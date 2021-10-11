Tuesday, October 12, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 12. 2021
More changes in effect at U.S. Postal Service; some worry about how the policies will impact mail this holiday season. Plus, Texas' minority population growth not reflected in new voting maps.

2021Talks - October 12, 2021
Vaccine mandates spur controversy among some workers and politicians; Wisconsin's AG demands th GOP probe into 2020 election be shut down; and President Biden's border policies again come under fire.

The Yonder Report - October 7, 2021
Yearning for the family farm and taking classes to learn the ropes; childcare costs could be more affordable under the American Rescue Plan; a dramatic increase in America's multi-racial population; and poetry for Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Amid Rhetoric, MN Schools Tackle Equity Issues

Monday, October 11, 2021   

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- School districts across the country are seeing debate over how race issues should be taught in the classroom, but it is not stopping efforts to boost equity.

In Minnesota, a state known for its education disparities, some leaders are vocalizing their commitments. At a recent school board meeting in Richfield, there was no shouting over issues such as Critical Race Theory.

Stacy Theien-Collins, principal of Richfield High School, instead addressed the audience after reading a vision statement, which noted the school wants to dismantle policies that benefit whiteness and systems of privilege.

"We understand and know that as a school community, we're not there," Theien-Collins acknowledged. "But we also know that we have a measure and a vision in looking toward a direction we want to get to."

The statement was adopted earlier this year after gathering feedback from staff.

This fall, several education groups, including the state's largest teacher's union and the Minnesota School Boards Association, issued a joint statement, pledging to support and help expand programs that elevate marginalized students.

As for broader curriculum debates, those bringing up Critical Race Theory said enhanced teaching about race only creates more division, a claim rejected by many educators.

Meanwhile, in White Bear Lake, one school is enacting a policy change viewed as a way to address equity issues.

Christina Pierre, principal of Sunrise Park Middle School in White Bear Lake, said they are eliminating failing grades.

"Our whole intent is to ensure that grades focus on the process of learning," Pierre explained. "This is what we want our middle-school students to learn and understand. We want them to become good learners. "

Under the revised system, students also have a 10-day window to retake exams or anything else that is graded. Separately, the district's superintendent has said an equity audit revealed that grading systems are areas in which systemic racism and inequities exist.


South Dakota lawmakers face a Dec. 1 deadline to approve new legislative maps. Currently, they're in the process of gathering public feedback. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Gerrymandering Concerns Surface in SD Redistricting Hearings

RAPID CITY, S.D. -- Proposed updates to South Dakota's legislative maps are getting a dose of public scrutiny, with hearings being held across the …

Health and Wellness

Virginians Urged to Learn CPR on World Restart a Heart Day

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Last month, a health researcher in the Washington, D.C., area gave CPR to a man suffering a heart attack on a local bike trail…

Health and Wellness

Under Texas' Shadow, Iowa Still Debating Reproductive Rights

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Iowa is not among the states that have so-called "trigger laws" that could be enacted if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn …

Between 2000 and 2010, Texas' population increased by nearly 4.3 million, more than in all other states, with Houston adding 200,000 residents. (act014/Pixabay)

Social Issues

TX House Takes Up Redistricting Map That Lacks Minority Representation

AUSTIN, Texas -- Data from the 2020 U.S. Census showed 95% of Texas' population growth came from minorities, but the proposed redistricting map …

Social Issues

Some NY Postal-Worker Unions Concerned About Latest Mail Delivery Changes

ALBANY, N.Y. -- More changes went into effect this month at the U.S. Postal Service, and some New York postal workers worry about how the policies …

A new report finds that Nevada needs to develop family support programs within the community.(Vejaa/Adobestock)

Health and Wellness

Nevada Gets a D+ for Children's Mental Health: Report

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Nevada scored a D-plus for children's mental health, according to a new report from the Children's Advocacy Alliance. …

Social Issues

Wyoming Voters Urged to Give Feedback on New Voter District Maps

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- As Wyoming lawmakers sort through new 2020 census numbers to update voting districts, watchdog groups are encouraging all residents …

Health and Wellness

Wheelchair-Accessible Van Connects San Luis Valley Residents to Health Care

ALAMOSA, Colo. -- The Valley-Wide Ride, a transportation service introduced last year to help San Luis Valley residents get to health centers…

 

