actively working on methane reductions may bring more benefits than initial estimates and could put countries well over the 30% goal of the pledge.
How does cutting methane improve health?
Methane causes ground-level ozone, which contributes to a lot of respiratory problems, including asthma in children, respiratory infections and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders. There's pretty robust evidence that it can also exacerbate cardiovascular disease.
Both methane and ozone are also greenhouse gases that cause global warming, which creates more health risks, particularly through heat exposure.
We looked at medical research and modeling, and used that to figure out what's at stake. We found that for every million tons of methane emitted, about 1,430 people die prematurely, there are about 4,000 asthma-related emergencies and 300 million work hours are lost to the health effects. To put that into context, around 370 million tons of methane are released annually due to human activities.
If you reduce methane emissions in 2022, you'll see the ozone response in 2022, whereas you have to wait to see the climate effects until the climate system adjusts over at least a decade.
What's causing methane emissions to rise so quickly?
Global emissions are going up. That's easy to measure by chemical sampling of the air, and satellites can monitor large methane sources. But which sources are most responsible is a tougher question.
Global methane emissions were fairly level about 15 to 20 years ago, and then they started creeping up. Now, especially over the past five years or so, they've been rising at a fast rate.
Some studies point to the rise of hydraulic fracturing, which quickly expanded gas production and roughly parallels the recent methane increase. Others say livestock and the increasing global demand for meat played a big role. Some point to natural sources - particularly wetlands in the tropics responding to climate change.
The most likely scenario is that it's a combination of all three.
The bottom line is that the overall methane emissions have to be lowered to slow climate change. If the increase is coming from fossil fuel or waste or livestock, then countries need to go after the human sources. If it's coming from natural systems that are responding to climate change, they still have to go after those human sources of methane. Cutting methane emissions is the strongest leveragefwe to slow those feedbacks down.
If cutting methane pays for itself, and the technology exists, why isn't more being done?
The oil and gas industry itself is divided on methane. Many of the big companies supported the U.S. methane emissions rules that were set by the Obama administration - and later rolled back by the Trump administration - because they know capturing methane pays for itself. It's not an onerous economic burden on them, and supporting it can improve the image of the industry.
For small operators, however, the upfront costs of equipment and the need to hire labor to inspect the pipelines may be harder.
For example, if a company is going to repair a pipeline, it can close off a section, bring in a compressor, and pump all of the excess gas farther down the line before starting to work on it. Doing that requires getting a compressor and having the trucks to move it and the staff to maintain it. A lot of studies have found that these investments pay for themselves in a few years because of the value of the methane saved. But many small operators find it simpler to just vent the gas into the atmosphere when they want to work on the pipe.
A similar problem exists with landfills and waste. As organic matter like food waste decomposes, it releases methane. Many landfills in developed countries already capture some of that methane gas. But many developing countries don't have managed landfills or even trash pickup, making it impossible to capture the biogas.
Our report lists a few recommendations, in addition to technical solutions, that can be used for landfills everywhere, including better waste sorting so organic material is kept out of landfills and used for compost instead, and reducing food waste overall. That can also reduce hunger if unused foods are gathered and distributed.
Agriculture also has some straightforward solutions. Eating a healthy diet that, for many people, means cutting out excess red meat would go a long way in reducing the amount of livestock being produced for slaughter. These kinds of health and food security programs could boost the total methane reductions well beyond the 30% goal. Encouraging changes in food consumption can be politically dicey, but this is a huge emissions source. We're not going to keep warming under 1.5 C without dealing with it.
Drew Shindell wrote this article for The Conversation.
Corrected 9/28/21, 2 p.m. MDT, to clarify that the Climate Protection Program was not directly created by executive order; and that it is unclear how passage of HB 2021 will affect it.
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Draft rules are out for a program designed to confront climate change in Oregon, and advocates say now is the time for concerned citizens to get involved if they want meaningful change.
The Climate Protection Program was the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality's (DEQ) answer to an executive order by Gov. Kate Brown in 2020.
Priya Judge, coalition coordinator for Power Past Fracked Gas, said there are flaws in the program's draft rules, noting the DEQ would not regulate the state's biggest carbon emitters.
"That is basically happening under the umbrella of exemptions on the entire electric sector in Oregon, which includes the top six stationary polluters of fracked-gas power plants," Judge asserted.
Judge pointed out those plants are a major source of carbon emissions in the state. The DEQ is holding its final public hearing on the draft rules online at 4:00 p.m. Thursday. The agency is accepting public comment through next Monday.
The Climate Protection Program also establishes a Community Climate Investment (CCI) fund, which allows emitters to earn credits by contributing to groups aiming to cut emissions.
Haley Case-Scott, climate justice grassroots organizer for Beyond Toxics, said the concern is that there are not sufficient protections or "sideboards" to ensure front-line communities actually benefit from the program. She said if an emitter can't meet their one-ton reduction goal, for example, then they can use the Community Climate Investment fund to replace their reduction.
"So they're not necessarily reducing their emissions." Case-Scott said. "They're using that credit to invest into 'an environmental justice community or project.' And so that's supposed to be considered a one-to-one match, but it's not really clear to me how they're actually reducing greenhouse gases."
Case-Scott added the DEQ should require the program to achieve a one-to-one or greater emissions reduction.
Alan Journet, co-facilitator for Southern Oregon Climate Action Now, said rural communities are feeling the effects of climate change, such as from wildfires. He is frustrated carbon sequestration was taken out of the final offset program in the draft rules.
But Journet believes the biggest shortfall is the program does not address the full array of emissions.
"The problem, then, is even when they claim that they're going to reduce those less-than-50% of the emissions substantially, there's still half of the emissions from the state that are not even covered," Journet stated.
The Climate Protection Program aims to cut emissions to at least 80% below 1990 levels by 2050. It isn't clear how legislation passed in Oregon this year -- requiring all electricity sold in the state to be clean by 2040 -- will affect the program.
