Amid Rhetoric, MN Schools Tackle Equity Issues

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- School districts across the country are seeing debate over how race issues should be taught in the classroom, but it is not stopping efforts to boost equity.
get more stories like this via email
In Minnesota, a state known for its education disparities, some leaders are vocalizing their commitments. At a recent school board meeting in Richfield, there was no shouting over issues such as Critical Race Theory.
Stacy Theien-Collins, principal of Richfield High School, instead addressed the audience after reading a vision statement, which noted the school wants to dismantle policies that benefit whiteness and systems of privilege.
"We understand and know that as a school community, we're not there," Theien-Collins acknowledged. "But we also know that we have a measure and a vision in looking toward a direction we want to get to."
The statement was adopted earlier this year after gathering feedback from staff.
This fall, several education groups, including the state's largest teacher's union and the Minnesota School Boards Association, issued a joint statement, pledging to support and help expand programs that elevate marginalized students.
As for broader curriculum debates, those bringing up Critical Race Theory said enhanced teaching about race only creates more division, a claim rejected by many educators.
Meanwhile, in White Bear Lake, one school is enacting a policy change viewed as a way to address equity issues.
Christina Pierre, principal of Sunrise Park Middle School in White Bear Lake, said they are eliminating failing grades.
"Our whole intent is to ensure that grades focus on the process of learning," Pierre explained. "This is what we want our middle-school students to learn and understand. We want them to become good learners. "
Under the revised system, students also have a 10-day window to retake exams or anything else that is graded. Separately, the district's superintendent has said an equity audit revealed that grading systems are areas in which systemic racism and inequities exist.
TAMARAC, Fla. -- Teachers and volunteers in Broward County embarked on a unique canvassing campaign to find up to 11,000 students who either have not reported to class or are chronically absent since the pandemic started.
get more stories like this via email
Volunteers including teachers, counselors, principals and school board members recently packed bags with resources and combed through neighborhoods in the Broward School District, going door-to-door to find out why students are falling off the radar.
Anna Fusco, president of the Broward Teachers Union, said with help from the American Federation of Teachers, their goal was simple: to get students back on campus.
"It was successful because we knocked on almost 9,000 doors, reached over 2,000 people to have conversations with," Fusco outlined. "A few hundred have reconnected, coming back to campus"
Fusco noted coordinating the effort was not easy. Broward County Public Schools is the sixth-largest district in the nation, with 204,000 traditional public-school students and about 260,000 students including public charter schools.
Fusco emphasized going door-to-door allowed educators to hear various stories behind the absences, from ongoing concerns with COVID to other issues.
"Some mental-health situations going on, whether it was with the actual student themself or family members," Fusco explained. "There has been financial situations. There has been deaths, you know, various reasons why they felt still comfortable staying home."
Fusco stressed she hopes parents will get in contact with the district to let them know where the students are and work together on getting them back on campus. She added experience with the pandemic has shown children learn better when they are in front of a teacher.
LANSING, Mich. -- An overhaul of the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness program could bring relief to more than 550,000 student-loan borrowers nationwide who work in government or nonprofits.
The program aims to provide student-debt relief once a government or nonprofit employee has worked and made monthly payments for 10 years, but many borrowers report finding the process difficult to navigate.
Dr. Jessica Saint-Paul, who works at a healthcare nonprofit, discovered after working toward loan forgiveness her payment plan did not qualify for assistance.
"After 10 years, that's when I found out, 'Oh, you're in the wrong loan, and you're not in a payment program. So you're going to have to start over from scratch,'" Saint-Paul recounted. "So there was no difference between me and a borrower who is starting for the very first time repaying their loans starting at zero."
In Michigan, 1.4 million people Student debt data Institute for College Access and Success Oct. 2020 owe student loans, nearly 60% of graduates.
The changes announced Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Education include a waiver to make all federal loan repayments qualify towards forgiveness, even ones not previously eligible. In addition, the new plan commits to helping active-duty service members access the program.
Dana Nessel, Michigan Attorney General, was among 22 AGs across the country who called on the Department of Education to take steps to fix what they called the "broken" forgiveness program, noting the Department had rejected 96% of applications.
Miguel Cardona, U.S. Secretary of Education, said they are ready to turn that around.
"You've done so much to help our community, and it's our turn to serve you," Cardona pledged. "You were made a promise, and it's now our turn to deliver on that promise."
The average amount borrowers in Michigan owe is around $30,000. Groups advocating for student debt relief said fixes were long overdue and hope to see more measures to cut down on student loan debt for people who may not work in the government or nonprofit sectors.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: American Federation of Teachers contributes to our fund for reporting on Education, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
MADISON, Wis. -- When the Wisconsin Senate resumes its session this month, it could take up a bill containing restrictions on teaching philosophies about race, but labor leaders in education say it falls short in being honest with students.
get more stories like this via email
The bill, which cleared the state Assembly last week, would prohibit teachers from broaching subjects like systemic racism or white privilege. It's part of a national conservative movement to block language Republicans have aligned with Critical Race Theory.
Christina Brey, director of public affairs for the Wisconsin Education Association Council, the state's largest teacher's union, said the bill goes against the responsibility of schools to better explain the realities of the country students live in.
"We need to be honest in education about the challenges that we face and how we as a nation have overcome those challenges," Brey asserted. "Anything less would be lying to our children."
Republican leaders in the Legislature contend the concepts essentially promote the idea that one race is better than the other. Opponents say that's not the case, noting it is important for students to learn policies adopted in early U.S. history produced longstanding harm to certain races.
If it clears the Senate, the bill faces a likely veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Brey added lawmakers are trying to assert power over a profession many of them never have worked in.
"I think it also underlines the fact that an educator voice is missing in a lot of these conversations," Brey contended.
Opponents of the bills say the public needs to know Critical Race Theory itself is mainly found in college lecture halls, and is rarely taught in K-12 schools. Proposals similar to Wisconsin's have been signed into law in several other states, including Iowa.