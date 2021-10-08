MI Community Faces Water Crisis, Calls for Lead Pipe Replacement

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- As Congress continues to negotiate infrastructure and social safety-net bills, advocates for environmental justice say measures like lead-pipe replacement cannot wait.



Drinking-water systems for more than nine million homes across the country contain lead pipes, with Black, brown and low-income communities disproportionately affected.



Mustafa Santiago Ali, vice president of environmental justice, climate and community revitalization at the National Wildlife Federation, said removing lead pipes will benefit children's health and educational outcomes, since exposure to lead is linked to kids' difficulties learning and reading.



"It then also helps to raise values inside of communities, property values, because we know there's a huge wealth gap that exists between Black and brown communities and white communities," Ali explained. "There's so many different positives that can happen."



Last month, environmental groups filed an emergency petition with the Environmental Protection Agency to get a free and safe drinking-water supply to Benton Harbor, a majority Black community in southwestern Michigan. The city has reported extremely high lead levels in the local water for three years.



Ali noted the federal threshold for taking action is when lead is detected at a level above 15 parts per billion. In Benton Harbor, some water in homes has tested at more than 800 parts per billion. He added the water crisis, like what happened in Flint, is an example of disinvestment in a community.



"We have 'sacrifice zones' across our country, where people have made decisions to disinvest in certain areas," Ali asserted. "And many times those areas are our Black and brown communities and Indigenous communities, our lower-wealth white community sometimes. So, we have a chance to change that dynamic."



More than 60% of Americans in recent polls say they support the $1 trillion legislation now in Congress to improve roads, bridges, broadband and other infrastructure, including funding for lead-pipe replacement.



Disclosure: National Wildlife Federation contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species and Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Salmon Recovery, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Benton Harbor Lead filtration Berrien County Health Dept. 08/04/2021

House Resolution 3684 2021



get more stories like this via email



SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Mentally capable, terminally ill patients with less than six months to live will now have much easier access to medical aid-in-dying, thanks to a bill just signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.



Patients still have to get the approval of two doctors, but Senate Bill 380 shortens the waiting period between 2 oral requests for the prescription from 15 days to 48 hours.



Amanda Villegas, an advocate and widow of cancer patient Chris Davis who passed away soon after diagnosis in 2019 without being able to take advantage of the end-of-life care option, said his suffering -- and his family's -- was prolonged unnecessarily.



"He wanted other patients to not have to endure what he endured," Villegas recounted. "He told me, 'Don't stop. Show the photos, tell my story. Let it be known that this needs to change.'"



Groups opposed to the bill cite religious and moral concerns. A study from Kaiser found one-third of terminally ill adults who ask for medical aid-in-dying pass away before they complete the eligibility process. Advocates estimate since California's End of Life Option Act took effect five years ago, almost 1,400 people have died before obtaining a prescription.



The bill also requires hospitals and hospices to post their stance on medical aid-in-dying on their websites, so patients do not waste precious time trying to find out if their provider is willing to help them.



Kim Callinan, president and CEO of the Compassion and Choices Action Network, said she hopes other states will follow the Golden State's lead.



"This is a huge victory for the moment, for Californians and for really dying Americans in every state," Callinan asserted.



The bill takes effect Jan. 1. Nine other states and Washington D.C have passed medical aid-in-dying legislation.



Disclosure: Compassion and Choices contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Health Issues, Senior Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Senate Bill 380 09/17/2021

End of life study Journal of the AMA March 2018



get more stories like this via email



TACOMA, Wash. -- Flu season is around the corner, which means many people can protect themselves with a flu shot. Health professionals are advising anyone who can safely be vaccinated to get the flu shot.



Dr. Tessa Commers, a Tacoma pediatrician at Kaiser Permanente in Tacoma, stressed the extra importance of a flu shot this year, because of the strain people with the flu could put on hospitals already overloaded as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.



"Not only do we have the need for the additional services that are needed to provide care for those with flu, but then the risk of catching flu and COVID at the same time is potentially even more serious and harmful to the body," Commers explained.



People can speak to their doctor or pharmacist to learn more about flu vaccinations.



While many parents are waiting for approval of COVID-19 vaccines for kids under age 12, Commers said flu shots are available for children as young as six months.



"Protection against flu will at least provide one level of protection for those young folks who are otherwise not able to get the COVID vaccine quite yet," Commers advised. "So, any level of protection is good protection for us."



Commers added the flu shot is safe for people who have had a COVID vaccine, noting there are no studies to suggest any interaction between the two.



"They are safe to get actually on the same day, at the same time," Commers pointed out. "They would not interfere with the efficacy of the other, and they would not have any sort of detrimental effects on the body if you got them at the same time."



COVID cases have been spiking since the summer in Washington state, although

nearly 70% of the state's population above age 12 is fully vaccinated, according to the Washington State Department of Health.



Disclosure: Kaiser Health Plan of Washington Project contributes to our fund for reporting on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention, Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Covid-19 Dashboard Wash. State Dept. of Health 10/01/2021



get more stories like this via email

